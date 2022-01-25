Tyrese Haliburton the only untouchable player in Sacramento?

Many believe the Kings are still the front-runner for Simmons, though any deal could come down to the wire. Sacramento’s lone keeper is believed to be Tyrese Haliburton, though it would take a significant bounty for the Kings to give up on Fox. Sacramento won’t pay Fox, Simmons and Harris but isn’t likely to part with Fox if Harris is in tow with Simmons.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers requested multiple first-rounders to trade Ben Simmons for Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton or Hawks’ John Collins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/rep… – 2:23 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyrese Haliburton last night:
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 12 AST
✅ 5-8 3P
De’Aaron Fox has missed five games this season. Haliburton has recorded at least 20p/10a in all five of those games.
He’s averaging 23.6 PPG and 11.4 APG with a 63.4 eFG% when Fox is out. pic.twitter.com/rgobgxG1me – 10:46 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
There is a Tyrese Haliburton cheering section as you’d imagine, and the #Kings guard has 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. – 9:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora is called for a foul with 1.3 seconds left on the clock in the first half and Tyrese Haliburton gets three free throws.
That’s a gift. – 8:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
New Kings starters with De’Aaron Fox sidelined:
Tyrese Haliburton, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III & Richaun Holmes – 6:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks – 1/22:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 6:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Last night, Tyrese Haliburton had his jersey retired: “Dreams do come true.” thenorthwestern.com/story/sports/h… via @Onwnews – 4:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Oshkosh North (@OshkoshNorthHS)
alumnus & #Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (@Tyrese Haliburton) just strolled into Fiserv Forum in his letterman’s jacket. – 4:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings have no one listed on the injury report. Tyrese Haliburton has cleared health and safety protocols and is likely back in the starting lineup today after a two game absence. – 3:51 PM
More on this storyline
Sabonis is one of the more interesting names that may find a new home before the NBA trade deadline comes and goes. He’s an All-Star and one of the best passing bigs in the game. According to a league source, Fox is not on the table in a swap for the big, as reported on Wednesday. Neither is Tyrese Haliburton. Can the Kings still land the 25-year-old big man? Maybe, but it would have to be for some package of picks and players and the price is likely going to be high. -via Kings Beat / January 20, 2022
According to league sources, the team is confident they can build around both Fox and Haliburton and that is what they hope to do in the coming days and months. Is there a possibility for a late change of heart? Absolutely, but the Kings would have to get a wild over the top deal in order to change their current stance. -via Kings Beat / January 20, 2022
The Kings remain active in trade conversations, informing teams in the marketplace that they want to build around Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, sources said. The Kings have informed Fox and his representation, agent Chris Gaston of Family First Sports, that they do not want to trade him and want to center the team around him and Haliburton. Team sources said any potential deal around Fox for Pacers center Domantas Sabonis will not happen. -via The Athletic / January 19, 2022