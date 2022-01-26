Bucks vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (30-19) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-19) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 26, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 57, Cleveland Cavaliers 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has come out to get some early free throws in but had to wait a moment so as not to distract the balancing halftime act. The court was dark. – 8:11 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs outscore Bucks, 39-22, in 2Q – lead at H, 65-57; CLE goes 7-11 3ptFG, force 8 T.O. in 2Q; MIL, 60%FG, but 13 T.O.; CLE, 46%FG, 55% 3ptFG; 2nd chance pts: CLE, 15, MIL, 4; Cedi, 18pts, 6-10FG, 5-8 3ptFG, 2reb, stl; Garland, 14pts, 2-3 3ptFG, 6asst; Love, 14pts, 4-5 3ptFG. pic.twitter.com/DrGvKsKbTs – 8:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, #Cavs have a 65-57 lead over the Bucks. 32 of those points came from the Cavs’ bench.
Cedi Osman leads the Cavs with 18 pts, followed by Darius Garland and Kevin Love with 14 pts each.
Cavs shot 54.5% from 3 in the first half with 12 made 3s. – 8:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks led by 12 at point in the first half but go into the break down 65-57. – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis earns another technical foul, this time after an emphatic dunk. #Bucks trail 62-55 after the flush. – 8:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
THE NO-LOOK. THE FINISH.
@Darius Garland ➡️ @Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/8N8oJ8khFj – 8:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
PUT ‘EM ON A POSTER, EVAN MOBLEY.
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3gBBdkP4pt – 7:57 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Timing of this seems appropriate for halftime reading: ‘He’s The One’: Evan Mobley leaves #Cavs teammates awestruck as rookie makes franchise, league history beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Cavs are up to 13 second chance points and lead the #Bucks 59-51. – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis (12), Khris Middleton (11) and Pat Connaughton (11) lead the #Bucks in scoring thus far. Cedi Osman (15) and Kevin Love (14) lead the #Cavs off the bench. – 7:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let it fly, DG! 👌
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cKfEKowoce – 7:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have six 3s in the second quarter and are 11 of 20 in the first half. They are outscoring the Bucks 22-12 in the second quarter so far. – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs now lead 48-45 after trailing by 11 at the early part of the second quarter. #Bucks have been outscored 22-10 thus far in the quarter. – 7:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Fear the Fro 😤
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3sGJxpyJy3 – 7:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
And with that three, @Rajon Rondo has dished 7⃣,5⃣0⃣0⃣ assists in his career! pic.twitter.com/7L1QG39gHq – 7:42 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman, who entered the night 1-of-20 from 3-point range over the previous five games, is already 3-of-4 from deep tonight. He is up to 9 points. Making an impact off the bench. – 7:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are shooting it better, rebounding it better, scoring more in the paint and off the break – but the #Cavs have 10 points off 7 Milwaukee turnovers. – 7:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Sort of surprised Budenholzer did not challenge that charge call on Giannis Antetokounmpo. A charge on Antetokounmpo is one of the calls he will actually challenge in the first half.
And it looked like there would have been some question if Love was in legal guarding position. – 7:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
An 8-0 #Cavs run has cut an 11-point deficit to a 37-34 #Bucks lead. – 7:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff just dapped up Kevin Love for taking that charge on Giannis following a steal — even though it was a very bad call. – 7:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At the end of one quarter, #Cavs trail the Bucks, 35-26. J.B. Bickerstaff spoke about the importance of the 3-point line tonight. Cavs are keeping up there. They have made 5 triples. Bucks have hit 6. – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks were 6-for-9 from behind the three-point line AND outscored the #Cavs 12-6 in the paint. They’re up 35-26 after one. – 7:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 15-footer for his first basket of the game. #Bucks are 13-for-16 – 7:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
During pregame, #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said 3s will play an important role tonight.
“Our defense on the 3-point line is going to be huge, with the understanding that we can’t allow them to dominate our paint.”
The Bucks are 6 of 7 from 3 with 3:09 left in the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have missed just three shots through the first nine minutes of this game. They’re 12-for-15, including 6-for-7 from behind the three-point line in taking a 31-21 lead over the #Cavs – 7:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“Birthday boys! Birthday boys!” 🤣
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/VranRQq1nv – 7:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Forgot to note that with his second assist, #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday passes recently hired #Cavs special advisor José Calderón for No. 65 on the all-time assists list with 5,149. – 7:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Gettin’ birthday buckets 🪣
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/NfdQlp3XGi – 7:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks using the cross-court pass to find open shooters – they’ve hit 4of 5 threes to go up 17-14. – 7:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
He’s baaack 🔨
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/oBi9MQKHaD – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 15-11 in the early going here in Cleveland. Bobby Portis has seven points.
Donte DiVincenzo is Milwaukee’s sixth man tonight. – 7:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @NekiasNBA on the Heat, Bucks, Jazz, Mavs, Blazers, All-Stars, and more. Super fun episode with one of the best analysts covering basketball. Thanks Nekias! – 7:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time for some birthday basketball 🥳 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yAMwaMeipO – 7:07 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Erik Spoelstra’s best run as a coach
🗣 How the Bucks have evolved
🗣 The Mavs’ elite defense
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @NekiasNBA: open.spotify.com/episode/6I8aA0… – 7:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat getting the start tonight.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/WA2BET1oar – 6:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton is the #Bucks fifth starter tonight in Cleveland, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis. – 6:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
What’s @Rajon Rondo listening to? 🤔 Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/TFfOywj1xy – 6:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Big 3 back in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/1GzmCbqfOe – 6:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In the house for #CavsBucks?
Swing by our Social Zone outside Portal 11 to vote on DG’s Top Drive driven by @Goodyear and pick up a FREE shirt!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CeknZsg8GH – 6:30 PM
In the house for #CavsBucks?
Swing by our Social Zone outside Portal 11 to vote on DG’s Top Drive driven by @Goodyear and pick up a FREE shirt!
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight:
Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:23 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is back in action tonight in Cleveland.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/IHmUjGckWC – 6:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen (illness) WILL PLAY tonight against Milwaukee, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. – 6:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wishing we had these custom Championship AJ1s from @johnnyskicks & @TheRemade_ for our walk-ins today. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fboU9sG2TU – 6:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen just finished his usual pregame workout ahead of the showdown vs. Milwaukee. – 5:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The last time the Bucks were in Cleveland, they won back-to-back games vs. Cavs including a 33-point outing from Giannis on Feb. 5, 2021.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/m0uMfphygQ – 5:47 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said “we’ll see” when asked about center Jarrett Allen (questionable with an illness) playing tonight against the #Bucks – 5:21 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Is Grayson Allen a dirty player? Survey says…foxsports.com/stories/nba/is… – 4:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The battle in the east continues.
🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/mJFLTIY4A6 – 4:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves, currently 16th in offensive rating, are basically one more good offensive game away from being an above-average offense and a top-10 defense.
These are the only teams who currently meet those qualifications: Golden Stare, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Miami, Memphis – 3:51 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/@Amin Elhassan 🏀
We’ve already seen more NBA ejections this season than we did all of last season. What’s behind that trend? Amin and I go deep the Grayson Allen play, Harden/Sixers and Grant Hill’s Sprite ads.
🍎: https://t.co/uNjbQSdDEd
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/@Amin Elhassan 🏀
We’ve already seen more NBA ejections this season than we did all of last season. What’s behind that trend? Amin and I go deep the Grayson Allen play, Harden/Sixers and Grant Hill’s Sprite ads.
🍎: apple.co/3rUNhSk
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Looking for our 10th win this month!
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/FrXd89CNtD – 3:30 PM
Looking for our 10th win this month!
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Last call on the new Grizzlies pod.
My official media All-Star starters ballot was…
West: Curry, Morant, James, Jokic, Gobert
East: Young, DeRozan, Antetokounmpo, Durant, Embiid
Discussing why ⬇️ podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:05 PM
Last call on the new Grizzlies pod.
My official media All-Star starters ballot was…
West: Curry, Morant, James, Jokic, Gobert
