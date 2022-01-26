Harrison Barnes on Utah's radar?

Harrison Barnes on Utah's radar?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Richaun Holmes
Marvin Bagley
Harrison Barnes
Terence Davis
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu are both OUT for Sacramento. – 7:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – January 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Sacramento –Tyrese Haliburton, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox, Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Hq7VuRjsG07:04 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics – 1/25:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Celtics:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 6:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Harrison Barnes last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 11-18 FG
Barnes became the fifth member of the 2012 NBA Draft class to reach 10,000 career points.
He joins Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, and Khris Middleton. pic.twitter.com/4ehv2h3LNb10:31 AM

Everyone not named De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton can be had, for the right price. McNair isn’t holding a “going out of business sale.” It’s more of a “ski swap.” Core players like Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are available according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The hope is that there are different combinations of players that somehow fit better with Fox and Haliburton. -via Kings Beat / January 20, 2022

