Bradley Beal: 'I'm giving this organization an opportunity'

But will the recent downturn prompt Beal to question whether he wants to remain? “I have a lot of conversations with Tommy,” Beal said Tuesday night. “We’re very transparent with what we want to do and what my future looks like. And yeah, the (trade) deadline is coming up, and I’m very well aware of how we’re playing and how other teams are playing and what my interests are. Granted, I’m giving this organization an opportunity to prove that and show that, and obviously I’m a big factor in that, too, in producing and playing well and performing. But I want to win, and we all know that. It’s just a matter of us doing it. We’ve got the pieces, we have the assets, we’ve got the depth — everything that we bragged about at the beginning of the year. Now let’s put it together and make it work. Speculations are going to be what they are. I can’t control that. But I know what comes out of my mouth, and I know where my heart is, and everyone will know.”
Source: Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal must have had a Raven Baxter moment, saw the future and couldn’t believe it pic.twitter.com/oYaG3uKToG – 12:26 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal: “Boston was a bad L. This one feels 10 times worse than that.” – 10:38 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it might be time to see what the best bid for brad beal can be – 10:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Ahead 66-36 at halftime, the Wizards gave up 40 points in the 3rd quarter and 40 points in the 4th quarter. Among Washington’s late-game errors, a 5-second inbound violation with 8.2 seconds to go and a foul by Bradley Beal as Luke Kennard sank a game-tying 3 with 1.9 secs left – 9:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
35-point Washington lead GONE after Kennard fouled on game-tying 3 by Beal. pic.twitter.com/wubB0vq0oR – 9:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Former Clipper Montrezl Harrell just saved the Wizards. He produced a sensational chase-down block from behind on an Amir Coffey fastbreak layup that would have cut the Wizards’ lead down to one. Bradley Beal hit a 3 on the other end. – 9:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal just had a charge taken by two players at the same time and they both got hurt 😳 pic.twitter.com/EGcq7YhHji – 9:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 93, Clippers 76
Kuzma: 18 pts., 10 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 13 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts.
Coffey: 20 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
Wizards’ current win probability, per Inpredictable: 98:7% – 8:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal’s first FG attempt of the night comes with 6:47 left in the second quarter. The Clippers have been overloading on him so far. He’s helped in other ways with 5 reb and 4 ast. – 7:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Beal finally attempts (and makes!) first field goal of the game with 6:47 left in first half.
Washington lead grows to 49-25, and Clippers FG drought #2 reaches 4+ minutes – 7:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers bench went on a 15-4 run to somewhat make up for absent offense of first unit. One of these games, both units will click in a first half.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Formerly Director of Athletic Performance and Rehab for the Wizards, now Clippers Senior Performance Physical Therapist Jesse Phillips makes his return to Capital One Arena and greeted by many familiar faces including Bradley Beal as we near tipoff. – 6:54 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Let’s say, hypothetically, the 76ers have the option to trade Ben Simmons straight up for James Harden, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard in the offseason.
Instead of giving up on the team, Beal wants to try his luck and give it a shot in D.C. before deciding he’s done with the team and starts looking for a new challenge in the league. Talking with Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod, Beal explained why he decided to stick around and give it another chance with the Wizards. “Honestly, realizing that a franchise is willing to build around you. It’s not always like that everywhere. Like, if I go somewhere else, they’re just not going to build around you. They’ll build around what they have. There’s nothing absolutely nothing wrong with that, but if I have the chance to create my own legacy and make it work here with the team that drafted me, then why not give it a shot? It it works, it works, If it doesn’t, I can say ‘at least I tried.’ That’s just who I am, that’s my blessing and curse, my loyalty. We’re transitioning, we’re going in the right direction, but we still have a lot of improvements to make.” -via Yardbarker.com / January 23, 2022
Two sources told Action Network that Bradley Beal’s interest in being relocated has cooled even further. There was some thought that if the Wizards’ season went sideways he might ask out, but the Wizards have stabilized after a hot start and big downturn. There’s a belief that Beal is focused on maximizing his next contract which is easiest in Washington. -via Action Network / January 19, 2022
Beal has made it clear he doesn’t plan to sign an extension and likely will skip his player option. That would make some teams nervous, but to this point there has been no real discussion of Beal on the trade market, league executives said. -via ESPN.com / January 19, 2022