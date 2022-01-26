James Harden focused on competing with Nets, not Philadelphia

I get the sense Harden is focused on trying to compete with Brooklyn right now and trying to make the most of the season. I don’t think he’s angling to go to Philadelphia currently. Brooklyn is looking at how they can compete now to try and better themselves for the second half of the season. There are a couple of other Nets notes as the deadline looms.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
On this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson: Good yak on Nets’ Harden issues, Cam Reddish’s disappearance in New York, the Lakers’ mess, what the Hawks have to do and more with our buddy @Howard Beck from SI. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 11:00 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Pacers aren’t moving Domantas Sabonis unless they get a Nikola Vucevic type of package in return. More on Sabonis, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, Eric Gordon, Jalen Brunson, and others with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 10:56 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: James Harden’s triple-double not enough to save #Nets from their own sorry transition defense vs #Lakers nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports – 10:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: James Harden explains frustrations with the #Nets’ woes nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports – 10:42 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Can AD save the Lakers, Harden-Simmons buzz, Pistons plans for Jerami Grant, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden says he is frustrated because he wants to win sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 9:37 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: Harden and the freedom a couple hundred million dollars can bring nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/26/thr… – 9:19 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I still don’t like Harden, but I’ll probably never come closer to liking him than when reading about his frustrations with Kyrie. – 9:15 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LeBron and the Lakers are excited to welcome Anthony Davis back, while James Harden is frustrated after another home loss for the Nets. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 8:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What path could bring James Harden to the #Sixers?: Exploring every available option inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #BrooklynNets #NBA75 – 8:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What path could bring James Harden to the #Sixers? Exploring every available option inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #Brooklyn #BrooklynNets #Nets #76ers #NBA #NBA75 – 6:51 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here!
We run through Simmons/Harden stuff; Chris Mack-Louisville; Shaedon Sharpe news; UK-Auburn, Ignite, and OTE #PennieFieldTrip; Mailbag, POTWs, more! Preview below
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here!
We run through Simmons/Harden stuff; Chris Mack-Louisville; Shaedon Sharpe news; UK-Auburn, Ignite, and OTE #PennieFieldTrip; Mailbag, POTWs, more! Preview below
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Discussing the interest the Philadelphia 76ers have in James Harden, more Ben Simmons trade intel, and the mental toughness of Tyrese Maxey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2391796674 – 6:09 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What path could bring James Harden to the #Sixers? Exploring every available option inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:44 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden shot down reports that he’s unhappy in Brooklyn. But he admitted he’s frustrated with the current state of the Nets. Tuesday provided him plenty of reasons why: theathletic.com/3093060/2022/0… – 12:53 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden: “Of course I’m frustrated because we’re not healthy, there’s a lot of inconsistency for whatever reason. Injuries, COVID …it’s frustrating. I think everybody in this organization is frustrated because we are better than what our record is and we should be on the way up” – 10:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Without Patrick Beverley, the difficulty of defensive matchup increases for Anthony Edwards.
Last game, Ant was matched with Kyrie (McDaniels on Harden) and tonight Ant is on McCollum (McDaniels on Simons) – 10:17 PM
Without Patrick Beverley, the difficulty of defensive matchup increases for Anthony Edwards.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Reports from who? Alright then I don’t know what you’re talking about…you’re talking about reports I don’t know about reports, did you guys hear from me? Alright then I don’t know about no reports.”
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden addressed a report that he’s not happy with the part-time status of Kyrie Irving and the rotation decisions of coach Steve Nash. pic.twitter.com/2FPtTePTRW – 10:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden: “Of course I’m frustrated because we’re not healthy, where there’s a lot of inconsistency for whatever reason, injuries, COVID, whatever you want to call it. I think everybody in this organization is frustrated because we’re better than what our record is.” #Nets – 10:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I asked James Harden about the reports suggesting he doesn’t like living in Brooklyn or NYC: “Of course (I like living here),” he said.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel noted LeBron being “really locked in” on defense, starting at shootaround, as a major key vs. BKN. James had 3 steals and 2 blocks, with those B2B steals basically sealing the game in the 4th. Lakers switched their coverage there to swarm Harden w/LeBron at free safety. – 10:01 PM
Vogel noted LeBron being “really locked in” on defense, starting at shootaround, as a major key vs. BKN. James had 3 steals and 2 blocks, with those B2B steals basically sealing the game in the 4th. Lakers switched their coverage there to swarm Harden w/LeBron at free safety. – 10:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden denies having any problem with Steve Nash’s rotation and dismisses “reports. Did you guys hear that from me?” But he admits he’s just frustrated with the #Nets record and shorthanded state. – 10:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden asked about the reports about him today: “I didn’t hear about no reports.” Said he’s frustrated about the situation in Brooklyn given all the issues they’ve dealt with and wants to win, but didn’t talk to anybody. “Did you guys hear that from me?” – 10:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m frustrated cause I want to win and I’m a competitor.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Lakers beat the Nets 106-93. LeBron James put on a show, James Harden didn’t get enough help and Anthony Davis did some things in his return. The Nets host the Nuggets tomorrow. – 9:47 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
A loss like this should send a message to Sean Marks that even if you’re banking on a healthy return of KD & Joe Harris & cool with Part-Time Kyrie, it’s unfair to put all of this on James Harden for home games. Get him some help, so he’ll have something left for the playoffs. – 9:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers weren’t playing Harden aggressively on defense early, but changed up the scheme out of that time out, blitzing him quickly with LeBron, to the desired result. – 9:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: LeBron James intercepts back-to-back poorly thrown passes for fastbreak dunks, and the Crypto.c–I mean Barclays Center crowd explodes. The Lakers are up 100-85 here in Brooklyn. LeBron has 31 and James Harden has 33. – 9:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Patty Mills has given Harden a little help offensively — but in these home games without Kyrie and KD for the foreseeable future somebody else is going to have to help. The larger issue in short term is that the defense continues to be porous. Nets’ 14 turnovers don’t help. – 9:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 92-78. Harden has 33. Mills is the only other Net in double-figures with 13. Nets shooting 21 percent from 3 and just 40 percent from the field. LeBron has 27. – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, but the Nets find themselves down against the Lakers, 92-78, entering the 4th quarter. No roster combination can account for the Nets’ lack of firepower: No KD, No Kyrie, and no Joe Harris against a healthy Lakers squad. – 9:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Harden got the Nets within two during the third but just too much firepower from LeBron and the Lakers. They lead 92-78 heading to the fourth. – 9:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Two terrific plays from Austin Reaves, one on defense (stripping Harden), then grabbing an offensive board to get ‘Melo a 2nd straight look at a 3, which he hit to put LAL up 92-78. – 9:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A 4-point possession for Brooklyn here, as Harden drew a foul shooting a 3, plus a technical on Bradley for arguing about it.
LAL led by as many as 14 late in the 2nd Q, and it’s down to just 2 at 71-69. – 8:58 PM
A 4-point possession for Brooklyn here, as Harden drew a foul shooting a 3, plus a technical on Bradley for arguing about it.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’ll give credit where it’s due: There’s no passiveness in James Harden’s game tonight: Harden did not play well against the Timberwolves but has 31 points, 7 assists and 8 rebounds here midway through the third quarter against the Lakers. – 8:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have the Lakers’ lead down to six after a 3 from Harden. Timeout Frank Vogel. – 8:52 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here!
A 2-hour show! Simmons/Harden! Then, Shaedon Sharpe.
Then, #PennieFieldTrip! He went to Auburn, G League Ignite, and OTE.
We do Mailbag, POTWs, Yellowjackets, and finish on Chris Mack/Louisville.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here!
A 2-hour show! Simmons/Harden! Then, Shaedon Sharpe.
Then, #PennieFieldTrip! He went to Auburn, G League Ignite, and OTE.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Brooklyn got a bucket in the final seconds from Harden, off Westbrook’s 4th TO, trying to get the ball to LeBron.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Lakers lead the Nets 62-53. Harden with 22 after his floater beat the buzzer. Aldridge with nine. Nets need more scoring. Malik Monk has 16 off the bench. LeBron has 15. – 8:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers are playing like a team that bet a parlay with them winning and the Harden “over.” AK – 8:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Beyond Harden carrying them (18 points, plus another 8 generated by his assists), Brooklyn is staying in this game in large part through second chance points. 13 so far, and not unrelated, nine offensive boards. AK – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 18 of the Nets’ 37 points, but against a team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have more firepower.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Lakers are on an extended 19-6 run. Brooklyn has been outscored 9-4 to open the second quarter – all with James Harden on the bench – and trail by 13. #Nets – 8:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden went 6-for-13 in the 1st quarter. Nets need to find some other options offensively. They are just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc/12-for-33 from the field. Lakers getting up and down the floor — 10 fast break points. The Nets don’t have any yet. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 33-25 after a buzzer-beating layup by LeBron. James Harden has 16 points. No other Nets has scored more than once. He needs help. Lakers had 10 fast break points. Nets had zero. – 7:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Harden has 15 of the Nets’ 22 points with 2:12 to go in the first. Save getting stripped a couple times by Avery Bradley, he’s in a very comfortable rhythm to start out. AK – 7:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden has 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The rest of the #Nets have seven on 3-of-12, and they only lead by a point. Hard to see this as sustainable. – 7:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden might even outdo what he did to the Lakers on Christmas. Going to the line for his 16th point 9 1/2 minutes into the game. – 7:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden has 11 quick points, coming out of the gate attacking. #Nets lead the #Lakers 15-12 with 6:36 left in the first. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden just lulled Anthony Davis to sleep then hit a step back 3 with Davis’ hand basically on his elbow. Harden has 11 points and has powered the Nets to an early 15-12 lead over the Lakers. – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden has 11 of the Nets’ first 15 points to start the game. Has them up three on the Lakers with 6:36 left in the first quarter. – 7:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Can’t say Harden hasn’t been aggressive to start this one. #Nets – 7:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Harden broke out one of his typical moves to get a PF, hitting Johnson with his elbow to initiate contact before rising for a shot. That was an upset Johnson’s 2nd PF, bringing THT into the game already. – 7:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden says on the Barclays Center big screen in honor of Chinese New Year he’s giving 13 scholarships to kids in China. – 7:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Lakers: Harden, Mills, Bembry, Edwards and Sharpe. – 7:04 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Tell me Harden wasn’t out clubin’ night between road games in San Antonio and Minnesota!! Thirteen points on 5-13 in an 11-point, defenseless (136-125) loss. I did not watch so I’m guessing his man was Edwards, who notched 25 in same amount if time. – 6:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel acknowledged that they’re now doing more switching than he’s ever done in the past as a coach, because that has seemed to fit their defensive personnel the best. They still have some coverages for guys like Harden in the arsenal, but defense is evolving. – 6:10 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Steve Nash on report James Harden is concerned with Kyrie & rotations: “I haven’t spoken to him about these things. I’m not sure what to believe. James & I speak all the time. I think we have a great relationship. I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you” pic.twitter.com/MC4ZrDxjvE – 6:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you…. so I don’t see James as saying a lot of this stuff and I feel like our relationship has been really good….”
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Naturally, Harden would love to rejoin his Houston enabler, as well as get out of New York where the competition for adulation outside strip clubs is far too fierce… – 5:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said his relationship with James Harden is strong and said he hasn’t heard any issues with rotations. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Steve Nash about reports that James Harden is concerned about Kyrie Irving’s part-time status but also Nash’s rotations. He said he’d “just heard about the reports” but adds he speaks to Harden all the time & hadn’t heard any of those complains. #Nets – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about James Harden’s reported complaints about the situation in Brooklyn, Steve Nash said he just heard of them and shoots it down. Think they have a good working relationship. – 5:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said he just heard about the James Harden reports: “James and I speak all the time, we have a great relationship, so I’m not sure the validity of the reports.” – 5:48 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
By virtue of those leaks to Morey’s media protectors who live off his Intravenous info, 76ers, seems 2 me R pressuring BK 2 trade Harden 4 Simmons b4 deadline or risk losing him when he opts out this summer. Harden is conspires, it appears, by expressing displeasure w/situation – 5:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets star James Harden intent on becoming free agent nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep… – 5:26 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Rather than remain anonymous regarding the plethora of James Harden ‘Philly is interested’ leaks, I’’d like to see Daryl Morey take the tampering hit, and go on the record as he did with Hong Kong… – 5:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
What’s really going on with this James Harden to the 76ers news cycle? Some smoke and some mirrors for sure, but also some cause for concern.
Dissected the recent Harden-to-Philly reports for @NYDNSports
What’s really going on with this James Harden to the 76ers news cycle? Some smoke and some mirrors for sure, but also some cause for concern.
Dissected the recent Harden-to-Philly reports for @NYDNSports
James Harden @JHarden13
It’s my honor to announce @OnlyJWalsh @tyesouthside @ju1ianphillips @NIVAR_2022 @dariq_whitehead have been selected to play in the 2022 @McDAAG keep chasing your dreams! #ad pic.twitter.com/fT9IA3IaaY – 4:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19 – 4:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the up-and-down Hawks, Hunter, Dosunmu continuing to excel for the Bulls, latest Lakers news, and more. Then @AdamLefkoe from @NBAonTNT joins to discuss the latest on Simmons, Harden, the Chiefs, and collecting. open.spotify.com/episode/6lxc4S… – 3:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden’s frustration with Kyrie Irving could impact #Nets future nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden wants to explore “other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer,” per @Jake Fischer 👀
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’ll be back on @thehalftimeapp today from 4-5ET, breaking down the evolving James Harden dynamic in Brooklyn, and more league wide rumblings here: thehalftime.app/audio/A-c94aa6… – 1:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden will be the name to watch heading into the offseason as it looks like the smoke continues to build #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/ken… via @SixersWire – 1:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Daryl Morey wasting an MVP level season from Joel Embiid and hoping to trade Ben Simmons in a sign and trade for 32-year old James Harden this summer is not the Daryl Morey I remember. He never sat around and waited – 1:08 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
James Harden had been given a choice of where he wanted to play last January – sort of: Brooklyn or Philly? He chose the Nets. The question now is what he’ll choose this summer @TheAthletic
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Most assists on a single teammate’s 3-pointers…
1. Randle -> Fournier: 60
2. Green -> Curry (GSW): 46
3. Harden -> Mills: 39
3. Mitchell -> Bogdanovic: 39
5. Haliburton -> Hield: 37
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Is there a James Harden-Daryl Morey reunion in the works? The Sixers certainly hope so. And as we reported yesterday morning, that vision makes it all the more likely that Ben Simmons stays put past the trade deadline. Details here, with @Shams Charania
Sean Highkin @highkin
If the Sixers pull off the Harden-Simmons S&T this summer, the pivot from the What’s Best For Dame Industrial Complex is going to be building up Tyrese Maxey as a franchise cornerstone to try and manifest Dame joining a Big 3 in Philly. 👁 – 12:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The issue with Harden-to-Philly rumors this summer is Philly has no leverage. Harden has to be ready to sign outright elsewhere. If that exists, it sets up the same scenario as when the Rockets traded for Chris Paul. Harden opt-ins to keep Bird rights, Philly trades for him. – 12:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden frustrated by Kyrie Irving’s part-time status nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep… – 12:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Let’s say, hypothetically, the 76ers have the option to trade Ben Simmons straight up for James Harden, Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard in the offseason.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Here we go — According to this report, James Harden not happy living in Brooklyn, frustrated with Kyrie’s part-time status and will test free agency.
More on this storyline
When asked about a report from Bleacher Report that Harden is unhappy as a Net for many reasons, from Kyrie Irving’s part-time status, to Steve Nash’s rotations (or lack thereof) to New York taxes, Harden shot the report down. But he didn’t hide his frustrations. -via The Athletic / January 26, 2022
“I don’t know about any reports,” Harden said. “Of course I’m frustrated because we’re not healthy, there’s a lot of inconsistencies for whatever reason: injuries, COVID, whatever you want to call it. But yeah, it’s frustrating. I think everyone in this organization is frustrated because we are better than what our record is, and we should be on the way up. That’s all it is. I don’t know anything about any reports. If you didn’t hear it from me, I don’t talk to nobody. I have an agent. If you don’t hear it from me, then it’s reports, So I’m frustrated because I wanna win and I’m a competitor. It’s pretty simple.” -via The Athletic / January 26, 2022
Dave Early: “If you didn’t hear it from me, like I don’t talk to nobody, I don’t have an agent, if ya’ll don’t hear from me, than it’s reports. I’m frustrated because I want to win, and I’m a competitor, it’s pretty simple.” -Harden on recent reports he has ‘increased interest’ in a trade pic.twitter.com/BrP2elTbTg -via Twitter @DavidEarly / January 26, 2022