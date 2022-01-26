Joe Harris to get second opinion on his ankle

Chris Haynes: Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris flying to Indianapolis to get a second opinion on his ankle.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Three-point shooting leaders in the NBA (>50 3PAs):
1. Zeke Nnaji – 50.9% (29/57)
2. Joe Harris – 46.6% (41/88)
3. P.J. Tucker – 46.2% (56/122)
4. Ayo Dosunmu – 45.1% (37/82)
5. Eric Gordon – 44.5% (94/211) – 12:12 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris flying to Indianapolis to get a second opinion on his ankle. pic.twitter.com/cmvOcIcCLy – 11:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Joe Harris getting a second opinion in Cleveland is standard. @Chris Haynes reported it during the game. – 9:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash confirmed Joe Harris got a second opinion on his ankle, said its standard. #Nets – 9:54 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
A loss like this should send a message to Sean Marks that even if you’re banking on a healthy return of KD & Joe Harris & cool with Part-Time Kyrie, it’s unfair to put all of this on James Harden for home games. Get him some help, so he’ll have something left for the playoffs. – 9:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, but the Nets find themselves down against the Lakers, 92-78, entering the 4th quarter. No roster combination can account for the Nets’ lack of firepower: No KD, No Kyrie, and no Joe Harris against a healthy Lakers squad. – 9:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris got a second opinion on his ankle yesterday, according to Chris Haynes. – 8:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joe Harris return to Nets slowed down by “little setbacks” with ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/joe… – 7:41 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Joe Harris suffers “setback” in rehab from ankle surgery. #nba nypost.com/2022/01/24/net… via @nypostsports – 1:01 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Yeah he’s had some flare ups. I’m reluctant to talk about it ’cause I’m not a doctor so I don’t wanna say the wrong thing but he’s definitely had some flare ups. Little setbacks here and there.”
-Steve Nash gave an update on Joe Harris’ rehab from ankle surgery back in Nov. – 6:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Joe Harris is steadily doing more and more, but isn’t ready for high intensity yet. Noncommittal when asked if it looks like a return post-All Star break. #nets – 4:36 PM
Brian Lewis: Nash said Joe Harris is progressing. I asked if there’s been setbacks his ankle rehab: “Yeah there’s been some awareness (of it) and irritation. He’s been doing a tug-of-war between making progress and then having some irritation. It’s really a process thats been tricky.” #nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 23, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said Joe Harris is on the trip. He won’t play. Believes Harris just got cleared for light shooting. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / January 17, 2022
Adam Zagoria: Nash on Joe Harris’s status: “I don’t think we know yet [when he’ll be back] so I couldn’t answer.” -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / January 13, 2022