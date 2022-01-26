Jazz, Timberwolves, Cavaliers interested in Robert Covington

Several teams have called to express interest in trading for Robert Covington, including the Utah Jazz, as Marc Stein first reported, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, and others have also reached out, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Pacers aren’t moving Domantas Sabonis unless they get a Nikola Vucevic type of package in return. More on Sabonis, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, Eric Gordon, Jalen Brunson, and others with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 10:56 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT says the last play of the game was drawn up for him. With a laugh, he said, “but that didn’t work out”.
He said Covington knew it was going to him so he just denied the ball, which helped open a lane for DLo to attack the basket. – 1:13 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns said the last play was drawn up for him to get the ball, but Covington was playing him hard and said he told D-Lo to go to the basket instead because they were playing him and Edwards tight. – 1:10 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Covington’s troubles around the basket benefit the Wolves all these years later. – 12:27 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Covington (left fifth finger dislocation), Smith Jr. (right ankle; sprain) and Little (right knee) are probable. Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) & Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Tues.’s game vs. Minnesota – 6:00 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Robert Covington (left 5th finger dislocation), Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle sprain) & Nassir Little (right knee acute patellar tendinopathy/contusion) are probable; Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) & Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Tues. gm. vs. Minn. – 5:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Robert Covington (left fifth finger), Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle) and Nassir Little (right knee) are probable; Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Tuesday’s game vs. Minnesota. – 5:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski on the Blazers: They’ve been very active in the trade market. They want to continue to build around Damian Lillard. They’ve had discussions on players like Robert Covington or Jusuf Nurkic. -via YouTube / January 13, 2022
Brian Windhorst on the Blazers: You wonder if there’s Tankathon coming. And people in the league are already watching… Will Covington get traded? Will Norman Powell be traded? You know, will they try to clear out some stuff because Anfernee Simons is playing great too. Will they clear out some some space for him to sign him? -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
