James Harden interested in playing with Joel Embiid?

Different energy from the Lakers tonight, 106-96 over the Nets…-Lebron 33pts 7rebs 6ast 3stls 2bks-Monk 22pts 5rebs-Russ 15pts 6rebs 4ast-Melo 13pts 2stls-AD 8pts 4blks2-1 on Road Trip…Next up, Joel Embiid & the Sixers on Thursday