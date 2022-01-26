Daily statistical milestones: LaMarcus Aldridge moves past Joe Johnson and more

Milestones

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Carmelo Anthony No. 28 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Steve Nash with 1,687 three-pointers. He’s now 29 away from Eric Gordon

LaMarcus Aldridge No. 45 in points now

Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 20,408 points. He’s now 89 away from Mitch Richmond

Tim Hardaway Jr No. 64 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson with 1,253 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Clifford Robinson

Al Horford No. 84 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Thurl Bailey with 1,087 blocks. He’s now tied with Ervin Johnson

LeBron James No. 98 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 1,022 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Darryl Dawkins

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 105 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,091 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jae Crowder

Jeff Green No. 115 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Lindsey Hunter

D’Angelo Russell No. 140 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen, Al Harrington, Mark Price and Walt Williams with 979 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Matt Barnes

Bradley Beal No. 168 in points now

Moved ahead of Blake Griffin with 14,222 points. He’s now 10 away from Tom Van Arsdale

Anthony Davis No. 171 in points now

Moved ahead of Brook Lopez and Gus Williams with 14,100 points. He’s now 55 away from Eddie Jones

Eric Bledsoe No. 179 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 850 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Arron Afflalo

Enes Kanter No. 196 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Christian Laettner with 5,809 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ben McLemore No. 200 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of PJ Tucker with 788 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Patrick Beverley

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 203 in blocks now

Moved ahead of DeSagana Diop, Andre Iguodala, Spencer Haywood, Carmelo Anthony and Tom Chambers with 631 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Mickey Johnson

Carmelo Anthony No. 207 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Tom Chambers with 628 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala and Spencer Haywood

Jeff Green No. 214 in points now

Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson and Bob Boozer with 12,983 points. He’s now 13 away from Horace Grant and Josh Smith

Nikola Jokic No. 218 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bob Lanier and Lionel Hollins with 3,008 assists. He’s now 5 away from Gary Grant

Jayson Tatum No. 224 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva, Brandon Knight and Karl-Anthony Towns with 722 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Davis Bertans

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 225 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva and Brandon Knight with 718 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Jayson Tatum

Doug McDermott No. 241 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bryon Russell, Kent Bazemore and Garrett Temple with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mike James and Chandler Parsons


Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA KAT says the last play of the game was drawn up for him. With a laugh, he said, “but that didn’t work out”.
He said Covington knew it was going to him so he just denied the ball, which helped open a lane for DLo to attack the basket. – 1:13 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko Mavericks endure rough night, getting blown out by Golden State and losing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a fractured bone in his left foot. Details here:
mavs.com/mavs-dominated…1:10 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Karl-Anthony Towns on D’Angelo Russell’s game winner:
“It’s hard to guard all three of us.”
KAT said the defense was “hugged up” on he and Ant on that play, leaving a wide open look for DLo. – 1:05 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Most 40-point games before turning 21, all-time:
8 — LeBron James
4 — Kevin Durant
4 — Luka Doncic
4 — Anthony Edwards
(Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/hZUoALkRnB12:51 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan Kristaps Porzingis on close friend Tim Hardaway Jr.: “He was down at first…But I talked to him now, and he seemed to be in better spirits already.”
Said THJ was already quizzing Theo Pinson, who’s had a similar foot injury, about rehab and getting back. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…12:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Edwards tonight:
40 PTS
0 AST
He joins Carmelo Anthony as the only players 20 years or younger to score 40+ without dishing an assist. pic.twitter.com/vWfiJaYHD112:38 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs Bad night all around. Blowout is a blowout, but the Hardaway loss is significant as he had made 11 of his last 27 from 3pt (40.7%) when he got hurt. They need shooting. And they’ve got guys slumping. DFS 9 for last 38. Bullock 7-27. Porzingis 8-27. – 12:37 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Another Anthony Edwards explosion (40 points, 9 rebs)
Wolves 109, Blazers 107
On tonight’s show w/ @KyleTheige:
– Ant drives the bus
– DLo’s game-winner (on a goaltend)
– Another slow start for KAT
– Prince delivers again, closes with starters
– Whatever is on Kyle’s mind – 12:34 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Warriors coach Steve Kerr offers sympathy for Tim Hardaway Jr., who suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot – 12:33 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA Two years ago today Kobe called LeBron late night to congratulate him on passing him for No. 3 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. It would be the last time the two friends would speak. pic.twitter.com/QtzSfezsf312:32 AM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Bradley Beal must have had a Raven Baxter moment, saw the future and couldn’t believe it pic.twitter.com/oYaG3uKToG12:26 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon More on Anthony Davis, who acknowledged that the next few games will have to help him ramp up in lieu of practice: ocregister.com/2022/01/25/lak…12:19 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Anthony Edwards driving the bus in the 4th. Then KAT comes around for a running hook, then Vando gets a big steal that turns into a DLo made 3 – 12:14 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula D’Angelo Russell in the @Way of Wade DLo Ice, @D’Angelo Russell’s first shoe under @Dwyane Wade’s brand with Li-Ning. pic.twitter.com/EKh7renc2912:14 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Quick @LockedOnLakers video reaction to the Lakers’ 106-96 win over the Nets. By virtue of his presence alone, Anthony Davis made a big difference. Plus, big games from LeBron and Malik Monk. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/DXUEmglOn512:12 AM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes Re: THJ: Hardaway becomes the third player this season to suffer a 5th metatarsal fracture, along with Vlatko Cancar and Zion Williamson. – 11:40 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot tonight, the team says. – 11:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Mavericks say guard Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot. – 11:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Mavericks say Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot in tonight’s game at Golden State. Updates will be given when available – 11:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Anthony Davis returns but it is LeBron’s 33 that powers Lakers past Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/ant…11:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon This steal on DeAndre Bembry was when I thought, “OK, Anthony Davis looks like himself out there.” pic.twitter.com/zQWbj7Igrs11:30 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan More on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s left foot injury: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…11:29 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Interesting answer from LeBron James when asked by @CassidyHubbarth if the scoring run he’s been on was in direct response to the challenges of the Lakers’ season: pic.twitter.com/mGqnjMS0Kg11:17 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Interesting how AD liked the Lakers’ five-out offense with Melo and LeBron screening: “I tried to do the same thing. It’s the first game back, not trying to get too many isos or force up shots. Try to screen, roll and put guys in position where the entire team can be successful.” – 11:16 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs Doncic with 21 inc 4-5 from 3pt. But Mavs shoot just 42% and only four other players scored, inc Hardaway with 10. But his night is done after injuring his foot early in the 2nd. – 11:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko Mavericks’ defense was shredded at times in the first half, which the Warriors won 63-51. Mavericks will need some defensive tweaks, and sweat equity, in the second half. Luka had 21 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 11 before being shelved with a left ankle injury. – 10:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot injury) won’t return tonight. – 10:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA AD on LeBron’s offensive explosion while he was out: “It’s fun to watch. … He gets in this zones where he gets in kill mode.” – 10:52 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm LeBron: “so Jessup ordered the Code Red”
Austin: “uh huh”
L: “and Kendrick knew this but he lied on the stand earlier”
A: “…uh huh”
L: “so Kaffee got a couple of airmen to testify about an earlier flight but it was a bluff”
A: “…if you say so…”
pic.twitter.com/HaoAgQ8Tf410:51 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Mavericks wing Tim Hardaway, helped into the locker room a few minutes ago, has a L foot injury and will not return
Warriors 49, Mavs 40, 4:52 Q2 – 10:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs Hardaway left foot injury. Will not return – 10:50 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband LeBron still out-hustling the opposition at age 37. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/KzoF8u9ld410:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Per Mavericks PR, Tim Hardaway Jr. will not return to the game with a left foot injury. – 10:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko Tim Hardaway Jr. out the rest of the night, per Mavs PR. – 10:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron on his general approach on defense, and with steals: “I’ve never been a gambler, I’ve always tried to be as solid as possible.”
That said, if he sees a clear opportunity, he’ll go, especially if he has more rim protection behind him, like AD. – 10:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter AD said that for the most part, he was “Trying to get the pain to go away” as he worked through rehab. He felt that he was ahead of pace as he progressed. Eventually, he felt “very comfortable” after the pregame 2-on-2 in Miami (Bazemore, DJ, Ellington), and knew he was ready. – 10:46 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher Tim Hardaway Jr. not putting any weight on his left foot. Didn’t see him turn his ankle or have much contact, so could be a muscle issue.
He did shoot the free throws. – 10:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe CORRECTION: Hardaway Jr. was helped off the court and putting zero weight on his left foot. – 10:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Don’t take LeBron for granted – 10:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Tim Hardaway Jr. has to get assisted off the court after appearing to injure his left leg. He could not put any pressure on it. – 10:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan Tim Hardaway Jr. came down from a drive grabbing at his left foot/ankle area.
He limped back to the foul line and made both FTs with little weight on it. Then Casey Smith and Theo Pinson just carried him straight from the court to the locker room. – 10:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron noted that AD’s presence alone completely changes the Lakers on both ends of the floor. Cited examples of his rim protection that allows them to be more aggressive defensively elsewhere, and his threat at the rim on offense (tough alley-oop catch on the first play). – 10:43 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis on how ready he feels to help this team: “I feel ready. … I was ready enough to go tonight.” – 10:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron, on those two steals he had jumping passing lanes in the 4th, said he was “channeling my innter Ed Reed,” after the great Baltimore Ravens safety. – 10:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron says he was “channeling my inner Ed Reed” on the two consecutive steals in the fourth quarter. – 10:41 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko LeBron James tonight:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 3 STL
✅ 14-21 FG
James has recorded at least 25 points and five rebounds in each of his last 18 games.
The only player in @Los Angeles Lakers history with a longer such streak is Elgin Baylor. pic.twitter.com/dGJoVPwtnO10:38 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Bradley Beal: “Boston was a bad L. This one feels 10 times worse than that.” – 10:38 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina it might be time to see what the best bid for brad beal can be – 10:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge Jeff Green has been chasing the DPOG chain all season.
Tonight was his night and his reaction is pure joy.
(Also please note how excited Joker is for him 😂)
pic.twitter.com/CctxF1hGSB10:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob LeBron James’ breakaway dunks with James Harden’s reaction to them in real-time. pic.twitter.com/wTe7X8rzeV10:13 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook on AD, who played limited minutes, but…
“It’s definitely different with his presence out there.”
This was just the 16th game that LeBron, AD and Westbrook played together, and many of those were with LAL playing a traditional center. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Russell Westbrook on Anthony Davis: “It’s definitely different with his presence out there, especially on the defensive end.” – 10:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on LeBron: “He played remarkable on both sides of the ball tonight.” – 10:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Vogel on Anthony Davis’ rhythm tonight: “I didn’t think there was a moment other than a couple finishes at the rim … that he looked out of sync. He looked really good, and those little finishes will come.” – 10:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Vogel noted LeBron being “really locked in” on defense, starting at shootaround, as a major key vs. BKN. James had 3 steals and 2 blocks, with those B2B steals basically sealing the game in the 4th. Lakers switched their coverage there to swarm Harden w/LeBron at free safety. – 10:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel believes Anthony Davis “really changed things” for the team defensively tonight.
AD finished with 4 blocks. – 9:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Frank Vogel said there’s going to be a build up in terms of minutes as these next few games come for AD (24 tonight), but they really felt his presence tonight in his first game after 17 missed, particularly at the rim (4 blocks). – 9:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Frank Vogel on LeBron’s defense: “He was really locked in on the defensive side of the ball all day long, starting with shootaround.” – 9:58 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA LeBron had 33 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 0 turnovers on 66% FG. Unreal. – 9:50 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Different energy from the Lakers tonight, 106-96 over the Nets…
-Lebron 33pts 7rebs 6ast 3stls 2bks
-Monk 22pts 5rebs
-Russ 15pts 6rebs 4ast
-Melo 13pts 2stls
-AD 8pts 4blks
2-1 on Road Trip…Next up, Joel Embiid & the Sixers on Thursday
@ESPNLosAngeles9:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL leave Brooklyn with a 106-96 win in AD’s return, with LeBron sparkling towards 33 points.
They’re 2-1 on the 6-game trip, with Philly up next. – 9:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins Ahead 66-36 at halftime, the Wizards gave up 40 points in the 3rd quarter and 40 points in the 4th quarter. Among Washington’s late-game errors, a 5-second inbound violation with 8.2 seconds to go and a foul by Bradley Beal as Luke Kennard sank a game-tying 3 with 1.9 secs left – 9:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson Michael Malone said that it was Jeff Green who won the DPOG chain.
Stated that Green was extremely happy to have gotten the chain and it was something he has been working hard to get.
Green had a speech ready for when he received it. – 9:47 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent i mean… lebron does need a steal moment… #NBATopShotThis pic.twitter.com/3WoODUO3Zx9:47 PM

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron had lost 4 straight games when scoring 30. Not tonight.
33 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
3 STL
14-21 FG
W pic.twitter.com/ApdgXQCV9R9:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Final: Lakers beat the Nets 106-93. LeBron James put on a show, James Harden didn’t get enough help and Anthony Davis did some things in his return. The Nets host the Nuggets tomorrow. – 9:47 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Final: Lakers 106, Nets 96.
The Lakers had 27 fast break points, held the Nets to just 18 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron had 33 points. They’ll need to string wins like this together, but they looked a lot like the team they wanted to be all along tonight. – 9:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Lakers 106, Nets 96
The Lakers improve to 24-24 and 14-14 with Anthony Davis in the lineup. LeBron James finished with 33 points (14-21 FGs), 7 rebounds and 6 assists. AD had 8 points and 3 blocks in 25 minutes.
Up next: at Philadelphia on Thursday. – 9:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Lakers win 106-96 to improve to 2-1 on six-game roadie. LeBron 33p on 14-of-21 7r 6a 3s 2b; Monk 22p on 6-of-12 from 3; Westbrook 15p on 7-of-14 6r 4a 5tos; Melo 13p; AD 8p 2r 2a 4b in 25 mins; Reaves 5r 6a; THT 0p on 0-of-6. – 9:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Wizards led 66-31 with 1:20 left in first half.
Clippers complete the comeback with a 116-115 win while playing only: Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Isaiah Hartenstein, Justise Winslow, Brandon Boston, and Jay Scrubb after halftime.
SEND RECEIPTS!!! – 9:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU 35-point Washington lead GONE after Kennard fouled on game-tying 3 by Beal. pic.twitter.com/wubB0vq0oR9:41 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr Never thought when I saw the Cavs win the Draft Lottery in Secaucus in 2003 that LeBron would be doing this 19 years later. – 9:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers It hasn’t been a perfect return for Anthony Davis, but the Lakers have looked all night like a team more confident and, frankly, relieved just from having him back. AK – 9:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter AD back in, with LAL up 13, 4:23 left. He’d be at around 26 minutes if he closes it out. – 9:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter The Lakers weren’t playing Harden aggressively on defense early, but changed up the scheme out of that time out, blitzing him quickly with LeBron, to the desired result. – 9:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron is 11 for 11 from 2 tonight. – 9:33 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb Dang. LeBron James back-to-back steals that lead to breakaway slams. How old is he? – 9:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Joel Embiid tonight:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 4 BLK
Embiid has recorded at least 35p/10r in each of his last four games.
The only other players to record at least four such games in a row since the ABA-NBA merger are Karl Malone (5 in a row), Shaquille O’Neal, and Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/8PgXj3KG6W9:32 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten LeBron James is up to 31 pts on 13-for-18 shooting after back-to-back steals and dunks here at Barclays Center. He celebrated the second one by pointing at somebody sitting courtside who knows a thing or two about defense himself: Michael Strahan. – 9:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Back-to-back steals and transition dunks from LeBron has the Lakers’ bench — and the large portion of the crowd cheering for the Lakers — on their feet. – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Former Clipper Montrezl Harrell just saved the Wizards. He produced a sensational chase-down block from behind on an Amir Coffey fastbreak layup that would have cut the Wizards’ lead down to one. Bradley Beal hit a 3 on the other end. – 9:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Back to back LeBron James steals on sloppy #Nets play. Both lead to breakaway flushes. – 9:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter A lil’ show from @LeBron James, looking like the biggest free safety in the NFL, exploding into the passing lane for consecutive steals he dotted with big dunks.
LAL up 100-85, their biggest lead tonight. – 9:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Timeout, Steve Nash: LeBron James intercepts back-to-back poorly thrown passes for fastbreak dunks, and the Crypto.c–I mean Barclays Center crowd explodes. The Lakers are up 100-85 here in Brooklyn. LeBron has 31 and James Harden has 33. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron feasting on those lazy passes… Game about to be in the fridge! – 9:31 PM
Bill Oram @billoram Selena Gomez is sitting courtside. I can only assume she’s here to record an episode of “Only Murders In The Building” about what LeBron is currently doing to the rim. – 9:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer LeBron with back to back steals that end in dunks. Lakers up 15 with 6:45 left. That likely is the swan song. – 9:31 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Lebron is amazing, no other way to put it… – 9:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Back-to-back pocket picks by LeBron for dunks. Wow. – 9:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Bradley Beal just had a charge taken by two players at the same time and they both got hurt 😳 pic.twitter.com/EGcq7YhHji9:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Anthony Davis returns, watch him finish alley-oop from LeBon on first play nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/ant…9:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds Those who have had 25 or more points in 18 consecutive games, listed by number of seasons in the league:
Year 12: Nobody
Year 13: Nobody
Year 14: Nobody
Year 15: Nobody
Year 16: Nobody
Year 17: Nobody
Year 18: Nobody
Year 19: LeBron James – 9:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter AD’s played 22 minutes thus far, towards 8 points, 2 assists, 2 boards and 4 blocks. LAL up 12 as LeBron returns at the 10:00 mark of the 4th Q.
We’ll see if AD returns for the final few minutes in his first game back after missing 17. – 9:22 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon The Lakers challenge Anthony Davis’ fifth foul, and it’s successful. Pretty good get by Vogel. – 9:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Vogel challenged the 2nd 3-point foul LAL have been whistled for this half, this one called on AD, with Mills shooting quickly off a screen.
If it’s not overturned, it’ll be AD’s 5th foul, with 3 FT’s for Mills. LAL currently lead by 14. – 9:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Third quarter: Lakers 92, Nets 78
The Lakers’ withstood the Nets’ third-quarter blows and closed the quarter well to extend their lead. LeBron James has 27 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Malik Monk has 22 points. Anthony Davis has 8 points (3-7 FGs), 1 rebound and 3 blocks. – 9:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Presumably Wizards fans chanting MVP with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the free throw line is a weird line of trolling – 9:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer End of the third quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 92-78. Harden has 33. Mills is the only other Net in double-figures with 13. Nets shooting 21 percent from 3 and just 40 percent from the field. LeBron has 27. – 9:12 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Lakers 92, Nets 78 heading to the fourth quarter.
LeBron James with 27 points, Malik Monk with 22 points, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony with 11 points each and Anthony Davis with 8 points in 20 minutes so far in his return. – 9:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Harden got the Nets within two during the third but just too much firepower from LeBron and the Lakers. They lead 92-78 heading to the fourth. – 9:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Two terrific plays from Austin Reaves, one on defense (stripping Harden), then grabbing an offensive board to get ‘Melo a 2nd straight look at a 3, which he hit to put LAL up 92-78. – 9:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Nice finish in transition from Westbrook, who got Aldridge leaning and exploded the other way.
LAL are back up 10 late in the 3rd as Westbrook (11 points) joins Monk (19) and LeBron (27) in double figures. – 9:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron’s low man closeouts have been the stuff of LaMarcus Alridge’s nightmares. – 9:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron came into this game shooting 76.6% in the restricted area, and is up to 77.2% now after hitting all 7 of his paint attempts tonight.
He’s added 2 3’s and 2 2-point jumpers, and is 11 for 14 overall for 27 points. – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Bruce Brown just smoked an uncontested layup. That miss leads to a LeBron pull-up 3 that gives the Lakers an 84-73 lead. – 9:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron James passed the 25-point mark for the 18th straight game. The longest such streak in his career is 21 games. – 9:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 93, Clippers 76
Kuzma: 18 pts., 10 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 13 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts.
Coffey: 20 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
Wizards’ current win probability, per Inpredictable: 98:7% – 8:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron, who went 6 for 6 in the paint in the 1st half, and 0 for 3, from 3, just hit his 1st 3 of the night to keep LAL up double digits at 69-58. – 8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers bench wanted Eric Bledsoe to dunk that…
Unseld Jr. calls timeout with Clippers off to a 16-8 start to the third quarter and bringing their own energy in one of the emptiest arenas I’ve seen all season.
Washington still up 74-52 with 7:47 left in third quarter. – 8:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Halftime: Lakers 62, Nets 53
Malik Monk leads the Lakers with 16 points. LeBron James has 15 points. The Lakers have made it a point to push the pace, scoring 20 fast break points. They’ve also taken care of the ball with only four turnovers. The bench has played well. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII Jeff Green and Saddiq Bey both just did the same drive and absorbed same contact. One of them got a whistle. – 8:30 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Strong half for the Lakers, 62-53 over the Nets…Lebron 15pts 6rebs 4ast…Monk with 16pts…AD with 8pts and 3blks – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Brooklyn got a bucket in the final seconds from Harden, off Westbrook’s 4th TO, trying to get the ball to LeBron.
LAL had only those 4 TO’s in the half, however, and shot 53.3% from the field, enough for a 62-53 lead despite BKN’s 14 2nd chance points. – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Halftime: Lakers lead the Nets 62-53. Harden with 22 after his floater beat the buzzer. Aldridge with nine. Nets need more scoring. Malik Monk has 16 off the bench. LeBron has 15. – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Ty Lue starts a trio of reserves — Bledsoe, Hartenstein and Kennard — in the second half. – 8:25 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Very physical defense by LeBron on LMA. That jostling post-up ends on a foul, but for a minute there, it felt like Aldridge was searching for any bit of space. – 8:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA LeBron James looks very excited to have AD back. He’s really bringing a ton of energy on defense, flying around in rotations and defending the post. – 8:25 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard With the Kings in a zone defense, Williams and Horford built a tunnel for Schröder. pic.twitter.com/dxG8QLxC3H8:25 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed LeBron James just played the best defense I’ve seen anyone play on LaMarcus Aldridge this season. – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers starting Bledsoe, Kennard, Hartenstein in second half over Jackson, Batum, Zubac. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed James Harden has 18 of the Nets’ 37 points, but against a team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have more firepower.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Anthony Davis have scored 36 points alone, and the Lakers have a 47-37 lead here in Q2. – 8:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis nice screen there in transition from Al Horford to get Tatum going towards the rim and nice recognition from Schroder to get it to the right spot – 8:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS The LeBron-Melo-Monk-Reaves-THT lineup definitely can’t defend well enough against elite teams, but holy shit is it a joy to watch two Hall of Famers play with three athletic youngsters that can handle the ball. So much energy on the floor and it really showed. – 8:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Lakers so far tonight looking like what they hoped to look like. Davis dominant inside in his return, LeBron dominant everywhere, Carmelo and Monk red-hot off the bench. Lead 42-29 in Brooklyn. – 8:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba LeBron hedged the screen, recovered to Bembry, stayed in front of him attacking the closeout, challenged him at the rim and forced the miss
That might of been his best and most active defensive possession of the season – 8:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA LeBron channels Kareem to beat the buzzer 🔥
pic.twitter.com/Bx3uZcsTaT8:07 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron is 5 for 5 from 2, mostly at the rim, and 0 for 3 from 3 early. He was 1 for 8 from 3 at Miami, and 2 for 7 at Orlando. He’s shot the 3 ball well throughout most of the year, and said the shots felt great at Miami, just weren’t going in. – 8:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon I would simply tell the Nets defense to not let Melo walk into a top-of-key 3-pointer but what do I know – 8:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Kispert fouls to get Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out of the game. Caldwell-Pope headed to the locker room – 8:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seems to have taken a misstep and is a little bit hobbled, but staying in the game trying to play through it – 8:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Not insignificant: The Lakers managed to play a few minutes without LeBron or AD, and the world didn’t collapse. AK – 7:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha First quarter: Lakers 33, Nets 25
The Lakers have played with more juice with Anthony Davis back, getting out in transition (10 fast break points) and to the rim (18 points in the paint). AD made his impact felt early, scoring 6 points on 2-of-3 shooting. LeBron has 8 points. – 7:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL lead 33-25 after 1.
A strong push from a LeBron-led small group produced a 12-2 run to close the quarter:
– Monk 3
– Melo 3
– LeBron layup
– J. Johnson (BKN) put-back
– Monk dunk
– LeBron layup – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer End of the first quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 33-25 after a buzzer-beating layup by LeBron. James Harden has 16 points. No other Nets has scored more than once. He needs help. Lakers had 10 fast break points. Nets had zero. – 7:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis #Lakers end the first on an 11-2 run – capped by LeBron James beating the buzzer. #Nets trail 33-25 after one. – 7:57 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Lakers lead 33-25 at the end of Q1…Lebron 8pts 3ast 3rebs…AD 6pts 3blks… – 7:57 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron with the buzzer-beating running hook to put the Lakers up 33-25 at the break. That was a quick 10-2 run to seize the advantage. – 7:56 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas LaMarcus Aldridge is shooting 56.9% from the mid-range this season (a career high). That’s second among players who should a decent amount. Who’s first? – 7:56 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge Ok I dig this Jokić, AG, Jeff Green trio and the way they are moving passing cutting dunking – 7:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 The Wizards after the whistle tonight have been highlight central
Kyle Kuzma drained a half court shot
Montrezl Harrell threw down a reverse alley-oop from pal Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 7:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Bradley Beal’s first FG attempt of the night comes with 6:47 left in the second quarter. The Clippers have been overloading on him so far. He’s helped in other ways with 5 reb and 4 ast. – 7:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Beal finally attempts (and makes!) first field goal of the game with 6:47 left in first half.
Washington lead grows to 49-25, and Clippers FG drought #2 reaches 4+ minutes – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Barclays Center just exploded as Carmelo Anthony hit a turnaround fadeaway baseline jumper. Melo got applause the second he touched the ball, – 7:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz An Oladipo update; my chat with D-Wade about Heat earlier today; NBA coaches, LeBron weigh in on Heat; Strus’ conversation with Monty Williams; other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers bench went on a 15-4 run to somewhat make up for absent offense of first unit. One of these games, both units will click in a first half.
For now, Washington has a 32-23 lead through one quarter of play. Bradley Beal got some good cardio in (0 field goal attempts) – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed James Harden just lulled Anthony Davis to sleep then hit a step back 3 with Davis’ hand basically on his elbow. Harden has 11 points and has powered the Nets to an early 15-12 lead over the Lakers. – 7:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Excellent individual defense by Kessler Edwards on LeBron James. – 7:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron James and Anthony Davis have only been on the floor together for 23 of LAL’s last 97 games, including the playoffs.
That tells the story of how these two seasons have gone more than anything else. – 7:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell A lot of Lakers/LeBron fans at Barclays tonight. Also a lot of empty seats at tipoff. Feels like it did when the Warriors were here a couple months ago. That was the night Steph was getting MVP chants on the road. – 7:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter AD didn’t wait long to announce his return to the lineup, as he hammered home an alley-oop from LeBron on the first possession here at Brooklyn.
Moments later, he drilled a long two. – 7:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kessler Edwards opens up on LeBron James. Lucky him. – 7:33 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett Anthony Davis is back I see 👀 – 7:33 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports AD didn’t take long to show he’s physically back, – 7:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Just :18 into his return AD making the #Nets feel him – 7:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon First Lakers basket comes on a dunk by Anthony Davis. – 7:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed We’re a few seconds away from tipoff here at Barclays Center, where LeBron James just threw his powder into the air, to the delight of the crowd. You can tell he’s in his element tonight, as Anthony Davis returns to the Lakers lineup. LeBron is about to put on a show. – 7:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Nicolas Batum in foul trouble after review determined that his contest on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was right before a potential shot clock violation.
Batum’s previous foul was before an inbound. – 7:28 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA AD is back and immediately in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/AAR3OzWB6U7:07 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Love the starting lineup for the Lakers…
Lebron, AD, Stanley, Avery and Russ – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Richaun Holmes
Marvin Bagley
Harrison Barnes
Terence Davis
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu are both OUT for Sacramento. – 7:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – January 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Sacramento –Tyrese Haliburton, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox, Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Hq7VuRjsG07:04 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Anthony Davis is officially back. pic.twitter.com/xCIbW6jv4f7:01 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Lakers starters: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Johnson and Davis. – 7:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Formerly Director of Athletic Performance and Rehab for the Wizards, now Clippers Senior Performance Physical Therapist Jesse Phillips makes his return to Capital One Arena and greeted by many familiar faces including Bradley Beal as we near tipoff. – 6:54 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Frank Vogel says Lakers realized there wasn’t going to be time to get Anthony Davis 5-on-5 practice work to build back up conditioning. He’ll do it in games starting tonight in Brooklyn. – 6:43 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney This isn’t just a squad… @McDAAG is a FAMILY! 💯🔥
Shoutout to @DariannaBuggs22 @Wallace_Cason @Timea_Gardiner @Gradey_Dick, Ashlyn Watkins and the Class of ‘22!
I’ll see y’all on the floor real soon. #ad pic.twitter.com/iKHVkzx3zk6:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Nuggets starters: Monte, Austin, AG, Jeff Green and Nikola.
Barton’s out tonight. – 6:32 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Does AD turnaround the Laker Season? – 6:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Frank Vogel on AD: ” we are still viewing these first few games as not out of the woods yet. This is going to be his reconditioning phase. He’s gonna do it in games. And there might be some stretches where he’s out of sync and out of rhythm. We’re expecting that.” – 6:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Anthony Davis will start tonight, as expected. He has no hard minutes limit, but Vogel said they’ll be mindful of his work load. – 6:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “We missed his defensive versatility and his length at the basket.” – 6:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner “He’s in,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said about Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. Nets. – 6:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Frank Vogel confirms the Yahoo report that Anthony Davis will play tonight:
“He’s in.” – 6:02 PM
Bill Oram @billoram Anthony Davis returning to the lineup tonight in Brooklyn, Frank Vogel confirms. – 6:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Frank Vogel says of Anthony Davis: “He’s in.” – 6:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Frank Vogel confirms Anthony Davis is playing tonight. – 6:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Anthony Davis is playing tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel confirms that Anthony Davis will make his return tonight against the Nets. – 6:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star to return on a minutes restriction Tuesday vs. Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho…6:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (MCL sprain) will return tonight against the Brooklyn Nets after a month-long absence and will be on a minutes restriction, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. – 5:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Nash says Claxton is back tonight. Big boost for the Nets — especially with AD coming back for the Lakers. – 5:51 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge Injury Update for Denver tonight:
Will Barton is OUT (right hamstring tightness)
Jeff Green is IN (quad contusion)
Coach Malone said he would be surprised if JaMychal Green was able to go, he’s still getting back to basketball shape post health and safety protocol. – 5:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger Malone: Jeff Green is available tonight, Will Barton is out. JaMychal Green is doubtful. – 5:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Will Barton (hamstring tightness) is out tonight, Michael Malone says. Jeff Green will play. JaMychal Green is doubtful. – 5:35 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares Will Barton is out tonight. Jeff Green is in. Per Michael Malone. – 5:34 PM
Sharife Cooper @SharifeCooper yoooo @Coop__10 @_chrisliv24 @ayannap34 @gvanslooten40 an J.J starling ! wanted to extend a big congrats to u guys for making the @McDAAG game. i remember how excited i was !!! it’s y’all turn now, show em what you made of ! 💪🏽 #ad pic.twitter.com/swOIBHCg1Q5:12 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers ICYMI, some pregame listening. Today’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! What to watch for with Anthony Davis’ return, on the court and moving forward, plus the latest chatter about a Westbrook/Wall 2.0 trade. Does this make sense for the Lakers?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant…4:36 PM
James Harden @JHarden13 It’s my honor to announce @OnlyJWalsh @tyesouthside @ju1ianphillips @NIVAR_2022 @dariq_whitehead have been selected to play in the 2022 @McDAAG keep chasing your dreams! #ad pic.twitter.com/fT9IA3IaaY4:31 PM

Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_ We celebrating tonight! These hoopers are going to @McDAAG 2022: @Mark_mitchell25 @D1_Ruby2 @iamKijaniWright @Ashlon3Jackson @_CamWhitmore_. It’s your time now, go get it. #ad pic.twitter.com/KtLtrvDXB74:31 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC194:30 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On Prime: NYK/CLE; Trade Teams Posturing w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/8Z8t5dhsAF2:00 PM

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung So to wrap it up:
#Cheifs #Bills 42.7 million viewers
#Rams #Bucs 40 million viewers
#49ers #Packers 36.9 million
#Bengals #Titans 30.7 million
Total ad spend around those 4 #NFL playoff games roughly $178 million (via EDO)
#Sports #Business
cnb.cx/3tZkZbO1:47 PM

