Timberwolves vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (26-26) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 22, Portland Trail Blazers 27 (Q1 01:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
TOUGH BLOCK
TOUGH FINISH
👏👏 @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/AeHgfitCZe – 10:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
these sequences *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/jlFEZ1ZVRO – 10:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Blazers go 2-3 zone, Wolves counter with the typical 1-3-1 zone break (KAT at the nail, Vando roaming baseline).
Portland is paying a lot of attention to KAT in the zone, which means the ball is finding its way to Vando often. Effectively discombobulating the Wolves O. – 10:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Ant (Timberwolves version, not Portland version) off to a slow start. 0-4, 1-2 at the line. – 10:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Portland after the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 9-0 run over the last 2:27 (10:31, 1st quarter to 8:04, 1st quarter) to take a 9-4 lead.
Russell with 5 points to lead the Wolves while Vanderbilt has 4 rebounds, including 2 offensive. – 10:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Vanderbilt wreaking havoc on the offensive glass again. Really good defense from KAT on Nurkic on that last possession too – 10:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Vando doing Vando things on the offensive glass. Grabs a board, finds McDaniels in the corner for a 3. Timeout Portland with Wolves starting 9-4. Billups not happy with the officiating on Nurkic. – 10:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Without Patrick Beverley, the difficulty of defensive matchup increases for Anthony Edwards.
Last game, Ant was matched with Kyrie (McDaniels on Harden) and tonight Ant is on McCollum (McDaniels on Simons) – 10:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I think Portland’s game plan was to get Nurkic the ball! – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Three teams have scored 80+ points in second halves this season:
Grizzlies: 80 vs Thunder in December (Grizzlies won 152-79)
Celtics: 81 at Portland in December (Celtics won 145-117)
Clippers: 80 at Washington tonight (Clippers won 116-115)
one of these is NOT like the others – 10:14 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, that center Cody Zeller “underwent successful surgery today to address his right patellar avulsion fracture.”
The procedure was performed in Los Angeles.
Zeller will be reevaluated in eight to ten weeks #RipCity – 10:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
In Portland and currently caffeinated for tonight’s Wolves-Blazers game. Stay up late and follow along what else you gotta do tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/imvhTB6iHA – 10:10 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Cody Zeller underwent successful surgery today to
address his right patellar avulsion fracture. Zeller will be reevaluated in eight to ten weeks. #Blazers @RipCityRadio620 – 10:09 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers announce Cody Zeller had surgery on his right knee and will be out for 8-10 weeks. – 10:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller underwent knee surgery today to address a patellar injury and is expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks. Zeller had procedure in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. – 10:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Important game for the Wolves tonight. Portland is playing well of late, but GSW, Phoenix, Utah and Denver are up next. Little room for error. – 10:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in PDX.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/KkbcSG1oPg – 9:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s get it #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/QyrO1tF7CV – 9:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT at Portland. pic.twitter.com/abxDp2stp1 – 9:29 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers vs. Timberwolves tonight at 7pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/G6XxpGv6GG – 9:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
This is WILD. The Wizards were up by 35 and now it’s a 2-point game with under 3 min. to go. Clippers have cut the lead down by 33 points. – 9:24 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
CELTICS LARGEST LEADS
(Last 20 years)
58 – @ CHICAGO – DECEMBER 8, 2018
52 – VS. NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29, 2007
48 – @ SACRAMENTO – DECEMBER 28, 2008
45 – @ NEW YORK, DECEMBER 8, 2013
43 – VS. PORTLAND – MARCH 9, 2012
43 – VS. SACRAMENTO – TONIGHT*
* 4th quarter remaining – 9:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpxurp
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/tiko5Ubit6 – 9:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’ll give credit where it’s due: There’s no passiveness in James Harden’s game tonight: Harden did not play well against the Timberwolves but has 31 points, 7 assists and 8 rebounds here midway through the third quarter against the Lakers. – 8:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Blazers
Vanderbilt over 7.5 pts
– It will be a “lurk off him” game
KAT over 8.5 rebs
– Like him on O glass tonight
Ant over 3.0 FTs made
– Shifting more to attack
Little under 19.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Think RoCo plays more time in this matchup (v. KAT) – 8:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Patrick Beverley is out again tonight, Chris Finch said. – 8:38 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris tonight thus far (25 min):
20 PTS / 8-13 fg / 3-3 3fg (!) / 8 REB – 8:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is out tonight, says Chris Finch.
Finch said the injury isn’t “too, too severe” – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
first team @leaguefits squad no doubt pic.twitter.com/26VUYZinPX – 8:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Going through the 1st Q of the Wolves last game against Portland, we learn 3 things:
– Nance was their first/preferred KAT matchup (but picked up 2 1st Q fouls)
– Nurkic had no chance (also picked up 2 in 1st)
– RoCo became best option
Nance is out tonight. Should be KAT v RoCo pic.twitter.com/mLq0rVLnS9 – 8:04 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Tonight’s Raptors “point guard,” 6-8, 240-pound Pascal Siakam, is doing whatever he wants against whoever Charlotte throws at him. He’s coming off Blazers game where he was easily best player on the floor when most Raptors struggled mightily. – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton checks back in. First game since Portland on Jan. 10. He just scored. – 8:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics lead the Kings 24-7 6:31 into the game, Alvin Gentry’s already taken two timeouts.
Brown and Tatum have combined for 20.
Boston has now hit 24 of their last 46 3’s (52%) after going 11-29 against Portland Friday night. – 7:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors in the 1st quarter vs the depleted Blazers 2 days ago: 15 points, 19% FG, 3-13 3P.
Raptors in the 1st quarter vs Charlotte, without VanVleet and Barnes, tonight: 39 points, 62% FG, 7-11 3P.
They lead by 12, and it all makes total sense 🤷♂️ – 7:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are doing a MUCH better job of attacking the zone than they did vs Portland on Sunday. They’re being patient, swinging the ball, getting into the lane and generating good looks from 3. The biggest difference from the other night, though: they’re hitting their shots. – 7:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs Minnesota:
🎨 by @TheReinmaker pic.twitter.com/uNLgt6cb5k – 7:15 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Tell me Harden wasn’t out clubin’ night between road games in San Antonio and Minnesota!! Thirteen points on 5-13 in an 11-point, defenseless (136-125) loss. I did not watch so I’m guessing his man was Edwards, who notched 25 in same amount if time. – 6:16 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder are currently leading the NBA in 3-point percentage in January (min 15 3FGM). Joseph is shooting .571 3FG% (16-28) and McGruder has posted a clip of .515 3FG% (17-33) throughout the month. #Pistons
(via @nbastats) – 5:00 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jumping on with @DanBarreiroKFAN as the Vikings GM search appears to be culminating. Timberwolves on the rise. Who knows what else? Don’t miss it.
Listen:
iheart.com/live/kfan-1209… – 4:52 PM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
We celebrating tonight! These hoopers are going to @McDAAG 2022: @Mark_mitchell25 @D1_Ruby2 @iamKijaniWright @Ashlon3Jackson @_CamWhitmore_. It’s your time now, go get it. #ad pic.twitter.com/KtLtrvDXB7 – 4:31 PM
