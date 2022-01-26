Gordon Hayward enters COVID protocols

Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game against the Pacers. #Hornets still can’t get to full strength for more than a game or so.
Source: Twitter @rodboone

Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Hayward enters the league’s protocols for the second time this season. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/26/gor…6:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he’s not sure who he will start tonight in Gordon Hayward’s spot. Asked him if he’s considering starting Kelly Oubre or going in a different direction instead of starting Cody Martin. He said he’s not married to starting Cody. Mentioned possibly sliding Miles. pic.twitter.com/v9hnLoj6Kf5:41 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
No Gordon Hayward homecoming game in Indy tonight. Entered COVID protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
#AllFly still favored (-1.5/2) at the #Pacers following a bad loss in Toronto vs. the short-handed Raptors. Cody Martin will probably get another start – 5:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Gordon Hayward entered protocols today in Indy and won’t play. – 5:16 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Gordon Hayward has entered Covid protocols, Hornets say. – 5:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say Gordon Hayward has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Indiana. – 5:15 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game against the Pacers. #Hornets still can’t get to full strength for more than a game or so. – 5:15 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward is questionable for tonight’s game against the Pacers. #Hornets have obviously missed him in the last 2 games. – 11:35 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Sounds like James Bouknight could potentially be in the mix to be included in the rotation for the second straight game. He saw time in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta with Gordon Hayward out. – 5:44 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward is out for tonight’s game against Toronto. Will be the second straight game he’s missed. – 5:26 PM

Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs. Knicks. Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo remain out for the Heat. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 25, 2022
Will Guillory: Trey Murphy (health & safety protocols) is out tonight vs Indiana, per the Pelicans. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / January 24, 2022

