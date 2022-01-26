Donovan Mitchell nearing return

Marc J. Spears: There is hope that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell could return from his concussion this weekend, a source told @TheUndefeated. The Jazz play at Memphis on Friday and at Minnesota on Sunday.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are hoping to get Donovan Mitchell back this weekend from concussion protocol. – 7:51 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
There is hope that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell could return from his concussion this weekend, a source told @TheUndefeated. The Jazz play at Memphis on Friday and at Minnesota on Sunday. – 7:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are still listed as OUT for the Jazz’s rematch against the Suns tomorrow. No other Jazz players are on the injury report. – 6:54 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will both remain out tomorrow.
No one else is on the injury report. – 6:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are both OUT tomorrow night against the Phoenix Suns. Nobody else at this moment on the injury report – 6:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @UtahJazz Injury Report for tomorrow’s game against the @Phoenix Suns. (as of 1/25):
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol) – 6:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz announce Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will both be out vs. the Suns tomorrow. – 6:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s going to be fun.” Cam Johnson on facing #Jazz again Wednesday in Salt Lake City as Utah has several key players out in Monday’s #Suns win with two being All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/awLyXQfTXx – 1:05 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz Injury Report
*OUT –
Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Avulsion Fracture)
– Joe Ingles (Right Ankle Sprain)
– Royce O’Neale (Right Knee Tendonitis)
– Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Maintenance)
– Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
– Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protoco – 7:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Mike Conley are all OUT vs. the Suns tonight.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, and Joe Ingles are all QUESTIONABLE.
Hassan Whiteside is off the injury report and is AVAILABLE. – 3:35 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz injury report
OUT –
Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Maintenance)
Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
QUESTIONABLE
– Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Strain)
– Joe Ingles (Right Ankle Sprain)
– Royce O’Neale (Right Knee Tendonitis) – 3:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz injury report vs. Suns:
OUT – Mike Conley (Knee, B2B)
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Calf Strain)
OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion)
QUESTIONABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (Finger Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Joe Ingles (Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (Knee Tendonitis) – 3:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are all out tonight in Phoenix. Royce O’Neale, Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic are all questionable – 3:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So for tonight’s Suns-Jazz game, we’re gonna be missing Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and possibly Deandre Ayton. Boo – 2:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source: Jazz C Rudy Gobert is out tonight vs. Suns due to calf strain suffered late in last night’s loss to Warriors. The strain is considered mild and isn’t expected to sideline the All-NBA big man for an extended period. Jazz are also without Donovan Mitchell (concussion). – 1:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is not expected to travel to Phoenix for tomorrow’s game. – 11:36 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell will not fly to Phoenix and join the Jazz for tomorrow’s game – 11:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors beat the Jazz without Draymond Green for a second time. Utah didn’t have Donovan Mitchell tonight. Steph Curry still unable to find his shot (5/20 FG, 1/13 from 3), but GSW survives with defense and double-digit nights from Poole, Lee, Wiggins, Looney, Porter. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin: #Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert (calf) and Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocols) OUT tonight vs. #Suns They’re the only two players on Utah’s injury report list. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 26, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell remains in concussion protocols and did not travel with the team for Sunday’s game against the Warriors. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 22, 2022
Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell is in the NBA’s concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms after last night’s game against the Lakers. The contact came just before half time. -via Twitter @NBASarah / January 18, 2022