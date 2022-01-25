Wizards open to moving Spencer Dinwiddie?

Some also say the Wizards are open to dealing veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who hasn’t quite meshed with Beal. The Pistons might have interest in players like Deni Avdija, Montrezl Harrell and Hachimura. Detroit could also be looking for a new home for Kelly Olynyk.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
How do you read what Tommy said about Spencer Dinwiddie in his interview last week and think he’s shopping him now?
“Last I checked, Spencer’s got a three-year deal, not a 40-game deal. It takes time for things to kind of come together.”
This was the most noteworthy quote lol pic.twitter.com/rxMCVOkQ14 – 1:43 PM
How do you read what Tommy said about Spencer Dinwiddie in his interview last week and think he’s shopping him now?
“Last I checked, Spencer’s got a three-year deal, not a 40-game deal. It takes time for things to kind of come together.”
This was the most noteworthy quote lol pic.twitter.com/rxMCVOkQ14 – 1:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Daniel Gafford
Kyle Kuzma
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal
Spencer Dinwiddie – 3:08 PM
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Daniel Gafford
Kyle Kuzma
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal
Spencer Dinwiddie – 3:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Arena – January 23, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Washington – Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Washington: None pic.twitter.com/3cIYoOpTh5 – 3:07 PM
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Arena – January 23, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Washington – Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Washington: None pic.twitter.com/3cIYoOpTh5 – 3:07 PM