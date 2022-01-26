Harrison Barnes on Utah's radar?

Sam Amick: Harrison Barnes is another name I have heard tied to Utah.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Richaun Holmes
Marvin Bagley
Harrison Barnes
Terence Davis
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu are both OUT for Sacramento. – 7:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – January 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Sacramento –Tyrese Haliburton, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox, Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Hq7VuRjsG0 – 7:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics – 1/25:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Celtics:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 6:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Harrison Barnes last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 11-18 FG
Barnes became the fifth member of the 2012 NBA Draft class to reach 10,000 career points.
He joins Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, and Khris Middleton. pic.twitter.com/4ehv2h3LNb – 10:31 AM
Everyone not named De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton can be had, for the right price. McNair isn’t holding a “going out of business sale.” It’s more of a “ski swap.” Core players like Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are available according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The hope is that there are different combinations of players that somehow fit better with Fox and Haliburton. -via Kings Beat / January 20, 2022
One source said Sacramento is considering to package Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Matisse Thybulle. However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
Another source said the Sixers haven’t received a formal trade offer at this time. The source added that none of those talks have involved Thybulle or any of the Sixers’ other young players. Speaking of Thybulle specifically, the source added the second-team All-Defensive selection is close to being untouchable. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022