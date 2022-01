Tyrese Haliburton the only untouchable player in Sacramento?

Many believe the Kings are still the front-runner for Simmons, though any deal could come down to the wire. Sacramento’s lone keeper is believed to be Tyrese Haliburton, though it would take a significant bounty for the Kings to give up on Fox. Sacramento won’t pay Fox, Simmons and Harris but isn’t likely to part with Fox if Harris is in tow with Simmons.Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report