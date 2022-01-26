Daily statistical milestones: LaMarcus Aldridge moves past Joe Johnson and more

shares
By HoopsHype |
January 26, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Carmelo Anthony No. 28 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Steve Nash with 1,687 three-pointers. He’s now 29 away from Eric Gordon
LaMarcus Aldridge No. 45 in points now
Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 20,408 points. He’s now 89 away from Mitch Richmond
Tim Hardaway Jr No. 64 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson with 1,253 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Clifford Robinson
Al Horford No. 84 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Thurl Bailey with 1,087 blocks. He’s now tied with Ervin Johnson
LeBron James No. 98 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 1,022 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Darryl Dawkins
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 105 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,091 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jae Crowder
Jeff Green No. 115 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Lindsey Hunter
D’Angelo Russell No. 140 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen, Al Harrington, Mark Price and Walt Williams with 979 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Matt Barnes
Bradley Beal No. 168 in points now
Moved ahead of Blake Griffin with 14,222 points. He’s now 10 away from Tom Van Arsdale
Anthony Davis No. 171 in points now
Moved ahead of Brook Lopez and Gus Williams with 14,100 points. He’s now 55 away from Eddie Jones
Eric Bledsoe No. 179 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 850 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Arron Afflalo
Enes Kanter No. 196 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Christian Laettner with 5,809 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ben McLemore No. 200 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of PJ Tucker with 788 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Patrick Beverley
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 203 in blocks now
Moved ahead of DeSagana Diop, Andre Iguodala, Spencer Haywood, Carmelo Anthony and Tom Chambers with 631 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Mickey Johnson
Carmelo Anthony No. 207 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Tom Chambers with 628 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala and Spencer Haywood
Jeff Green No. 214 in points now
Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson and Bob Boozer with 12,983 points. He’s now 13 away from Horace Grant and Josh Smith
Nikola Jokic No. 218 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bob Lanier and Lionel Hollins with 3,008 assists. He’s now 5 away from Gary Grant
Jayson Tatum No. 224 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva, Brandon Knight and Karl-Anthony Towns with 722 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Davis Bertans
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 225 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva and Brandon Knight with 718 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Jayson Tatum
Doug McDermott No. 241 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bryon Russell, Kent Bazemore and Garrett Temple with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mike James and Chandler Parsons
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
KAT says the last play of the game was drawn up for him. With a laugh, he said, “but that didn’t work out”.
He said Covington knew it was going to him so he just denied the ball, which helped open a lane for DLo to attack the basket. – 1:13 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on D’Angelo Russell’s game winner:
“It’s hard to guard all three of us.”
KAT said the defense was “hugged up” on he and Ant on that play, leaving a wide open look for DLo. – 1:05 AM
Callie Caplan
@CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis on close friend Tim Hardaway Jr.: “He was down at first…But I talked to him now, and he seemed to be in better spirits already.”
Said THJ was already quizzing Theo Pinson, who’s had a similar foot injury, about rehab and getting back. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…
– 12:42 AM
Chuck Cooperstein
@coopmavs
Bad night all around. Blowout is a blowout, but the Hardaway loss is significant as he had made 11 of his last 27 from 3pt (40.7%) when he got hurt. They need shooting. And they’ve got guys slumping. DFS 9 for last 38. Bullock 7-27. Porzingis 8-27. – 12:37 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Another Anthony Edwards explosion (40 points, 9 rebs)
Wolves 109, Blazers 107
On tonight’s show w/ @KyleTheige
:
– Ant drives the bus
– DLo’s game-winner (on a goaltend)
– Another slow start for KAT
– Prince delivers again, closes with starters
– Whatever is on Kyle’s mind – 12:34 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr offers sympathy for Tim Hardaway Jr., who suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot – 12:33 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards driving the bus in the 4th. Then KAT comes around for a running hook, then Vando gets a big steal that turns into a DLo made 3 – 12:14 AM
Jeff Stotts
@InStreetClothes
Re: THJ: Hardaway becomes the third player this season to suffer a 5th metatarsal fracture, along with Vlatko Cancar and Zion Williamson. – 11:40 PM
JD Shaw
@JShawNBA
Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot tonight, the team says. – 11:34 PM
Marc Stein
@TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot in tonight’s game at Golden State. Updates will be given when available – 11:31 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Interesting how AD liked the Lakers’ five-out offense with Melo and LeBron screening: “I tried to do the same thing. It’s the first game back, not trying to get too many isos or force up shots. Try to screen, roll and put guys in position where the entire team can be successful.” – 11:16 PM
Chuck Cooperstein
@coopmavs
Doncic with 21 inc 4-5 from 3pt. But Mavs shoot just 42% and only four other players scored, inc Hardaway with 10. But his night is done after injuring his foot early in the 2nd. – 11:05 PM
Eddie Sefko
@ESefko
Mavericks’ defense was shredded at times in the first half, which the Warriors won 63-51. Mavericks will need some defensive tweaks, and sweat equity, in the second half. Luka had 21 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 11 before being shelved with a left ankle injury. – 10:59 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
AD on LeBron’s offensive explosion while he was out: “It’s fun to watch. … He gets in this zones where he gets in kill mode.” – 10:52 PM
Jon Hamm
@JonMHamm
LeBron: “so Jessup ordered the Code Red”
Austin: “uh huh”
L: “and Kendrick knew this but he lied on the stand earlier”
A: “…uh huh”
L: “so Kaffee got a couple of airmen to testify about an earlier flight but it was a bluff”
A: “…if you say so…”
pic.twitter.com/HaoAgQ8Tf4
– 10:51 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Mavericks wing Tim Hardaway, helped into the locker room a few minutes ago, has a L foot injury and will not return
Warriors 49, Mavs 40, 4:52 Q2 – 10:51 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron on his general approach on defense, and with steals: “I’ve never been a gambler, I’ve always tried to be as solid as possible.”
That said, if he sees a clear opportunity, he’ll go, especially if he has more rim protection behind him, like AD. – 10:49 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
AD said that for the most part, he was “Trying to get the pain to go away” as he worked through rehab. He felt that he was ahead of pace as he progressed. Eventually, he felt “very comfortable” after the pregame 2-on-2 in Miami (Bazemore, DJ, Ellington), and knew he was ready. – 10:46 PM
Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
Tim Hardaway Jr. not putting any weight on his left foot. Didn’t see him turn his ankle or have much contact, so could be a muscle issue.
He did shoot the free throws. – 10:46 PM
Callie Caplan
@CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. came down from a drive grabbing at his left foot/ankle area.
He limped back to the foul line and made both FTs with little weight on it. Then Casey Smith and Theo Pinson just carried him straight from the court to the locker room. – 10:43 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron noted that AD’s presence alone completely changes the Lakers on both ends of the floor. Cited examples of his rim protection that allows them to be more aggressive defensively elsewhere, and his threat at the rim on offense (tough alley-oop catch on the first play). – 10:43 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on how ready he feels to help this team: “I feel ready. … I was ready enough to go tonight.” – 10:42 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron, on those two steals he had jumping passing lanes in the 4th, said he was “channeling my innter Ed Reed,” after the great Baltimore Ravens safety. – 10:42 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Westbrook on AD, who played limited minutes, but…
“It’s definitely different with his presence out there.”
This was just the 16th game that LeBron, AD and Westbrook played together, and many of those were with LAL playing a traditional center. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on Anthony Davis: “It’s definitely different with his presence out there, especially on the defensive end.” – 10:06 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Vogel on Anthony Davis’ rhythm tonight: “I didn’t think there was a moment other than a couple finishes at the rim … that he looked out of sync. He looked really good, and those little finishes will come.” – 10:01 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Vogel noted LeBron being “really locked in” on defense, starting at shootaround, as a major key vs. BKN. James had 3 steals and 2 blocks, with those B2B steals basically sealing the game in the 4th. Lakers switched their coverage there to swarm Harden w/LeBron at free safety. – 10:01 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel believes Anthony Davis “really changed things” for the team defensively tonight.
AD finished with 4 blocks. – 9:59 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said there’s going to be a build up in terms of minutes as these next few games come for AD (24 tonight), but they really felt his presence tonight in his first game after 17 missed, particularly at the rim (4 blocks). – 9:59 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s defense: “He was really locked in on the defensive side of the ball all day long, starting with shootaround.” – 9:58 PM
Allen Sliwa
@AllenSliwa
Different energy from the Lakers tonight, 106-96 over the Nets…
-Lebron 33pts 7rebs 6ast 3stls 2bks
-Monk 22pts 5rebs
-Russ 15pts 6rebs 4ast
-Melo 13pts 2stls
-AD 8pts 4blks
2-1 on Road Trip…Next up, Joel Embiid & the Sixers on Thursday
@ESPNLosAngeles
– 9:49 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LAL leave Brooklyn with a 106-96 win in AD’s return, with LeBron sparkling towards 33 points.
They’re 2-1 on the 6-game trip, with Philly up next. – 9:49 PM
Josh Robbins
@JoshuaBRobbins
Ahead 66-36 at halftime, the Wizards gave up 40 points in the 3rd quarter and 40 points in the 4th quarter. Among Washington’s late-game errors, a 5-second inbound violation with 8.2 seconds to go and a foul by Bradley Beal as Luke Kennard sank a game-tying 3 with 1.9 secs left – 9:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson
@DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone said that it was Jeff Green who won the DPOG chain.
Stated that Green was extremely happy to have gotten the chain and it was something he has been working hard to get.
Green had a speech ready for when he received it. – 9:47 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Final: Lakers beat the Nets 106-93. LeBron James put on a show, James Harden didn’t get enough help and Anthony Davis did some things in his return. The Nets host the Nuggets tomorrow. – 9:47 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Final: Lakers 106, Nets 96.
The Lakers had 27 fast break points, held the Nets to just 18 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron had 33 points. They’ll need to string wins like this together, but they looked a lot like the team they wanted to be all along tonight. – 9:46 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 106, Nets 96
The Lakers improve to 24-24 and 14-14 with Anthony Davis in the lineup. LeBron James finished with 33 points (14-21 FGs), 7 rebounds and 6 assists. AD had 8 points and 3 blocks in 25 minutes.
Up next: at Philadelphia on Thursday. – 9:45 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Lakers win 106-96 to improve to 2-1 on six-game roadie. LeBron 33p on 14-of-21 7r 6a 3s 2b; Monk 22p on 6-of-12 from 3; Westbrook 15p on 7-of-14 6r 4a 5tos; Melo 13p; AD 8p 2r 2a 4b in 25 mins; Reaves 5r 6a; THT 0p on 0-of-6. – 9:44 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards led 66-31 with 1:20 left in first half.
Clippers complete the comeback with a 116-115 win while playing only: Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Isaiah Hartenstein, Justise Winslow, Brandon Boston, and Jay Scrubb after halftime.
SEND RECEIPTS!!! – 9:44 PM
Rob Peterson
@ShotDrJr
Never thought when I saw the Cavs win the Draft Lottery in Secaucus in 2003 that LeBron would be doing this 19 years later. – 9:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
It hasn’t been a perfect return for Anthony Davis, but the Lakers have looked all night like a team more confident and, frankly, relieved just from having him back. AK – 9:35 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
The Lakers weren’t playing Harden aggressively on defense early, but changed up the scheme out of that time out, blitzing him quickly with LeBron, to the desired result. – 9:34 PM
Justin Kubatko
@jkubatko
Joel Embiid tonight:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 4 BLK
Embiid has recorded at least 35p/10r in each of his last four games.
The only other players to record at least four such games in a row since the ABA-NBA merger are Karl Malone (5 in a row), Shaquille O’Neal, and Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/8PgXj3KG6W
– 9:32 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
LeBron James is up to 31 pts on 13-for-18 shooting after back-to-back steals and dunks here at Barclays Center. He celebrated the second one by pointing at somebody sitting courtside who knows a thing or two about defense himself: Michael Strahan. – 9:32 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Back-to-back steals and transition dunks from LeBron has the Lakers’ bench — and the large portion of the crowd cheering for the Lakers — on their feet. – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
Former Clipper Montrezl Harrell just saved the Wizards. He produced a sensational chase-down block from behind on an Amir Coffey fastbreak layup that would have cut the Wizards’ lead down to one. Bradley Beal hit a 3 on the other end. – 9:31 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
A lil’ show from @LeBron James
, looking like the biggest free safety in the NFL, exploding into the passing lane for consecutive steals he dotted with big dunks.
LAL up 100-85, their biggest lead tonight. – 9:31 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: LeBron James intercepts back-to-back poorly thrown passes for fastbreak dunks, and the Crypto.c–I mean Barclays Center crowd explodes. The Lakers are up 100-85 here in Brooklyn. LeBron has 31 and James Harden has 33. – 9:31 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Selena Gomez is sitting courtside. I can only assume she’s here to record an episode of “Only Murders In The Building” about what LeBron is currently doing to the rim. – 9:31 PM
Tim Reynolds
@ByTimReynolds
Those who have had 25 or more points in 18 consecutive games, listed by number of seasons in the league:
Year 12: Nobody
Year 13: Nobody
Year 14: Nobody
Year 15: Nobody
Year 16: Nobody
Year 17: Nobody
Year 18: Nobody
Year 19: LeBron James – 9:23 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
AD’s played 22 minutes thus far, towards 8 points, 2 assists, 2 boards and 4 blocks. LAL up 12 as LeBron returns at the 10:00 mark of the 4th Q.
We’ll see if AD returns for the final few minutes in his first game back after missing 17. – 9:22 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
The Lakers challenge Anthony Davis’ fifth foul, and it’s successful. Pretty good get by Vogel. – 9:18 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Vogel challenged the 2nd 3-point foul LAL have been whistled for this half, this one called on AD, with Mills shooting quickly off a screen.
If it’s not overturned, it’ll be AD’s 5th foul, with 3 FT’s for Mills. LAL currently lead by 14. – 9:16 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 92, Nets 78
The Lakers’ withstood the Nets’ third-quarter blows and closed the quarter well to extend their lead. LeBron James has 27 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Malik Monk has 22 points. Anthony Davis has 8 points (3-7 FGs), 1 rebound and 3 blocks. – 9:15 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
Presumably Wizards fans chanting MVP with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the free throw line is a weird line of trolling – 9:13 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 92-78. Harden has 33. Mills is the only other Net in double-figures with 13. Nets shooting 21 percent from 3 and just 40 percent from the field. LeBron has 27. – 9:12 PM
Arash Markazi
@ArashMarkazi
Lakers 92, Nets 78 heading to the fourth quarter.
LeBron James with 27 points, Malik Monk with 22 points, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony with 11 points each and Anthony Davis with 8 points in 20 minutes so far in his return. – 9:12 PM
Brian Mahoney
@briancmahoney
Harden got the Nets within two during the third but just too much firepower from LeBron and the Lakers. They lead 92-78 heading to the fourth. – 9:11 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Two terrific plays from Austin Reaves, one on defense (stripping Harden), then grabbing an offensive board to get ‘Melo a 2nd straight look at a 3, which he hit to put LAL up 92-78. – 9:10 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Nice finish in transition from Westbrook, who got Aldridge leaning and exploded the other way.
LAL are back up 10 late in the 3rd as Westbrook (11 points) joins Monk (19) and LeBron (27) in double figures. – 9:04 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron came into this game shooting 76.6% in the restricted area, and is up to 77.2% now after hitting all 7 of his paint attempts tonight.
He’s added 2 3’s and 2 2-point jumpers, and is 11 for 14 overall for 27 points. – 9:03 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron James passed the 25-point mark for the 18th straight game. The longest such streak in his career is 21 games. – 9:03 PM
Josh Robbins
@JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 93, Clippers 76
Kuzma: 18 pts., 10 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 13 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts.
Coffey: 20 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
Wizards’ current win probability, per Inpredictable: 98:7% – 8:56 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron, who went 6 for 6 in the paint in the 1st half, and 0 for 3, from 3, just hit his 1st 3 of the night to keep LAL up double digits at 69-58. – 8:49 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers bench wanted Eric Bledsoe to dunk that…
Unseld Jr. calls timeout with Clippers off to a 16-8 start to the third quarter and bringing their own energy in one of the emptiest arenas I’ve seen all season.
Washington still up 74-52 with 7:47 left in third quarter. – 8:34 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 62, Nets 53
Malik Monk leads the Lakers with 16 points. LeBron James has 15 points. The Lakers have made it a point to push the pace, scoring 20 fast break points. They’ve also taken care of the ball with only four turnovers. The bench has played well. – 8:32 PM
Allen Sliwa
@AllenSliwa
Strong half for the Lakers, 62-53 over the Nets…Lebron 15pts 6rebs 4ast…Monk with 16pts…AD with 8pts and 3blks – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Brooklyn got a bucket in the final seconds from Harden, off Westbrook’s 4th TO, trying to get the ball to LeBron.
LAL had only those 4 TO’s in the half, however, and shot 53.3% from the field, enough for a 62-53 lead despite BKN’s 14 2nd chance points. – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Lakers lead the Nets 62-53. Harden with 22 after his floater beat the buzzer. Aldridge with nine. Nets need more scoring. Malik Monk has 16 off the bench. LeBron has 15. – 8:29 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Very physical defense by LeBron on LMA. That jostling post-up ends on a foul, but for a minute there, it felt like Aldridge was searching for any bit of space. – 8:25 PM
Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
LeBron James looks very excited to have AD back. He’s really bringing a ton of energy on defense, flying around in rotations and defending the post. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
James Harden has 18 of the Nets’ 37 points, but against a team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have more firepower.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Anthony Davis have scored 36 points alone, and the Lakers have a 47-37 lead here in Q2. – 8:14 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
nice screen there in transition from Al Horford to get Tatum going towards the rim and nice recognition from Schroder to get it to the right spot – 8:13 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
The LeBron-Melo-Monk-Reaves-THT lineup definitely can’t defend well enough against elite teams, but holy shit is it a joy to watch two Hall of Famers play with three athletic youngsters that can handle the ball. So much energy on the floor and it really showed. – 8:07 PM
Brian Mahoney
@briancmahoney
Lakers so far tonight looking like what they hoped to look like. Davis dominant inside in his return, LeBron dominant everywhere, Carmelo and Monk red-hot off the bench. Lead 42-29 in Brooklyn. – 8:07 PM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
LeBron hedged the screen, recovered to Bembry, stayed in front of him attacking the closeout, challenged him at the rim and forced the miss
That might of been his best and most active defensive possession of the season – 8:07 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron is 5 for 5 from 2, mostly at the rim, and 0 for 3 from 3 early. He was 1 for 8 from 3 at Miami, and 2 for 7 at Orlando. He’s shot the 3 ball well throughout most of the year, and said the shots felt great at Miami, just weren’t going in. – 8:05 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
I would simply tell the Nets defense to not let Melo walk into a top-of-key 3-pointer but what do I know – 8:05 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seems to have taken a misstep and is a little bit hobbled, but staying in the game trying to play through it – 8:02 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Nets 25
The Lakers have played with more juice with Anthony Davis back, getting out in transition (10 fast break points) and to the rim (18 points in the paint). AD made his impact felt early, scoring 6 points on 2-of-3 shooting. LeBron has 8 points. – 7:59 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LAL lead 33-25 after 1.
A strong push from a LeBron-led small group produced a 12-2 run to close the quarter:
– Monk 3
– Melo 3
– LeBron layup
– J. Johnson (BKN) put-back
– Monk dunk
– LeBron layup – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 33-25 after a buzzer-beating layup by LeBron. James Harden has 16 points. No other Nets has scored more than once. He needs help. Lakers had 10 fast break points. Nets had zero. – 7:57 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron with the buzzer-beating running hook to put the Lakers up 33-25 at the break. That was a quick 10-2 run to seize the advantage. – 7:56 PM
Tas Melas
@TasMelas
LaMarcus Aldridge is shooting 56.9% from the mid-range this season (a career high). That’s second among players who should a decent amount. Who’s first? – 7:56 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
The Wizards after the whistle tonight have been highlight central
Kyle Kuzma drained a half court shot
Montrezl Harrell threw down a reverse alley-oop from pal Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 7:55 PM
Chase Hughes
@ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal’s first FG attempt of the night comes with 6:47 left in the second quarter. The Clippers have been overloading on him so far. He’s helped in other ways with 5 reb and 4 ast. – 7:54 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Beal finally attempts (and makes!) first field goal of the game with 6:47 left in first half.
Washington lead grows to 49-25, and Clippers FG drought #2 reaches 4+ minutes – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Barclays Center just exploded as Carmelo Anthony hit a turnaround fadeaway baseline jumper. Melo got applause the second he touched the ball, – 7:50 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers bench went on a 15-4 run to somewhat make up for absent offense of first unit. One of these games, both units will click in a first half.
For now, Washington has a 32-23 lead through one quarter of play. Bradley Beal got some good cardio in (0 field goal attempts) – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
James Harden just lulled Anthony Davis to sleep then hit a step back 3 with Davis’ hand basically on his elbow. Harden has 11 points and has powered the Nets to an early 15-12 lead over the Lakers. – 7:41 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have only been on the floor together for 23 of LAL’s last 97 games, including the playoffs.
That tells the story of how these two seasons have gone more than anything else. – 7:37 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
A lot of Lakers/LeBron fans at Barclays tonight. Also a lot of empty seats at tipoff. Feels like it did when the Warriors were here a couple months ago. That was the night Steph was getting MVP chants on the road. – 7:35 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
AD didn’t wait long to announce his return to the lineup, as he hammered home an alley-oop from LeBron on the first possession here at Brooklyn.
Moments later, he drilled a long two. – 7:34 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
We’re a few seconds away from tipoff here at Barclays Center, where LeBron James just threw his powder into the air, to the delight of the crowd. You can tell he’s in his element tonight, as Anthony Davis returns to the Lakers lineup. LeBron is about to put on a show. – 7:32 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum in foul trouble after review determined that his contest on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was right before a potential shot clock violation.
Batum’s previous foul was before an inbound. – 7:28 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Richaun Holmes
Marvin Bagley
Harrison Barnes
Terence Davis
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu are both OUT for Sacramento. – 7:04 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – January 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Sacramento –Tyrese Haliburton, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox, Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Hq7VuRjsG0
– 7:04 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
Formerly Director of Athletic Performance and Rehab for the Wizards, now Clippers Senior Performance Physical Therapist Jesse Phillips makes his return to Capital One Arena and greeted by many familiar faces including Bradley Beal as we near tipoff. – 6:54 PM
Brian Mahoney
@briancmahoney
Frank Vogel says Lakers realized there wasn’t going to be time to get Anthony Davis 5-on-5 practice work to build back up conditioning. He’ll do it in games starting tonight in Brooklyn. – 6:43 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Frank Vogel on AD: ” we are still viewing these first few games as not out of the woods yet. This is going to be his reconditioning phase. He’s gonna do it in games. And there might be some stretches where he’s out of sync and out of rhythm. We’re expecting that.” – 6:22 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will start tonight, as expected. He has no hard minutes limit, but Vogel said they’ll be mindful of his work load. – 6:03 PM
Katy Winge
@katywinge
Injury Update for Denver tonight:
Will Barton is OUT (right hamstring tightness)
Jeff Green is IN (quad contusion)
Coach Malone said he would be surprised if JaMychal Green was able to go, he’s still getting back to basketball shape post health and safety protocol. – 5:38 PM
NBA Math
@NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19
– 4:30 PM