Domantas Sabonis back next weekend?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis (ankle sprain) is doing better each day, Rick Carlisle said, and him returning this weekend at their pair of road games is in play. – 5:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said “the weekend is potentially in play” for Domantas Sabonis’ return from a left ankle sprain. #Pacers – 5:22 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: 76ers & Hawks briefly discussed a trade of Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic & Danilo Gallinari, but talks stalled with Atlanta unwilling to take Harris. More on Simmons, James Harden & Domantas Sabonis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Sabonis, Turner, Brogdon, McConnell, and Warren remain out for the Pacers tonight against the Hornets. McConnell is still in health and safety protocols on top of his wrist injury. Sabonis, Turner, and Warren still not ready to return. Brogdon shut down for at least 6 more days. – 3:19 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Pacers aren’t moving Domantas Sabonis unless they get a Nikola Vucevic type of package in return. More on Sabonis, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, Eric Gordon, Jalen Brunson, and others with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 10:56 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Can the Wizards pry Domantas Sabonis away from the Pacers before the NBA trade deadline? If so, what would a reasonable offer look like? Now on @The Athletic, @bkravitz and I discuss the possibilities surrounding the two-time All-Star.
theathletic.com/3089737/2022/0… – 9:24 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forced to go small as Jonas Valanciunas has his way inside and drawn two fouls each on Bitadze and Jackson. So it’s Brissett at center. (Turner and Sabonis remain out with injuries.)
All tied at 35, early 2Q. – 8:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/3zqh3YWhT8 – 7:04 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma’s most recent follow?
Domantas Sabonis, of course. pic.twitter.com/37pRm27Mwq – 1:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on returning from COVID and quad injury: “It felt great. Just having to sit on the sideline and not being out there with my team to battle, it hurt.”
He got kneed in the thigh by Sabonis against IND and it swelled up and made walking tricky for a bit. – 6:27 PM
More on this storyline
James Boyd: #Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against Charlotte. He’ll miss his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle. Also OUT, Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles rehab), T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / January 26, 2022
Scott Agness: Sabonis will miss at least a few games with a left ankle sprain, Rick Carlisle says. Before tonight, he has only missed one game this season. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 20, 2022
James Boyd: No surprise, Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against the Warriors with a sprained left ankle. Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are questionable with a sore right calf and sore right Achilles, respectively. Obviously Myles Turner, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell are out. #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / January 20, 2022