Clippers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (24-25) play against the Orlando Magic (39-39) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 26, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 49, Orlando Magic 48 (Half)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers join Pistons and Spurs as only teams so far this season to have multiple halves of zero free throw attempts.
Clippers failed to shoot a free throw in 26-point second half in New Orleans back in November. Somehow, Clippers have a halftime lead this time around. – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue declined to use a timeout after back-to-back dunks from Jalen Suggs and Mo Bamba.
Those were the only Orlando field goals in the last 6:33 of the first half, as Clippers ended on an 18-7 run to take a 49-48 halftime lead.
All this, and Clippers failed to shoot FTs. – 8:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Clippers 49, Magic 48.
LA closes out 2Q with 11-1 run.
Jalen: 10 points.
Terrence/Gary: 7 points each off the bench
Franz: 5p/4a/2r
Wendell: 5p/4r
Magic have advantages in paint points (28-18) and FTs (8-0) but Clippers are 9 of 13 on 3-pointers. – 8:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: LA Clippers 49, Orlando 48 pic.twitter.com/2CPshHioHi – 8:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 49, Magic 48 | Half | Nico Batum saving the day so far: 4 for 5 from 3 for 12 points — including one with 21 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Clips (who’ve trailed by as many as 14) the lead. – 8:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Nicolas Batum has 12 points on 4-for-5 on threes to help Clippers overcome a 14-point deficit to open 49-48 half-time lead over Orlando. – 8:02 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Clippers 49, Magic 48
Jalen Suggs – 10 pts
Terrence Ross – 7 pts, 4 rebs
Gary Harris – 7 pts
Franz Wagner – 5 pts, 4 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 5 pts, 4 rebs
Points in the Paint: Magic 28, Clippers 18 – 8:01 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
It’s not just the 1/10 3FGA in the second quarter that hurt the Magic; it’s the kind of threes they were. A lot of one- and two-pass possessions leading to early clock threes. They need to be more patient and create better looks. – 8:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Clippers 49, Magic 48
Batum: 12 points
Coffey/Kennard: 7 points each
Suggs: 10 points
Harris/Ross: 7 points each – 8:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
starting early.
14-point Orlando lead GONE pic.twitter.com/j7nbRJYymV – 7:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coffey for three. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/W5YHgNTSjQ – 7:58 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
this sequence >>
ring the bell @Cole Anthony 🛎
📺: https://t.co/mhgeoLyPJZ pic.twitter.com/6QgaOwX2Ie – 7:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Couple minutes left before halftime and the Clippers have turned it over nine times — giveaways that have led to 13 points. – 7:56 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Space…splash. 💦
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/3i4ySSbkpT – 7:51 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Luke Kennard is 3 for 4, and 1 for 1 from 3 so far — his latest bucket getting the Clippers within 41-33.
Talked to Ralph Lawler today and he goes: “I wouldn’t care if Luke never passes the ball again as long as he’s a Clipper.” – 7:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Orlando in bonus last 5:24.
Meanwhile, Clippers just drew their first defensive foul of the game – 7:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
who is the best @NBA2K player on the team? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8jpnTf19Ba – 7:49 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wagner 🤝 Wagner
📺: https://t.co/mhgeoLyPJZ pic.twitter.com/asEDkPbJ5X – 7:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Orlando capped a 9-0 run by taking a 14-point lead, but call timeout after 3s from Kennard and Boston.
6:49 left in first half, and Orlando leads 39-31. Magic still have only been called for one personal foul (WCJ) – 7:47 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs is off to a strong start tonight: 8 points on 2-3 shooting from 3PT. – 7:42 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Moe Wagner ensures Reggie Jackson can’t get anywhere near CHUMA on this transition chance pic.twitter.com/3elRGLUolE – 7:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
welp
For the 14th time in 18 games, Clippers trail by double digits.
Orlando takes a 35-25 lead after a bad Jackson pass eventually gets returned for a Chuma Okeke bucket.
9:03 left in first half, and Orlando has only been called for one personal foul (WCJ) – 7:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers need a timeout after Orlando’s 10-2 burst to start the second period.
Magic leads: 35-25 with 9:03 to play before halftime. – 7:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And now Hartenstein in foul trouble. His biggest drawback. Ibaka now third center to come in – 7:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Magic 25, Clippers 23 | End 1 | Hey, it’s close. Also, FWIW, Natalie Sago — who officiated last night’s game is among the refs for this one in Orlando, too. – 7:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers keeping it close, down 25-23 to Magic end of first quarter – 7:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Big difference in this game is fouls. Jackson already in foul trouble, Clippers attempted zero free throws, while Orlando bricked 4 of 8 attempts.
Orlando leads 25-23 at the end of one. – 7:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 25, Clippers 23.
Balanced scoring for Orlando, with Gary Harris leading the way with 6 points off the bench.
Franz/Wendell/Jalen: 5 points each.
Magic: 4 of 8 on FTs. Clippers have yet to take a FT. – 7:35 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Apart from five turnovers, the Magic look pretty solid tonight after the first quarter. Good movement/activity level on offense too. They have a two-point edge. But no lead is safe against this LA crew lol – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 25, LA Clippers 23 pic.twitter.com/Rh4rsXFMAt – 7:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 25, Clippers 23
Gary Harris – 6 pts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 5 pts, 3 rebs
Franz Wagner – 5 pts, 2 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 5 pts
Cole Anthony – 4 pts, 4 asts – 7:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 25, Clippers 23
Harris: 6 points
Carter: 5 points, 3 rebounds
Batum: 6 points
Hartenstein: 4 points – 7:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
green bean ✅
@Jalen Suggs 𝚇 @NBA2K
📺: https://t.co/mhgeoLyPJZ pic.twitter.com/wfPsIE8qkR – 7:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
don’t give @Franz Wagner a running start 💨
📺: https://t.co/mhgeoLyPJZ pic.twitter.com/ieb4nBhhKS – 7:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that’s a dime
@Cole Anthony 👀 @Gary Harris
📺: https://t.co/mhgeoLyPJZ pic.twitter.com/SuIaGrVnBM – 7:27 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Loading…autocorner.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/jnbN8agJBp – 7:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers offense off to a slow start. Zubac made his first basket, but missed the next three, including a rare 15-footer.
Orlando up 8-5 with 6:55 left in first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,178 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s go!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/w4m6SXgNkI – 7:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Game time.
🕖 4:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/YQv8lf4IZZ – 6:47 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 26 vs LA Clippers
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mLf7YXtmRE – 6:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“36-66 & 116-115.” Alvin Gentry said he put that on the board in the locker room, wanting his team to tell him what it was.
Tyrese Haliburton correctly guessed it was the Clippers win last night vs. Wizards. Gentry pleading for 48 minute effort as LA rallied from 35 down twice – 6:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
NBA’s Last Two Minute Report confirms Wizards got hosed despite historic collapse
Bradley Beal fouled Luke Kennard BEFORE game winning 4-point play
Justise Winslow should have been called for 5-sec with 10.9 left
Kyle Kuzma got away with a travel (29.8) & KCP got fouled (50.1) pic.twitter.com/ekETmBkEH1 – 6:12 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Last time out, @Luke Kennard shot 62.5 % from three in win over the Washington Wizards.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/8jL7JtpWIq – 6:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
NBA Trade Deadline Buy, Sell or Hold: Western Conference
DAL (6:36)
DEN (16:40)
GSW (21:26)
HOU (34:46)
LAC (41:17)
LAL (47:37)
MEM (54:29)
MIN (1:01:48)
NOP (1:06:42)
🎧 https://t.co/GuciO9SfaX
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qHwnxZ33sc – 5:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sounds like Isaiah Hartenstein still has a yellow light on attempting 3s… laughed while saying his attempt last night was not a good audition 😆 – 5:47 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
for the W @WNBA
#ULTRADrip 𝚇 #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/hLx9VerseC – 5:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
What a shot.
📸 @CarMax Photo of the Night pic.twitter.com/eoYhfws3GY – 5:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. Clippers: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s five for @NBA2K night in the O 🪄 pic.twitter.com/FiKVlI2rXq – 5:18 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
For the first time all season, #MagicTogether is in a favorite’s role.#ClipperNation arrived in Orlando last night for the second of a back-to-back following its epic 35-point comeback in D.C. How will the Magic handle laying points vs. L.A.? From the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/EXP5CS43kz – 5:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba tonight vs. the Clippers. – 5:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba against the @Los Angeles Clippers. – 5:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 49 vs L.A. CLIPPERS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 5:16 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The NBA’s L2M report says Bradley Beal’s foul on Luke Kennard was incorrectly called.
“Beal places two hands on Kennard’s body & makes contact with his arm, prior to the start of his upward shooting motion. A personal foul should be assessed and the basket should not count.” pic.twitter.com/Ws66BaSAF7 – 4:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Why did the Wizards give up a 35-point lead and lose to the Clippers? Here’s a recording of the live podcast @Joan Nielsen and I recorded this afternoon for @TheAthletic, answering readers’ questions. Thank you to all the readers who joined us!
theathletic.com/podcast/260-nb… – 4:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Good thing — for the Clippers and hoops history buffs — they can’t do anything about the last-two-minute report now: pic.twitter.com/3pEJXAWs46 – 4:40 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
frames from the past against the Clippers 📸
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/MEAmrT5erk – 4:27 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers, Heat among teams interested in John Wall in case of free agency
sportando.basketball/en/clippers-he… – 4:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
What a night for @Isaiah Hartenstein and @coffeyshop_ ! pic.twitter.com/uIvqlLRzoC – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
We said once and we’ll say it again, the Comeback Clips!
The Clippers 35 PT comeback is tied for the 2nd-largest in NBA history since 1996-97. This is the largest comeback in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/NFGqJsWxou – 3:30 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the @pmgameflows gameflow for Wizards/Clippers is, predictably, bananas https://t.co/72Tjh36azB pic.twitter.com/MP2SMLWOWa – 2:40 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The talented @Andrew Greif writes about the amazing #clipperscomebacks in @latimessports with: Clippers’ string of incredible comebacks has a lot to do with Tyronn Lue latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Like @Terance Mann said: “THAT’S WHAT WE DO!” pic.twitter.com/ZsD26YMtX4 – 2:17 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Clippers have the Come-back thing down Pat. Next, and I’m sure coach Lue and his staff are on top of this – How to avoid these big, early deficits? – 2:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I’m back in L.A. now, my time on the road trip up as I reintroduce myself to T-shirt weather and my family, but @latimessports is going to have excellent coverage of the next few games, starting with @Brad Turner tonight for Magic/Clips. – 2:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Los Angeles Clippers Lou Williams had 40 points and 10 assists in a 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.
Williams became just the third bench player to record at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71. pic.twitter.com/sM6zJipaVi – 2:01 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Just noted that guard Eric Bledsoe was a part of two of the greatest come-backs in LA Clipper history. The 27-point come from behind play-off win in Memphis in 2012 and the unreal 35-point revival last night in Washington.
I’d like to hear his perspective on the two games. – 1:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Muscala compared ten day center Mamadi Diakite to Serge Ibaka, praises Diakite’s jumper as well. – 1:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala said Mamadi Diakite might have the best looking jump shot on the team. Muscala said he sees a little bit of Serge Ibaka in Diakite. – 1:55 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New: Cade Cunningham is playing like the No. 1 pick, Jalen Suggs is back and dunking on people, while Chris Duarte has emerged once again in the latest @RookieWire Power Rankings
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/rookie-p… – 1:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Oh, hey, they have another game today in Orlando:
OUT:
Paul George – right elbow-ulnar collateral ligament tear
Keon Johnson – G League
Kawhi Leonard – right knee-ACL reconstruction-injury recovery
Marcus Morris Sr – Personal Reasons
Jason Preston – injury recovery – 1:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. will miss his 3rd game of this road trip due to personal reasons.
Rest of Clippers injury report for Orlando stays same as well (George, Leonard, Preston out due to injury recovery, Johnson in the G)
Mo Bamba is questionable for Orlando. – 1:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Marcus Morris Sr. remains out tonight at Orlando due to personal reasons. – 1:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Late last night, as I left D.C.’s arena, @LAT_ChrisStone asked if we could go deeper on this two-week Clippers run. Here’s my stab at it, and it starts in Missouri, where Ty Lue’s friends have heard him say a similar refrain for years.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Midweek Matchup.
🕓 4:00PM PT
🆚 @Orlando Magic
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/LKTSsgeMuZ – 1:04 PM
