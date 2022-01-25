Teams not biting on Laker offers involving Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker

Having said that, the Lakers, who are sitting at 23-24 and in eighth place in the West, need to shake up this roster. They’re calling teams offering a future first, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who has underwhelmed this season, and no one is biting yet.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
David Hardisty @clutchfans
This is a great read from @Kevin O’Connor. It accurately describes the trade value of Talen Horton-Tucker, how a Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade would work and why Eric Gordon is the “NBA Trade Deadline Name to Watch”
theringer.com/nba/2022/1/24/… – 2:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Why do Lakers fans seem to believe that Talen Horton-Tucker is a valuable trade chip who could net them anything of great value let alone Jerami Grant? What am I missing?
Is Talen, with his 25% 3-pt shooting, a hidden gem or is this all straight delusion? – 12:55 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis was working up a sweat on the court with his Lakers teammates — it just wasn’t in the game. Latest on his comeback trail, plus a note on Kendrick Nunn: ocregister.com/2022/01/23/ant… – 11:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says the Lakers don’t have a “firm timeline” for Kendrick Nunn, but “hope to get him back as soon as we can.” – 4:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn is “working hard” to get back. “We’re all eager to get him out there.” – 4:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Kendrick Nunn yet to play for the Lakers due to a bone bruise, “It’s a bummer. . . . From the human side of it, you hate seeing that.” – 4:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Spoelstra on Kendrick Nunn and what LAL have been missing:
“He has that scoring punch, he can do it at all three levels. He ignitable. He can make plays off the dribble.”
Added that it’s quite a “bummer” that his knee has kept him off the floor all season. – 4:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on the fact that Kendrick Nunn has yet to play this season for the Lakers: “That’s a bummer. … He has that scoring punch. He can do it at all three levels.” – 4:27 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I just want the trade deadline to pass so I don’t have to read “The Rockets would do it for Talen Horton-Tucker” ever again. – 3:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Heat reunion comes at awkward time for languishing Lakers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Nunn, Olynyk, McGruder, Leonard, Achiuwa, Butler, more. – 9:06 AM
That 2027 first is clearly the most valuable trade asset that the Lakers currently possess. The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to package that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in an attempt to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 21, 2022