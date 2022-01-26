Gordon Hayward enters COVID protocols

Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game against the Pacers. #Hornets still can’t get to full strength for more than a game or so.
Source: Twitter @rodboone
Hayward enters the league’s protocols for the second time this season. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/26/gor… – 6:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he’s not sure who he will start tonight in Gordon Hayward’s spot. Asked him if he’s considering starting Kelly Oubre or going in a different direction instead of starting Cody Martin. He said he’s not married to starting Cody. Mentioned possibly sliding Miles. pic.twitter.com/v9hnLoj6Kf – 5:41 PM
No Gordon Hayward homecoming game in Indy tonight. Entered COVID protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
#AllFly still favored (-1.5/2) at the #Pacers following a bad loss in Toronto vs. the short-handed Raptors. Cody Martin will probably get another start – 5:38 PM
The Hornets say Gordon Hayward has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Indiana. – 5:15 PM
