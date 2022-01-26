Celtics interested in Daniel Theis reunion?

Scotto: I’ve heard Daniel Theis is a name the Celtics called and did some due diligence on, though I think he’s less likely to end up there following the trade of Juancho Hernangomez because his salary could’ve been used to facilitate a potential trade, and Boston is seeking to remain under the tax.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Paul Garcia: Official Trade: Spurs acquire Juan Hernangomez and 2028 protected second round pick from Denver Bryn Forbes traded to Denver. Hernangomez will wear number 41 -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / January 19, 2022
Mike Singer: #Nuggets are also sending out a second-round pick in the deal, source tells @denverpost . -via Twitter @msinger / January 18, 2022
Brian Robb: Celtics acquiring an injured Bol Bol and PJ Dozier is effectively a salary dump for the present. Allows team to cut about $4 million in salary (avoiding tax territory) and maybe get a look at some intriguing young guys once they get healthy. Assume 2nd round pick sent out too. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / January 18, 2022