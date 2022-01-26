Hornets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (26-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (31-31) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 26, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 68, Indiana Pacers 66 (Q2 01:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Just a ridiculous pass from Miles Bridges on that full speed drive, he’s got incredible peripheral vision – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert has three fouls so Lance returns for the final 4mins of the half. Carlisle goes small, though, and without a big. So it’s a bunch of 2s/3s, nobody to pnr with Lance. – 8:05 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This is just too easy and simple action for Indiana to get Holiday open in the corner. Melo has to 1) do. Better job playing the gap 2) Know who he’s guarding. pic.twitter.com/XIdk1FooG7 – 8:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Seems like hornets have been fouling the other team a lot while they’re in the bonus recently, poor team discipline – 8:00 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Sometimes, I just really don’t understand Mason Plumlee. Is he drunk? pic.twitter.com/ZpR5tuAo6i – 7:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hornets coach James Borrego called timeout to challenge the foul on Cody Martin, his third. Hayward (protocols) is out so they need him.
Challenge was unsuccessful. Foul stands. – 7:54 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Hey, someone talked on D! PJW calls out the ball-screen, signaling Cody to force ball to the sideline (“ice”) and it ties the rest of the possession together for Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/Rczsb8zakb – 7:50 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Even though Indy are scoring, I still prefer the effort from the Hornets. Might just be the michs but you can hear the communication on defense and squeaking of shoes, intensity has lifted. Offensively LaMelo has had a great start – 7:49 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Hornets are up 48-43 with 8:15 left in the half. Both teams shooting well over 50%. #Pacers – 7:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. is still hot. Just knocked down his first 3 attempt. LaMelo Ball responds with a 3 of his own. #Pacers – 7:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 36, Hornets 33
Indiana recovers from a slow start to take the lead after the first frame.
Lance Stephenson with seven assists in seven minutes. – 7:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hang Time ⏰✈️
@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/yfe4B2aasb – 7:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson checks in and Isaiah Jackson scores. #Pacers lead 32-27. – 7:31 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Miles Bridges with 12 points already. He’s getting to the rim at will. – 7:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson has assisted on the Pacers’ last five baskets. He’s only been in four minutes, but already making it happen. – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🅱️ALL ➡️ 🅱️RIDGES
@LaMelo Ball x @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/3UwC8d5GZI – 7:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers look like they’re awake now. Goga Bitadze and-1 makes it a 23-21 lead for Indiana. – 7:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Moving on 🆙 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/DHn1drpLPN – 7:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Cody Martin has to take those threes, he was in the first half of the season but has become shy after a dry spell. – 7:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
With that last triple, @Terry Rozier splashes his way to 4th in 3PM in franchise history! 💦😜
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/dSWtogBE5n – 7:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. McConnell has cleared health and safety protocols so he’s back on the team bench after being away for the last four games. Pacers don’t have any players in the protocols.
TJM is still rehabbing from hand surgery almost two months ago.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-in-pr… – 7:19 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
LaMelo ball-handling wizardry + 10/10 on difficulty floater game scale. pic.twitter.com/aTX3Fm9uzw – 7:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Reverse Jam 💥
@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Ned3BuTE2x – 7:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Hornets up 12-3 after a 3 ball by Terry Rozier. #Pacers call timeout. – 7:16 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Justin Holiday has absolutely nothing for Miles’ face-up game from the short corner. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/MJkbYmAvbP – 7:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers owner Herb Simon is in his usual seat for tonight’s game vs the Hornets. – 7:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Goga Bitadze – 7:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Another #PacersGameNight coming at ya. Who’s ready?
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/5zCuIbm1iT – 6:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
getting us started tonight
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/fomcCqc53h – 6:38 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Hayward enters the league’s protocols for the second time this season. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/26/gor… – 6:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tonight’s @MHSIndiana Night! If you’re at @GainbridgeFH, stop by their booth in Sec 18 and be sure to pick up a pair of gloves on your way out when the game is over. pic.twitter.com/wHk1ooB7w9 – 6:30 PM
Tonight’s @MHSIndiana Night! If you’re at @GainbridgeFH, stop by their booth in Sec 18 and be sure to pick up a pair of gloves on your way out when the game is over. pic.twitter.com/wHk1ooB7w9 – 6:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Charlotte:
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Domantas Sabonis – Out (left ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (health and safety protocols)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/lBI65PNuW2 – 6:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Toronto is on a back-to-back but Fred VanVleet (knee) and Scotte Barnes (wrist) didn’t play in yesterday’s win over Charlotte. Both listed as questionable vs. #Bulls tonight. – 6:12 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s going to be James Bouknight time again tonight. He showed last night in Toronto he should probably start getting some burn.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 5:44 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he’s not sure who he will start tonight in Gordon Hayward’s spot. Asked him if he’s considering starting Kelly Oubre or going in a different direction instead of starting Cody Martin. He said he’s not married to starting Cody. Mentioned possibly sliding Miles. pic.twitter.com/v9hnLoj6Kf – 5:41 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
No Gordon Hayward homecoming game in Indy tonight. Entered COVID protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
#AllFly still favored (-1.5/2) at the #Pacers following a bad loss in Toronto vs. the short-handed Raptors. Cody Martin will probably get another start – 5:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis (ankle sprain) is doing better each day, Rick Carlisle said, and him returning this weekend at their pair of road games is in play. – 5:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said “the weekend is potentially in play” for Domantas Sabonis’ return from a left ankle sprain. #Pacers – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs IND
Gordon Hayward (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/R30QuUPyF2 – 5:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say Gordon Hayward has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Indiana. – 5:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at IND #AllFly – 5:15 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: 76ers & Hawks briefly discussed a trade of Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic & Danilo Gallinari, but talks stalled with Atlanta unwilling to take Harris. More on Simmons, James Harden & Domantas Sabonis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Which potential #NBAAllStar card inspired by @nba2k MyTEAM are you picking?! 👀
#AllFly | #NBA2K22 pic.twitter.com/ciEbW2cvC8 – 4:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin explains how he was available to the Heat on two-way deal: “Honestly, I wasn’t too surprised just based on my numbers from Charlotte” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:50 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Sabonis, Turner, Brogdon, McConnell, and Warren remain out for the Pacers tonight against the Hornets. McConnell is still in health and safety protocols on top of his wrist injury. Sabonis, Turner, and Warren still not ready to return. Brogdon shut down for at least 6 more days. – 3:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“Hey let me walk y’all through today, you feel me?” 😎
Reel Access Episode 7 is live NOW! 🎬 – 1:45 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New: Cade Cunningham is playing like the No. 1 pick, Jalen Suggs is back and dunking on people, while Chris Duarte has emerged once again in the latest @RookieWire Power Rankings
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/rookie-p… – 1:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Never seen a game play out like Tuesday’s Mad Ants game did.
– Terry Taylor scored 34 of his 39 in the first 3 quarters
– Justin Anderson scored 23 of his 29 in the 4th
– Gabe York (35) scored their 5pts in OT
– Mad Ants never led in regulation, but won
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/terry-taylor… – 1:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against Charlotte. He’ll miss his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.
Also OUT, Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles rehab), T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren. – 1:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
from undrafted to a rookie franchise record 🔥
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/noWBNoYQAY – 1:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard had 50 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds in a win over the Pacers.
It was Lillard’s third straight game with at least 45p/5r/5a. He and Elgin Baylor are the only NBA players to record at least three such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/gEbMFKmbbS – 1:01 PM
