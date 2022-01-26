Anthony Edwards: 'I'm going for MVP next year'

Sean Highkin: Anthony Edwards on his potential to win MVP: “If it’s not this year, it’ll be next year, for sure. Yeah, I’m going for MVP next year.”
Source: Twitter @highkin
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell did their presser together tonight. Ant was describing how he played 38 minutes and 44 seconds and how McCollum played 38 minutes and 17 seconds, but DLo cut him off and said: “You ain’t gotta tell em you clamp, they’ll see.” – 1:46 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Edwards said he will be into the MVP conversation next season. #RaisedByWolves – 1:40 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards when asked about what’s next: “I’m going for MVP next year.” – 1:40 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anthony Edwards on his potential to win MVP: “If it’s not this year, it’ll be next year, for sure. Yeah, I’m going for MVP next year.” – 1:39 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anthony Edwards: “I was guarding CJ McCollum. Pay attention—I played 38 minutes and 44 seconds. He played 38 minutes and 17 seconds.”
D’Angelo Russell: “You gotta tell the world you clamped.”
Edwards: “First team All-Defense tonight, for sure.” – 1:38 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on his leg injury: “Just a cramp, nothing major.” – 1:35 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards on what it feels like to get rolling in the 4th quarter like he did.
“Feel like Black Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/Ua7d33CTCz – 1:34 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on what it felt like to go off in the 4th”
“That feel like black Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/VqYckMioPz – 1:32 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anthony Edwards on how it feels to take over a game like he did tonight: “I feel like Black Jesus.” – 1:31 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards after another 40-point performance:
“He’s got such a great spirit about him. He’s pretty much indomitable in that regard. His teammates love him. And they love him for not only how he plays but who he is as a player because he’s genuine.” – 12:59 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards’ 40-point night:
“He has that mentality. He believes he can win any battle, any game, any matchup. We’ve seen a few of these type of performances this season. Not only did he have the 40, but when we needed it most, he was making big shots.” – 12:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games before turning 21, all-time:
8 — LeBron James
4 — Kevin Durant
4 — Luka Doncic
4 — Anthony Edwards
(Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/hZUoALkRnB – 12:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
40 PTS
0 AST
He joins Carmelo Anthony as the only players 20 years or younger to score 40+ without dishing an assist. pic.twitter.com/vWfiJaYHD1 – 12:38 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Another Anthony Edwards explosion (40 points, 9 rebs)
Wolves 109, Blazers 107
On tonight’s show w/ @KyleTheige:
– Ant drives the bus
– DLo’s game-winner (on a goaltend)
– Another slow start for KAT
– Prince delivers again, closes with starters
– Whatever is on Kyle’s mind – 12:34 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
This is the fourth 40-point performance of Anthony Edwards’ career. Second of this season. – 12:21 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards has 40. He knows it — just looked up at the scoreboard and smiled.
Go ahead and smile — Ant’s the reason the Wolves are winning this game. – 12:18 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Didn’t play #RaisedbyWolves or Anthony Edwards in any DFS since he needed help off the floor last time out. Apparently just cramped up after that steal and dunk since he’s apparently the quickest healer known to man. What a marvelous athlete. He’s gone for a season-high 40 points – 12:18 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards driving the bus in the 4th. Then KAT comes around for a running hook, then Vando gets a big steal that turns into a DLo made 3 – 12:14 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
This is a remarkable performance from Anthony Edwards. Just putting this team on his back. – 12:09 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
I was very wrong about Anthony Edwards before the draft, but now I love him. – 12:08 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Without Patrick Beverley, the difficulty of defensive matchup increases for Anthony Edwards.
Last game, Ant was matched with Kyrie (McDaniels on Harden) and tonight Ant is on McCollum (McDaniels on Simons) – 10:17 PM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
We celebrating tonight! These hoopers are going to @McDAAG 2022: @Mark_mitchell25 @D1_Ruby2 @iamKijaniWright @Ashlon3Jackson @_CamWhitmore_. It’s your time now, go get it. #ad pic.twitter.com/KtLtrvDXB7 – 4:31 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards update from shootaround. He said his left knee has been giving him issues of late and what happened late in Sunday’s game did not help.
“I’ve been having knee problems lately and bumping it makes it hurt super, super bad.”
But he said he’s fine. – 2:37 PM
