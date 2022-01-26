Cavaliers keeping tabs on Eric Gordon, Caris LeVert, Terrence Ross

Eric Gordon’s value hasn’t been this high in years after he’s had multiple injury-plagued seasons. The Cavaliers have kept tabs on Gordon, Caris LeVert, Terrence Ross, among shooting guards on the trade market, I’ve heard.
Mo Bamba, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross will all be available to play tonight for the @Orlando Magic’s home game against the @Los Angeles Clippers. – 11:17 AM
The Pacers aren’t moving Domantas Sabonis unless they get a Nikola Vucevic type of package in return. More on Sabonis, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, Eric Gordon, Jalen Brunson, and others with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 10:56 AM
Three-point shooting leaders in the NBA (>50 3PAs):
1. Zeke Nnaji – 50.9% (29/57)
2. Joe Harris – 46.6% (41/88)
3. P.J. Tucker – 46.2% (56/122)
4. Ayo Dosunmu – 45.1% (37/82)
5. Eric Gordon – 44.5% (94/211) – 12:12 AM
Starters:
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl.
Rockets: Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood. – 7:36 PM
Caris LeVert returned after missing two games with a sore right calf. He finished with 19 points on 8-for-21 shooting.
“The rhythm of the game is everything in the NBA, so it was little shaky at times, but I pushed through it.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:51 PM
1️⃣ year ago today: Caris LeVert underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mass on his left kidney.
Here’s my conversation with his surgeon, Dr. Jason Sprunger, about the prodcedure and how it was a rare case:
https://t.co/ULK0viPNsG pic.twitter.com/LHyzOQKWXb – 1:34 PM
Was told Gary Harris (back spasms) and Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) practiced today after missing Sunday’s win over the Bulls.
TBD on their status for tomorrow vs. the Clippers. – 1:30 PM
The #Lakers could look to pursue Terrence Ross before next month’s trade deadline.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lakers-trade-r… – 1:02 PM
Final: Pelicans 117, #Pacers 113
Duane Washington Jr. had a career-high 21 points all on 3-pointers for shorthanded Indiana, but it wasn’t enough to take down New Orleans.
Caris LeVert had 19 on 8-for-21 shooting after missing the previous two games with a sore right calf. – 10:39 PM
Crazy sequence. Josh Hart fouls Oshae Brissett on a 3. He makes 2 of 3 at the line. Hart then makes a pair of FTs. Caris LeVert comes back and makes a 3. #Pacers trail 115-113 with 2.0 seconds left. – 10:36 PM
Caris LeVert with a 3 and the #Pacers keep hanging around. They trail 111-108 with 19.2 seconds left. – 10:28 PM
End of 3Q: Pelicans 83, #Pacers 79
Chris Duarte has 14, Caris LeVert scored 9 of his 13 in the 3Q.
Devonte’ Graham with a team-high 17 for New Orleans. – 9:56 PM
Caris LeVert with back-to-back buckets. Let’s see if that gets him going. #Pacers lead 77-76. – 9:48 PM
#Pacers were up 72-68 when Caris LeVert missed a pair of free throws. Pelicans go on a 4-0 spurt to tie the game and the momentum has shifted. Tied at 72 with 5:17 left in the third quarter. – 9:42 PM
#Pelicans fans are starting to loudly cheer Jose Alvarado defensive sequences, as was the case when he contested a mid-range Caris LeVert shot, then again on Pacers’ final possession of 1Q – 8:39 PM
#Pacers starters:
— Chris Duarte
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Goga Bitadze – 8:06 PM
eric gordon is shooting 58.9% on drives this season.
among 129 players who have at least 75 shot attempts off drives, ONLY giannis has a higher fg% (60.1%). pic.twitter.com/bVk77ONIlz – 6:27 PM
Caris LeVert is questionable with a sore right calf. We’ll find out shortly from Rick Carlisle if he’s in or out tonight against the Pelicans. He’s missed the past two games. #Pacers – 6:20 PM
New @ringer article on Eric Gordon as a trade target, Phoenix’s suddenly deep center rotation, Point Pascal Siakam, Jitty John Konchar, Quentin Grimes, All-Star voting, and some thoughts on @Marc Stein’s intriguing Westbrook/Wall report. theringer.com/nba/2022/1/24/… – 3:57 PM
This is a great read from @Kevin O’Connor. It accurately describes the trade value of Talen Horton-Tucker, how a Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade would work and why Eric Gordon is the “NBA Trade Deadline Name to Watch”
theringer.com/nba/2022/1/24/… – 2:17 PM
Rockets trade deadline notebook 1.0: What I’m hearing on John Wall, Eric Gordon, Christian Wood and more
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3087642/2022/0… – 1:58 PM
It should not be difficult to find a good offer for Eric Gordon. His value is at an all-time high. He’s been unbelievably professional. His contract has a major incentive for winning a championship. Get a first-round pick and do right by the man. – 1:18 PM
Eric Gordon trade rumors: Rockets growing ‘increasingly likely’ to retain veteran swingman, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/eric-… – 12:55 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba against the @Chicago Bulls.
Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) and Gary Harris (back spasms) will not play tonight. – 4:17 PM
The Magic say Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) and Gary Harris (back spasms) — both known to be available via trade before the league’s Feb. 10 trade deadline — will not play tonight against Chicago.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:48 PM
Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) and Gary Harris (back spasms) will not play tonight vs. the Bulls, per the Magic. – 3:45 PM
Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) and Gary Harris (back spasms) will not play tonight vs. Chicago, the Magic announced. – 3:45 PM
#61: Equipment Talk with the Boys youtu.be/DBJ4WMgWBRk via @YouTube @TRossPodcast NEW EPISODE OUT NOW ‼️‼️‼️ – 3:42 PM
Pacers just wrapped practice in Phoenix, now will head to New Orleans for Monday’s game to conclude this five-game trip.
Caris LeVert sat out the last two games due to a sore right calf. He practiced today and will be a game-time decision. – 3:32 PM
Caris LeVert (sore right calf) is a game-time decision for tomorrow’s contest against the Pelicans. #Pacers – 3:27 PM
One name that has been generating a good deal of interest is shooting guard Eric Gordon. The 33-year old is enjoying a bit of a renaissance campaign, shooting a career-best 45.2 percent from 3-point range, and has brought some stability and much-needed professionalism to a young Houston team. The Rockets have received a number of offers for the veteran wing, sources tell The Athletic, but all have been turned down. Barring an offer that simply can’t be ignored, it’s becoming more likely that Gordon remains in Houston past the deadline. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022
“I’m not even thinking or worried about that,” Gordon said. “Things happen. Get traded or not, you’ve still got to play the game of basketball. Fortunately, I’ve been here for going on six years now, and it’s been really good. I know the situation I’m in. I’m looking to just continue to play my game and look forward to continue to thrive with this group of guys.” -via Houston Chronicle / January 19, 2022
Eric Gordon, 33, is shooting career-highs from the field (.505) and three-point range (.455) after two injury-riddled seasons. With Gordon healthy and adding a needed veteran presence to a rebuilding Rockets team, Houston is seeking a first-round pick in trade talks for the veteran scoring guard, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 17, 2022
