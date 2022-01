Hornets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

📅 On this day in 2020, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard had 50 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds in a win over the Pacers.It was Lillard’s third straight game with at least 45p/5r/5a. He and Elgin Baylor are the only NBA players to record at least three such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/gEbMFKmbbS