James Harden interested in playing with Joel Embiid?

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Barring a late-season surprise, it looks like we’re going to have an international MVP for the fourth year in a row.
Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic really breaking away from the pack now. – 12:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Barring something unforeseen, tomorrow will mark the 20th straight Sixers game Joel Embiid plays in. The only other time he did that, it was a much bigger story.
Perhaps that is why, even as he scored 40 points again, he talked about pacing himself: theathletic.com/3093322 – 12:27 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After Joel Embiid put on another huge performance, Willie Green and the Pelicans gave their respect to him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/26/wil… via @SixersWire – 11:35 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
On this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson: Good yak on Nets’ Harden issues, Cam Reddish’s disappearance in New York, the Lakers’ mess, what the Hawks have to do and more with our buddy @Howard Beck from SI. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 11:00 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Pacers aren’t moving Domantas Sabonis unless they get a Nikola Vucevic type of package in return. More on Sabonis, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, Eric Gordon, Jalen Brunson, and others with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 10:56 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Somewhat like the other night, Joel Embiid played traffic cop here as the play was going on. And this one was fitting because it was with Tobias Harris, who had one of his better games of the season against New Orleans.
Story here: https://t.co/0ogPSAzRaj pic.twitter.com/NMzQ6Y5Ez0 – 10:52 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: James Harden’s triple-double not enough to save #Nets from their own sorry transition defense vs #Lakers nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports – 10:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: James Harden explains frustrations with the #Nets’ woes nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports – 10:42 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Dissecting a win over the Pelicans as well as the strong play of Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid #Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2150215651 – 10:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid moved up to third place in #NBA scoring with an average of 29 points per game. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant leads all scorers with 29.3 ppg, while LeBron James (29.1) is second. Here’s a glimpse at the league’s scoring leaders 👇🏾: pic.twitter.com/QolEI7CbZE – 10:03 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid has been the game’s outright scoring leader in each of his last 17 games.
Embiid is tied with Allen Iverson for the longest such streak in @Philadelphia 76ers history, and he’s tied with Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain for the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/RCvy4tYSVl – 10:01 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Can AD save the Lakers, Harden-Simmons buzz, Pistons plans for Jerami Grant, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden says he is frustrated because he wants to win sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 9:37 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: Harden and the freedom a couple hundred million dollars can bring nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/26/thr… – 9:19 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I still don’t like Harden, but I’ll probably never come closer to liking him than when reading about his frustrations with Kyrie. – 9:15 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 4 BLK
Embiid has recorded at least 35 points and 10 rebounds with 50% shooting from the field in each of his last four games.
The last NBA player to record at least four such games in a row was Shaquille O’Neal in February 1994. pic.twitter.com/GFbtM9C15t – 9:11 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from #Sixers-Pelicans: Two-man domination from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 8:32 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LeBron and the Lakers are excited to welcome Anthony Davis back, while James Harden is frustrated after another home loss for the Nets. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 8:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What path could bring James Harden to the #Sixers?: Exploring every available option inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #BrooklynNets #NBA75 – 8:05 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#NBA scoring leaders: Kevin Durant: 29.3 ppg. LeBron James: 29.1 ppg; Joel Embiid 29.0 ppg. True fact: A month ago you could wager on LeBron to win the scoring title at +8000. Now, however, it looks as though Embiid is going to surpass both of them. – 7:44 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What path could bring James Harden to the #Sixers? Exploring every available option inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #Brooklyn #BrooklynNets #Nets #76ers #NBA #NBA75 – 6:51 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here!
We run through Simmons/Harden stuff; Chris Mack-Louisville; Shaedon Sharpe news; UK-Auburn, Ignite, and OTE #PennieFieldTrip; Mailbag, POTWs, more! Preview below
Apple: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
Watch on YouTube: https://t.co/4BYANwfasc pic.twitter.com/Yf5tk8zBVP – 6:49 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting a Philadelphia 76ers win over the New Orleans Pelicans, play of both Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #Sixers #NBA #NBA75 megaphone.link/LKN2150215651 – 6:11 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Discussing the interest the Philadelphia 76ers have in James Harden, more Ben Simmons trade intel, and the mental toughness of Tyrese Maxey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2391796674 – 6:09 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from Sixers-Pelicans: Two-man domination from Embiid and Harris inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 5:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What path could bring James Harden to the #Sixers? Exploring every available option inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:44 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from Sixers-Pelicans: Two-man domination from Embiid and Harris inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:28 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden shot down reports that he’s unhappy in Brooklyn. But he admitted he’s frustrated with the current state of the Nets. Tuesday provided him plenty of reasons why: theathletic.com/3093060/2022/0… – 12:53 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After another monstrous performance by Joel Embiid, the team was in awe after a win over the Pelicans #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:02 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from #Sixers–#Pelicans: Two-man domination from Embiid and Harris inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 12:00 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ (@Tobias Harris) evergreen thoughts on being @Joel Embiid‘s teammate:
“It’s an honor really…
I’ll tell my kids one day that I was playing with Joel Embiid. When they ask who’s the best player I ever played with, I’ll say Joel Embiid.” 🥺pic.twitter.com/tx2w0huY9M – 11:46 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
For anyone who feared Shaquille O’Neal was the asteroid who pushed the center toward extinction, I really hope you’re thrilled to see that Joel Embiid & Nikola Jokic have brought the big man back – with more skill, versatility & range – & are tearing up things Jurassic Park style – 10:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on pacing himself: “Looking at the 1st half, that’s what I was doing. I was doing it to an extreme level, I would say. In the 3rd quarter, I really had enough at halftime.”
“It’s hard to play with that energy all game long, sometimes you have to kinda pace yourself.” pic.twitter.com/RJXoFbzwNq – 10:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden: “Of course I’m frustrated because we’re not healthy, there’s a lot of inconsistency for whatever reason. Injuries, COVID …it’s frustrating. I think everybody in this organization is frustrated because we are better than what our record is and we should be on the way up” – 10:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Some active streaks for Joel Embiid:
🔴 Fifteen straight 25-point games, tied for second in @Philadelphia 76ers history.
🔵 Six straight 30-point, 50-FG% games, second in franchise history.
🔴 Four straight 35-point, 10-rebound games, tied for second in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/m72cAZcZIy – 10:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on him and Tobias Harris taking over tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/gcDlu60qNO – 10:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Embiid and Jokic playing “can you top this!?!!” night after night with each other has been one of the coolest parts of the 2021-22 season – 10:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘I would hope (Tyrese Maxey and I) can take our two-man game to where it was with me and JJ (Redick).’ – 10:23 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says that he is starting to feel tired but wants to keep pushing and doesn’t plan on stopping #Sixers – 10:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Without Patrick Beverley, the difficulty of defensive matchup increases for Anthony Edwards.
Last game, Ant was matched with Kyrie (McDaniels on Harden) and tonight Ant is on McCollum (McDaniels on Simons) – 10:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Reports from who? Alright then I don’t know what you’re talking about…you’re talking about reports I don’t know about reports, did you guys hear from me? Alright then I don’t know about no reports.”
James Harden had a back-and-forth with a reporter about a recent trade update pic.twitter.com/ZiekHWXZf3 – 10:14 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden addressed a report that he’s not happy with the part-time status of Kyrie Irving and the rotation decisions of coach Steve Nash. pic.twitter.com/2FPtTePTRW – 10:09 PM
James Harden addressed a report that he’s not happy with the part-time status of Kyrie Irving and the rotation decisions of coach Steve Nash. pic.twitter.com/2FPtTePTRW – 10:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“If you didn’t hear it from me, like I don’t talk to nobody, I don’t have an agent, if ya’ll don’t hear from me, than it’s reports. I’m frustrated because I want to win, and I’m a competitor, it’s pretty simple.”
-Harden on recent reports he has ‘increased interest’ in a trade pic.twitter.com/BrP2elTbTg – 10:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden: “Of course I’m frustrated because we’re not healthy, where there’s a lot of inconsistency for whatever reason, injuries, COVID, whatever you want to call it. I think everybody in this organization is frustrated because we’re better than what our record is.” #Nets – 10:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I asked James Harden about the reports suggesting he doesn’t like living in Brooklyn or NYC: “Of course (I like living here),” he said.
He also said he’s frustrated with rotations because rotations dictate winning. Says if it doesn’t come from his mouth, he didn’t say it. – 10:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel noted LeBron being “really locked in” on defense, starting at shootaround, as a major key vs. BKN. James had 3 steals and 2 blocks, with those B2B steals basically sealing the game in the 4th. Lakers switched their coverage there to swarm Harden w/LeBron at free safety. – 10:01 PM
Vogel noted LeBron being “really locked in” on defense, starting at shootaround, as a major key vs. BKN. James had 3 steals and 2 blocks, with those B2B steals basically sealing the game in the 4th. Lakers switched their coverage there to swarm Harden w/LeBron at free safety. – 10:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden denies having any problem with Steve Nash’s rotation and dismisses “reports. Did you guys hear that from me?” But he admits he’s just frustrated with the #Nets record and shorthanded state. – 10:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden asked about the reports about him today: “I didn’t hear about no reports.” Said he’s frustrated about the situation in Brooklyn given all the issues they’ve dealt with and wants to win, but didn’t talk to anybody. “Did you guys hear that from me?” – 10:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz on star center Joel Embiid: ‘Whenever he has the ball, he knows what he’s doing. … They couldn’t guard him.’ – 10:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m frustrated cause I want to win and I’m a competitor.”
– James Harden says if you didn’t hear from him there’s no reports worth listening to. – 10:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Furkan Korkmaz on Joel Embiid: “Overall, I think they couldn’t guard him” – 9:59 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Different energy from the Lakers tonight, 106-96 over the Nets…
-Lebron 33pts 7rebs 6ast 3stls 2bks
-Monk 22pts 5rebs
-Russ 15pts 6rebs 4ast
-Melo 13pts 2stls
-AD 8pts 4blks
2-1 on Road Trip…Next up, Joel Embiid & the Sixers on Thursday
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:49 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on Joel Embiid:
“That’s a big guy out there playing like guard. The moves he makes and the plays he makes – it’s really impressive.” – 9:48 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Joel Embiid (42 & 14 tonight) is the 1st player since the NBA/ABA merger (1976) to have at least 38 points and 12 rebounds in 4 straight games per @Stathead
stathead.com/tiny/XwgWa – 9:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on Joel Embiid: ‘His dominance is huge for us. … That’s a big guy playing like a guard out there.’ – 9:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Lakers beat the Nets 106-93. LeBron James put on a show, James Harden didn’t get enough help and Anthony Davis did some things in his return. The Nets host the Nuggets tomorrow. – 9:47 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
A loss like this should send a message to Sean Marks that even if you’re banking on a healthy return of KD & Joe Harris & cool with Part-Time Kyrie, it’s unfair to put all of this on James Harden for home games. Get him some help, so he’ll have something left for the playoffs. – 9:42 PM
A loss like this should send a message to Sean Marks that even if you’re banking on a healthy return of KD & Joe Harris & cool with Part-Time Kyrie, it’s unfair to put all of this on James Harden for home games. Get him some help, so he’ll have something left for the playoffs. – 9:42 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Most Points in a 4-Game Stretch
Centers Since NBA/ABA Merger
Moses Malone 178 1981-82
Moses Malone 176 1981-82
Joel Embiid 170 Last 4 Games
Shaquille O’Neal 169 1999-00
h/t @Stathead
stathead.com/tiny/ubduP – 9:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid put his hand up at halftime tonight and told the team he needed to be better defensively.
Rivers praised Embiid’s leadership and focus, called him a “great player playing really well.” – 9:39 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid put his hand up at halftime tonight and told the team he needed to be better defensively.
Rivers praised Embiid’s leadership and focus, called him a “great player playing really well.” – 9:39 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid is averaging 40.4 PPG and 11.8 RPG over his last five games.
He’s the first @Philadelphia 76ers player to average at least 40 PPG and 10 RPG over a five-game span since Wilt Chamberlain in December 1967. pic.twitter.com/8UILQsQgB8 – 9:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I know there are a bunch of games between now and next Thursday, but man, I can’t wait to see how the Mavs try to defend Joel Embiid. Only 42-14 tonight. 16 games of 31+ in his last 18 – 9:34 PM
I know there are a bunch of games between now and next Thursday, but man, I can’t wait to see how the Mavs try to defend Joel Embiid. Only 42-14 tonight. 16 games of 31+ in his last 18 – 9:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers weren’t playing Harden aggressively on defense early, but changed up the scheme out of that time out, blitzing him quickly with LeBron, to the desired result. – 9:34 PM
The Lakers weren’t playing Harden aggressively on defense early, but changed up the scheme out of that time out, blitzing him quickly with LeBron, to the desired result. – 9:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid tonight:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 4 BLK
Embiid has recorded at least 35p/10r in each of his last four games.
The only other players to record at least four such games in a row since the ABA-NBA merger are Karl Malone (5 in a row), Shaquille O’Neal, and Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/8PgXj3KG6W – 9:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: LeBron James intercepts back-to-back poorly thrown passes for fastbreak dunks, and the Crypto.c–I mean Barclays Center crowd explodes. The Lakers are up 100-85 here in Brooklyn. LeBron has 31 and James Harden has 33. – 9:31 PM
Timeout, Steve Nash: LeBron James intercepts back-to-back poorly thrown passes for fastbreak dunks, and the Crypto.c–I mean Barclays Center crowd explodes. The Lakers are up 100-85 here in Brooklyn. LeBron has 31 and James Harden has 33. – 9:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Joel Embiid finished with 42 points tonight. It was his 19th career 40-point game.
Tobias Harris had 33 points tonight. That’s the most any Sixer has had in one of Embiid’s 40-point efforts, from @ESPNStatsInfo. – 9:31 PM
Joel Embiid finished with 42 points tonight. It was his 19th career 40-point game.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Great Tobias game, another 40 ball for Embiid, and that was basically enough for a Sixers W tonight phillyvoice.com/sixers-pelican… – 9:28 PM
Great Tobias game, another 40 ball for Embiid, and that was basically enough for a Sixers W tonight phillyvoice.com/sixers-pelican… – 9:28 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Sixers 117, Pels 107
– NAW: 31p, 5a, 4r, 5/9 3P
– Willy: 29p (career high), 10r, 11/15 FG
– Jaxson: 15p, 5r
– Herb: 12p, 6r, 4a, 2b
– Jose: 11p, 5a, 3r, 2b, 2s
– Embiid: 42p, 14r, 4b, 4a, 18/20 FT
Pels: 48.2 FG%, 9/22 3P, 18/26 FT
Sixers: 46.4 FG%, 10/31 3P, 29/31 FT – 9:27 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Patty Mills has given Harden a little help offensively — but in these home games without Kyrie and KD for the foreseeable future somebody else is going to have to help. The larger issue in short term is that the defense continues to be porous. Nets’ 14 turnovers don’t help. – 9:27 PM
Patty Mills has given Harden a little help offensively — but in these home games without Kyrie and KD for the foreseeable future somebody else is going to have to help. The larger issue in short term is that the defense continues to be porous. Nets’ 14 turnovers don’t help. – 9:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Sixers 117, Pelicans 107
NAW 31 pts & 5 assts
Hernangomez 29 pts (career-high) & 10 rebs
Hayes 15 pts & 5 rebs
Pels showed some fight with 4 of their 5 starters out, but Joel Embiid (42 & 14) completely took over in the 2nd half to give Philly the win. – 9:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That’s 170 points for Embiid in his last 4 games. 42.5 PPG.
20+ in 18 straight games and 30+ in 16 of his last 18. – 9:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The player grades following another monstrous performance by Joel Embiid with help from Tobias Harris in a win over the Pelicans at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire – 9:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers shake off uninspiring first half to beat Pelicans, 117-107. They are 28-19.
Joel Embiid: 42 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks
Tobias Harris: 33 points (13-19 FG), 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks – 9:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: 76ers 117, Pelicans 107
NAW had 31, Willy Hernangomez had 29.
Embiid scored a game-high 42. He went 18 of 20 at the line.
Philly’s victory anthem goes so hard. I’m sorry, but it just does. – 9:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid tonight:
42 PTS
14 REB
4 BLK
in 33 MINS
It’s his 5 straight game where he’s had more points than minutes. pic.twitter.com/sRKg5Lj5uM – 9:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This was is over … #Sixers win 117-107. Embiid with 42 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Harris adds 33 points and 11 boards. pic.twitter.com/PfmX4NwlaR – 9:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 42 and Harris with 31. Tonight the #Sixers duo be like: pic.twitter.com/MMEbs7qoR8 – 9:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid has scored at least 40 points in 3 of his last 4 games. The lone exception is his 38-point effort against San Antonio on Sunday. – 9:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
This is now the 6th 40-point game for Joel Embiid this season.
He also has a season-high 18 FTM. It’s also his 2nd game this season with at least 20 FTA. – 9:16 PM
This is now the 6th 40-point game for Joel Embiid this season.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With 40 points and 14 rebounds tonight thus far, @Joel Embiid has now scored 40-plus in 6 games this season. – 9:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
After making a pair of foul shots with 4:03 left, Embiid has scored at least 40 points for the third time in four games. He had 40 vs. the Clippers on Friday and 50 vs. Orlando on Wednesday. – 9:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid hits 40 points for the third time in four games. He’s averaging 42 during that span. Up 10 with 4:03 left. – 9:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 92-78. Harden has 33. Mills is the only other Net in double-figures with 13. Nets shooting 21 percent from 3 and just 40 percent from the field. LeBron has 27. – 9:12 PM
End of the third quarter: Lakers lead the Nets 92-78. Harden has 33. Mills is the only other Net in double-figures with 13. Nets shooting 21 percent from 3 and just 40 percent from the field. LeBron has 27. – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, but the Nets find themselves down against the Lakers, 92-78, entering the 4th quarter. No roster combination can account for the Nets’ lack of firepower: No KD, No Kyrie, and no Joe Harris against a healthy Lakers squad. – 9:12 PM
James Harden has 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, but the Nets find themselves down against the Lakers, 92-78, entering the 4th quarter. No roster combination can account for the Nets’ lack of firepower: No KD, No Kyrie, and no Joe Harris against a healthy Lakers squad. – 9:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Harden got the Nets within two during the third but just too much firepower from LeBron and the Lakers. They lead 92-78 heading to the fourth. – 9:11 PM
Harden got the Nets within two during the third but just too much firepower from LeBron and the Lakers. They lead 92-78 heading to the fourth. – 9:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Two terrific plays from Austin Reaves, one on defense (stripping Harden), then grabbing an offensive board to get ‘Melo a 2nd straight look at a 3, which he hit to put LAL up 92-78. – 9:10 PM
Two terrific plays from Austin Reaves, one on defense (stripping Harden), then grabbing an offensive board to get ‘Melo a 2nd straight look at a 3, which he hit to put LAL up 92-78. – 9:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 36 points and 13 rebounds. Harris with 29 points as the #Sixers lead 104-97 w/ 5:58 left. – 9:08 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
I’m flipping back and forth between watching Jokic and Embiid and laughing at the thought of trying to explain to someone like 20 years ago that one day there’d be basketball players like this – 9:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A 4-point possession for Brooklyn here, as Harden drew a foul shooting a 3, plus a technical on Bradley for arguing about it.
LAL led by as many as 14 late in the 2nd Q, and it’s down to just 2 at 71-69. – 8:58 PM
A 4-point possession for Brooklyn here, as Harden drew a foul shooting a 3, plus a technical on Bradley for arguing about it.
LAL led by as many as 14 late in the 2nd Q, and it’s down to just 2 at 71-69. – 8:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’ll give credit where it’s due: There’s no passiveness in James Harden’s game tonight: Harden did not play well against the Timberwolves but has 31 points, 7 assists and 8 rebounds here midway through the third quarter against the Lakers. – 8:58 PM
I’ll give credit where it’s due: There’s no passiveness in James Harden’s game tonight: Harden did not play well against the Timberwolves but has 31 points, 7 assists and 8 rebounds here midway through the third quarter against the Lakers. – 8:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have the Lakers’ lead down to six after a 3 from Harden. Timeout Frank Vogel. – 8:52 PM
Nets have the Lakers’ lead down to six after a 3 from Harden. Timeout Frank Vogel. – 8:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 86, Sixers 86
NAW 28 pts (10-17 FG)
Hernangomez 23 pts & 8 rebs
Alvarado 9 pts & 5 assts
Embiid 30 pts & 11 rebs – 8:51 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
7 seconds of pure defensive bliss.
courtesy of two of the best defenders alive – no exaggeration – @Joel Embiid & @Matisse Thybulle pic.twitter.com/iJyWdJYLY8 – 8:48 PM
7 seconds of pure defensive bliss.
courtesy of two of the best defenders alive – no exaggeration – @Joel Embiid & @Matisse Thybulle pic.twitter.com/iJyWdJYLY8 – 8:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid accounts for 70% of the Sixers’ third-quarter points (12 points, 4 assists, 9 points created from assists) – 8:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
NAW and Hernangomez have combined for 50 points, but no other Pelican player has hit double digits yet.
They’ve gotta find offense from somewhere else to keep up if Embiid keeps putting on the pressure. – 8:44 PM
NAW and Hernangomez have combined for 50 points, but no other Pelican player has hit double digits yet.
They’ve gotta find offense from somewhere else to keep up if Embiid keeps putting on the pressure. – 8:44 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here!
A 2-hour show! Simmons/Harden! Then, Shaedon Sharpe.
Then, #PennieFieldTrip! He went to Auburn, G League Ignite, and OTE.
We do Mailbag, POTWs, Yellowjackets, and finish on Chris Mack/Louisville.
WATCH FIRST: youtube.com/watch?v=4xK75h… – 8:43 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here!
A 2-hour show! Simmons/Harden! Then, Shaedon Sharpe.
Then, #PennieFieldTrip! He went to Auburn, G League Ignite, and OTE.
We do Mailbag, POTWs, Yellowjackets, and finish on Chris Mack/Louisville.
WATCH FIRST: youtube.com/watch?v=4xK75h… – 8:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A seven-footer is just dancing around guards in transition with his handle.
Embiid is incredible, man. – 8:38 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With 30 points tonight (midway thru Q3), Joel Embiid has now scored at least 30 points in 14 of his last 15 games.
Read that again. – 8:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado with an incredibly smart finish over Joel Embiid and then Herb Jones scores an And-1 in transition.
Pelicans retake the lead at 69-66, but Jose just went to the bench after colliding with Embiid on a screen. – 8:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Brooklyn got a bucket in the final seconds from Harden, off Westbrook’s 4th TO, trying to get the ball to LeBron.
LAL had only those 4 TO’s in the half, however, and shot 53.3% from the field, enough for a 62-53 lead despite BKN’s 14 2nd chance points. – 8:29 PM
Brooklyn got a bucket in the final seconds from Harden, off Westbrook’s 4th TO, trying to get the ball to LeBron.
LAL had only those 4 TO’s in the half, however, and shot 53.3% from the field, enough for a 62-53 lead despite BKN’s 14 2nd chance points. – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Lakers lead the Nets 62-53. Harden with 22 after his floater beat the buzzer. Aldridge with nine. Nets need more scoring. Malik Monk has 16 off the bench. LeBron has 15. – 8:29 PM
Halftime: Lakers lead the Nets 62-53. Harden with 22 after his floater beat the buzzer. Aldridge with nine. Nets need more scoring. Malik Monk has 16 off the bench. LeBron has 15. – 8:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has scored all eight of the Sixers points in the third quarter. – 8:27 PM
Embiid has scored all eight of the Sixers points in the third quarter. – 8:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Embiid got away with foul #4 big-time before his and-one at 9:13 of 3Q, pushing Willy on a rebound – 8:27 PM
Embiid got away with foul #4 big-time before his and-one at 9:13 of 3Q, pushing Willy on a rebound – 8:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Embiid looks like he’s way more locked in to start the 2nd half. – 8:25 PM
Embiid looks like he’s way more locked in to start the 2nd half. – 8:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers are playing like a team that bet a parlay with them winning and the Harden “over.” AK – 8:24 PM
The Lakers are playing like a team that bet a parlay with them winning and the Harden “over.” AK – 8:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Beyond Harden carrying them (18 points, plus another 8 generated by his assists), Brooklyn is staying in this game in large part through second chance points. 13 so far, and not unrelated, nine offensive boards. AK – 8:15 PM
Beyond Harden carrying them (18 points, plus another 8 generated by his assists), Brooklyn is staying in this game in large part through second chance points. 13 so far, and not unrelated, nine offensive boards. AK – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 18 of the Nets’ 37 points, but against a team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have more firepower.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Anthony Davis have scored 36 points alone, and the Lakers have a 47-37 lead here in Q2. – 8:14 PM
James Harden has 18 of the Nets’ 37 points, but against a team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have more firepower.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Anthony Davis have scored 36 points alone, and the Lakers have a 47-37 lead here in Q2. – 8:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 58, Sixers 50
Hernangomez 21 pts (8-11 FG)
NAW 18 pts (4-6 on 3s)
Alavarado 2 pts, 5 assts
Wild 1st half from the extremely shorthanded Pels. They shot 52.3% from the field and picked up 17 assists. Great effort so far. Just gotta keep Embiid in check – 8:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid giving up a putback off a free throw to Hernangomez is a nice summary of his defense that half.
He unfortunately can’t take halves off. When that happens, this group is capable of losing to pretty much anyone. Sixers down to super shorthanded New Orleans by 8. – 8:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Lakers are on an extended 19-6 run. Brooklyn has been outscored 9-4 to open the second quarter – all with James Harden on the bench – and trail by 13. #Nets – 8:08 PM
The #Lakers are on an extended 19-6 run. Brooklyn has been outscored 9-4 to open the second quarter – all with James Harden on the bench – and trail by 13. #Nets – 8:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I would suspect the Sixers will do better in the second half when Embiid starts trying on defense – 8:06 PM
I would suspect the Sixers will do better in the second half when Embiid starts trying on defense – 8:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden went 6-for-13 in the 1st quarter. Nets need to find some other options offensively. They are just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc/12-for-33 from the field. Lakers getting up and down the floor — 10 fast break points. The Nets don’t have any yet. – 8:04 PM
Harden went 6-for-13 in the 1st quarter. Nets need to find some other options offensively. They are just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc/12-for-33 from the field. Lakers getting up and down the floor — 10 fast break points. The Nets don’t have any yet. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose was matched up with Embiid on a jump ball. He didn’t even bother jumping. He just sprinted to where he thought Embiid would tip the ball. That was smart, man. – 7:56 PM
Jose was matched up with Embiid on a jump ball. He didn’t even bother jumping. He just sprinted to where he thought Embiid would tip the ball. That was smart, man. – 7:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Harden has 15 of the Nets’ 22 points with 2:12 to go in the first. Save getting stripped a couple times by Avery Bradley, he’s in a very comfortable rhythm to start out. AK – 7:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden has 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The rest of the #Nets have seven on 3-of-12, and they only lead by a point. Hard to see this as sustainable. – 7:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drilling a C&S three and then Billy Hernangomez coming up with an awesome block of Joel Embiid on the other end >>>>> – 7:52 PM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drilling a C&S three and then Billy Hernangomez coming up with an awesome block of Joel Embiid on the other end >>>>> – 7:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado and Joel Embiid just got double techs for barking at each other.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado bodying up to Joel Embiid and getting both of them a tech is something else. – 7:52 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden might even outdo what he did to the Lakers on Christmas. Going to the line for his 16th point 9 1/2 minutes into the game. – 7:51 PM
James Harden might even outdo what he did to the Lakers on Christmas. Going to the line for his 16th point 9 1/2 minutes into the game. – 7:51 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New Orleans with an 11-0 edge in fast-break points as Joel Embiid checks in for his second stint. – 7:49 PM
New Orleans with an 11-0 edge in fast-break points as Joel Embiid checks in for his second stint. – 7:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden has 11 quick points, coming out of the gate attacking. #Nets lead the #Lakers 15-12 with 6:36 left in the first. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden just lulled Anthony Davis to sleep then hit a step back 3 with Davis’ hand basically on his elbow. Harden has 11 points and has powered the Nets to an early 15-12 lead over the Lakers. – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden has 11 of the Nets’ first 15 points to start the game. Has them up three on the Lakers with 6:36 left in the first quarter. – 7:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Can’t say Harden hasn’t been aggressive to start this one. #Nets – 7:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers trail, 24-20 after one. They shot 38.9% from the field, including making 1 of 7 three-point attempts. Embiid has 9 points and 4 rebounds. – 7:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Harden broke out one of his typical moves to get a PF, hitting Johnson with his elbow to initiate contact before rising for a shot. That was an upset Johnson’s 2nd PF, bringing THT into the game already. – 7:35 PM
Harden broke out one of his typical moves to get a PF, hitting Johnson with his elbow to initiate contact before rising for a shot. That was an upset Johnson’s 2nd PF, bringing THT into the game already. – 7:35 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
*in @DrewDinkmeyer voice*
Jokic has 11 points, nine boards and three dimes in 10 minutes.
Willy Hernangomez has 13 points in nine minutes against the Joel Embiid matchup. – 7:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Joel Embiid probably had thoughts of coasting through this game, but Willy Hernangomez isn’t going to let him. Billy is up to 13 points — on 5-8 shooting — and the Pels have been fantastic since the tip, leading 22-16. Great energy and execution! – 7:28 PM
Joel Embiid probably had thoughts of coasting through this game, but Willy Hernangomez isn’t going to let him. Billy is up to 13 points — on 5-8 shooting — and the Pels have been fantastic since the tip, leading 22-16. Great energy and execution! – 7:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willy Hernangomez already has 13 points in the 1st quarter. He hasn’t been afraid to go right at Embiid in the post. – 7:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden says on the Barclays Center big screen in honor of Chinese New Year he’s giving 13 scholarships to kids in China. – 7:25 PM
James Harden says on the Barclays Center big screen in honor of Chinese New Year he’s giving 13 scholarships to kids in China. – 7:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tip of the cap for the way Willy Hernangomez has started this game. He hasn’t played since Jan. 3 vs. Jazz, is facing Joel Embiid tonight but has 11 pts in 7 mins – 7:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Lakers: Harden, Mills, Bembry, Edwards and Sharpe. – 7:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey. – 6:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans will start Alvarado, Alexander-Walker, Temple, Jones, Hernangomez vs. Sixers. Maxey, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Harris, Embiid for Philadelphia – 6:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid pregame jumpers in front of Pels assistant and Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon, Blue Coats HC Coby Karl and New Orleans player development coach Corey Brewer, who spent an extremely memorable 20 days as a Sixer: pic.twitter.com/qhTY62Clc9 – 6:27 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Tell me Harden wasn’t out clubin’ night between road games in San Antonio and Minnesota!! Thirteen points on 5-13 in an 11-point, defenseless (136-125) loss. I did not watch so I’m guessing his man was Edwards, who notched 25 in same amount if time. – 6:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel acknowledged that they’re now doing more switching than he’s ever done in the past as a coach, because that has seemed to fit their defensive personnel the best. They still have some coverages for guys like Harden in the arsenal, but defense is evolving. – 6:10 PM
Frank Vogel acknowledged that they’re now doing more switching than he’s ever done in the past as a coach, because that has seemed to fit their defensive personnel the best. They still have some coverages for guys like Harden in the arsenal, but defense is evolving. – 6:10 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Steve Nash on report James Harden is concerned with Kyrie & rotations: “I haven’t spoken to him about these things. I’m not sure what to believe. James & I speak all the time. I think we have a great relationship. I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you” pic.twitter.com/MC4ZrDxjvE – 6:06 PM
Steve Nash on report James Harden is concerned with Kyrie & rotations: “I haven’t spoken to him about these things. I’m not sure what to believe. James & I speak all the time. I think we have a great relationship. I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you” pic.twitter.com/MC4ZrDxjvE – 6:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you…. so I don’t see James as saying a lot of this stuff and I feel like our relationship has been really good….”
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Naturally, Harden would love to rejoin his Houston enabler, as well as get out of New York where the competition for adulation outside strip clubs is far too fierce… – 5:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said his relationship with James Harden is strong and said he hasn’t heard any issues with rotations. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Steve Nash about reports that James Harden is concerned about Kyrie Irving’s part-time status but also Nash’s rotations. He said he’d “just heard about the reports” but adds he speaks to Harden all the time & hadn’t heard any of those complains. #Nets – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m not sure the validity of these comments.”
-Says Steve Nash regarding reports James Harden is frustrated with Nets lineups and other elements. Says he hasn’t spoken to James about this but that it doesn’t sound like Harden. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about James Harden’s reported complaints about the situation in Brooklyn, Steve Nash said he just heard of them and shoots it down. Think they have a good working relationship. – 5:48 PM
Asked about James Harden’s reported complaints about the situation in Brooklyn, Steve Nash said he just heard of them and shoots it down. Think they have a good working relationship. – 5:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said he just heard about the James Harden reports: “James and I speak all the time, we have a great relationship, so I’m not sure the validity of the reports.” – 5:48 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
By virtue of those leaks to Morey’s media protectors who live off his Intravenous info, 76ers, seems 2 me R pressuring BK 2 trade Harden 4 Simmons b4 deadline or risk losing him when he opts out this summer. Harden is conspires, it appears, by expressing displeasure w/situation – 5:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Pelicans coach Willie Green, whose team is on being quite shorthanded, vs Joel Embiid: ‘He’s a load.’ Jokes the goal is not to let Embiid touch the ball. #Sixers – 5:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets star James Harden intent on becoming free agent nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep… – 5:26 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Rather than remain anonymous regarding the plethora of James Harden ‘Philly is interested’ leaks, I’’d like to see Daryl Morey take the tampering hit, and go on the record as he did with Hong Kong… – 5:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
What’s really going on with this James Harden to the 76ers news cycle? Some smoke and some mirrors for sure, but also some cause for concern.
Dissected the recent Harden-to-Philly reports for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com//sports/basket… – 5:03 PM
What’s really going on with this James Harden to the 76ers news cycle? Some smoke and some mirrors for sure, but also some cause for concern.
Dissected the recent Harden-to-Philly reports for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com//sports/basket… – 5:03 PM
James Harden @JHarden13
It’s my honor to announce @OnlyJWalsh @tyesouthside @ju1ianphillips @NIVAR_2022 @dariq_whitehead have been selected to play in the 2022 @McDAAG keep chasing your dreams! #ad pic.twitter.com/fT9IA3IaaY – 4:31 PM
It’s my honor to announce @OnlyJWalsh @tyesouthside @ju1ianphillips @NIVAR_2022 @dariq_whitehead have been selected to play in the 2022 @McDAAG keep chasing your dreams! #ad pic.twitter.com/fT9IA3IaaY – 4:31 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Name the players with a better season than Joel Embiid so far. pic.twitter.com/efrzbUV7BA – 4:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19 – 4:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the up-and-down Hawks, Hunter, Dosunmu continuing to excel for the Bulls, latest Lakers news, and more. Then @AdamLefkoe from @NBAonTNT joins to discuss the latest on Simmons, Harden, the Chiefs, and collecting. open.spotify.com/episode/6lxc4S… – 3:36 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the up-and-down Hawks, Hunter, Dosunmu continuing to excel for the Bulls, latest Lakers news, and more. Then @AdamLefkoe from @NBAonTNT joins to discuss the latest on Simmons, Harden, the Chiefs, and collecting. open.spotify.com/episode/6lxc4S… – 3:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden’s frustration with Kyrie Irving could impact #Nets future nypost.com/2022/01/25/jam… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden wants to explore “other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer,” per @Jake Fischer 👀
➡️ https://t.co/eQI7crnr5C pic.twitter.com/atMNTZj046 – 1:24 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’ll be back on @thehalftimeapp today from 4-5ET, breaking down the evolving James Harden dynamic in Brooklyn, and more league wide rumblings here: thehalftime.app/audio/A-c94aa6… – 1:12 PM
We’ll be back on @thehalftimeapp today from 4-5ET, breaking down the evolving James Harden dynamic in Brooklyn, and more league wide rumblings here: thehalftime.app/audio/A-c94aa6… – 1:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden will be the name to watch heading into the offseason as it looks like the smoke continues to build #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/ken… via @SixersWire – 1:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Daryl Morey wasting an MVP level season from Joel Embiid and hoping to trade Ben Simmons in a sign and trade for 32-year old James Harden this summer is not the Daryl Morey I remember. He never sat around and waited – 1:08 PM
Daryl Morey wasting an MVP level season from Joel Embiid and hoping to trade Ben Simmons in a sign and trade for 32-year old James Harden this summer is not the Daryl Morey I remember. He never sat around and waited – 1:08 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
James Harden had been given a choice of where he wanted to play last January – sort of: Brooklyn or Philly? He chose the Nets. The question now is what he’ll choose this summer @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 12:53 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Most assists on a single teammate’s 3-pointers…
1. Randle -> Fournier: 60
2. Green -> Curry (GSW): 46
3. Harden -> Mills: 39
3. Mitchell -> Bogdanovic: 39
5. Haliburton -> Hield: 37
6. Lowry -> Robinson: 35 – 12:51 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Is there a James Harden-Daryl Morey reunion in the works? The Sixers certainly hope so. And as we reported yesterday morning, that vision makes it all the more likely that Ben Simmons stays put past the trade deadline. Details here, with @Shams Charania
theathletic.com/3088096/2022/0… – 12:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If the Sixers pull off the Harden-Simmons S&T this summer, the pivot from the What’s Best For Dame Industrial Complex is going to be building up Tyrese Maxey as a franchise cornerstone to try and manifest Dame joining a Big 3 in Philly. 👁 – 12:37 PM
If the Sixers pull off the Harden-Simmons S&T this summer, the pivot from the What’s Best For Dame Industrial Complex is going to be building up Tyrese Maxey as a franchise cornerstone to try and manifest Dame joining a Big 3 in Philly. 👁 – 12:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The issue with Harden-to-Philly rumors this summer is Philly has no leverage. Harden has to be ready to sign outright elsewhere. If that exists, it sets up the same scenario as when the Rockets traded for Chris Paul. Harden opt-ins to keep Bird rights, Philly trades for him. – 12:16 PM
The issue with Harden-to-Philly rumors this summer is Philly has no leverage. Harden has to be ready to sign outright elsewhere. If that exists, it sets up the same scenario as when the Rockets traded for Chris Paul. Harden opt-ins to keep Bird rights, Philly trades for him. – 12:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden frustrated by Kyrie Irving’s part-time status nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/25/rep… – 12:13 PM
More on this storyline
The easiest way (for Philadelphia to get Harden) is through a regular trade, either now or in the offseason through an opt-in and trade. Daryl Morey is familiar with this when Chris Paul opted in and basically leveraged his way into Houston five years ago. This would be the ideal path for everybody involved. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022
Last week, it was Marc Stein. This week, it’s Shams Charania and his colleague at The Athletic, Sam Amick, going over the same ground. Previously, Brian Windhorst of ESPN and Keith Pompey, 76ers beat writer at the Philadelphia Inquirer have also done the speculation thing as well. However, one league source told NetsDaily the report is “spin … craziness.” -via NetsDaily / January 25, 2022
James Harden or bust? That’s the feeling around the NBA as the 76ers search for ways to end the Ben Simmons saga. The Sixers are looking to trade Simmons, who has yet to play this season after requesting to be moved in August. “At the end of the day, it’s Harden all the way,” said a league source, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They want Harden whether they get him now. Whether they get him on a forced sign-and-trade this summer.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 24, 2022