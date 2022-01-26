Grizzlies vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-17) play against the San Antonio Spurs (30-30) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 26, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers join Pistons and Spurs as only teams so far this season to have multiple halves of zero free throw attempts.
Clippers failed to shoot a free throw in 26-point second half in New Orleans back in November. Somehow, Clippers have a halftime lead this time around. – 8:07 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Hey y’all, I’m back on the radio with @EricHasseltine and @jessbensontv for tonight’s @Memphis Grizzlies game vs the Spurs — tune in on @929espn! pic.twitter.com/7TMxbRjp02 – 8:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
There is hope that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell could return from his concussion this weekend, a source told @TheUndefeated. The Jazz play at Memphis on Friday and at Minnesota on Sunday. – 7:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop likes how Devin Vassell has “really improved” his confidence as a shooter, his defense and just “kind of understanding how to play in general.”
“I think his IQ has risen consistently well,” Pop said. – 7:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
midweek drip 😎
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/6pe9TYEuGT – 7:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Ja Morant:
‘He’s got uncommon speed. He manipulates his body inside the paint and finishes really well and he’s fearless. He’s got a great confidence and he believes in himself, and at the same time, he’s still unselfish. He is just a wonderful player.” – 7:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane is officially active today. Bane missed the last three games due to health and safety protocols. Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies will be smart, but Bane will not be on a minutes restriction. – 7:32 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Notes from @Memphis Grizzlies pregame media availability w/ Coach Jenkins:
-Ja Morant is AVAILABLE tonight
-Brandon Clarke is “trending in a good direction” to be available tonight
-Desmond Bane is out of H&S protocols but team will be smart w/ his minutes due to busy upcoming schedule – 7:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Full on Bane: “Des went through portions of our practice yesterday. … He feels good. … But, at the end of the day I’ll make that call. He’s had a long layoff, and we are going into a 3 in 4 here, so I want to be smart.”
No minutes restriction “when he does step on the floor” – 7:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins called the Spurs a good defense team that’s active and aggressive on and off ball, and they will need to be efficient with their actions and ball movement – 7:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant’s available, and Desmond Bane responded well to portions for practice. Want to be smart with 3 games in 4 nights, after his lengthy layoff, per Taylor Jenkins – 7:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said that Brandon Clarke is trending in a good direction.
He said the team will be smart with Desmond Bane off a long layoff with three quick games coming up. – 7:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke said he got a good word from medical staff today, but trending in a good direction. Final call in pregame warmups – 7:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins thought the Spurs were at the forefront of the G-League (D-League then) development when he was there, and he’s a product of the coaching development. And they utilized the program to build a championship culture – 7:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says that it’s tough when Ja Morant went down a while back, but they knew they had to adjust, and they remained competitive and consistent — and they learned a lot about their players this year, in situations they may not have had normally – 7:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They run all the time. That’s why they’re first in the league in fast break points.” – Coach Pop on the Grizzlies.
The Grizz score a league best 16.8 PPG on the break.
Pop also said the Grizz are a very good P&R team, as well as a physical team – 6:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
“Everything they do is with physicality and great effort level.”
– Gregg Popovich on the Grizzlies – 6:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Squad put on a dunk show in Houston 🔨💣
Ready to go again tonight vs. Memphis! pic.twitter.com/D5tgFFx00k – 6:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
A little sneak preview of my conversation with Sam Amick, who discusses De’Aaron Fox’s diminishing value around the NBA, saying he hasn’t been “special” for the Kings, compared to other guys like Ja Morant.
Full episode of Locked On Kings drops in 15 minutes! pic.twitter.com/G5OH3emF3t – 6:46 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
NBA Trade Deadline Buy, Sell or Hold: Western Conference
DAL (6:36)
DEN (16:40)
GSW (21:26)
HOU (34:46)
LAC (41:17)
LAL (47:37)
MEM (54:29)
MIN (1:01:48)
NOP (1:06:42)
🎧 https://t.co/GuciO9SfaX
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qHwnxZ33sc – 5:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s…It’s Beautiful! 😍✨
Get your very own @Derrick White Bobblehead this Friday (1/28) as we take on the Bulls!!
🎟 https://t.co/jTTvGqKhNV
@MorgansWndrlnd | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/S8RPj96l9o – 5:46 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“It’s kind of like a video game for him right now.”
Only one player in the Western Conference is averaging at least 19 points and nine assists: Dejounte Murray. How passing helps makes Murray’s All-Star case. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for tonight vs Grizz from earlier:
Out
Bates-Diop (H&S protocols)
Collins, Cacok (with Austin) – 4:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves, currently 16th in offensive rating, are basically one more good offensive game away from being an above-average offense and a top-10 defense.
These are the only teams who currently meet those qualifications: Golden Stare, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Miami, Memphis – 3:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Everybody eats 🍽
Eight guys scored in double-figures vs. Houston! pic.twitter.com/pmbXpM0A2r – 3:03 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs report no new injuries or illnesses for tonight against Memphis.
KBD remains in protocols; Zach Collins (on assignment) and Devontae Cacok (Two-Way) remain with Austin Spurs. – 2:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Last call on the new Grizzlies pod.
My official media All-Star starters ballot was…
West: Curry, Morant, James, Jokic, Gobert
East: Young, DeRozan, Antetokounmpo, Durant, Embiid
Discussing why ⬇️ podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Los Angeles Clippers Lou Williams had 40 points and 10 assists in a 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.
Williams became just the third bench player to record at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71. pic.twitter.com/sM6zJipaVi – 2:01 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Just noted that guard Eric Bledsoe was a part of two of the greatest come-backs in LA Clipper history. The 27-point come from behind play-off win in Memphis in 2012 and the unreal 35-point revival last night in Washington.
I’d like to hear his perspective on the two games. – 1:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Two weeks until the NBA trade deadline. The Grizzlies are in a good spot with a 32-17 record and the looming return of Dillon Brooks. Here are five players the Grizzlies could look to add at the deadline.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:44 PM
