Kevin Durant to sit out All-Star Game

Chris Haynes: Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant expected to sit out the All-Star Game next month in Cleveland.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games before turning 21, all-time:
8 — LeBron James
4 — Kevin Durant
4 — Luka Doncic
4 — Anthony Edwards
(Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/hZUoALkRnB – 12:51 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant expected to sit out the All-Star Game next month in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/AXKJg7MzSd – 11:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mavs losing THJ to a fractured 5th metatarsal. Historically that’s at least an 8-week injury, with a more complicated recovery for a fair number of them, e.g. Zion, KD, Ben Simmons. – 11:38 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
A loss like this should send a message to Sean Marks that even if you’re banking on a healthy return of KD & Joe Harris & cool with Part-Time Kyrie, it’s unfair to put all of this on James Harden for home games. Get him some help, so he’ll have something left for the playoffs. – 9:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Patty Mills has given Harden a little help offensively — but in these home games without Kyrie and KD for the foreseeable future somebody else is going to have to help. The larger issue in short term is that the defense continues to be porous. Nets’ 14 turnovers don’t help. – 9:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, but the Nets find themselves down against the Lakers, 92-78, entering the 4th quarter. No roster combination can account for the Nets’ lack of firepower: No KD, No Kyrie, and no Joe Harris against a healthy Lakers squad. – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 18 of the Nets’ 37 points, but against a team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have more firepower.
LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Anthony Davis have scored 36 points alone, and the Lakers have a 47-37 lead here in Q2. – 8:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19 – 4:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow against the Lakers: Claxton (left hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee, MCL sprain) – OUT
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Millsap (personal reasons) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 5:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown scored 33 points in 19 minutes played in a 141-103 win over the Cavs.
Brown became the second player in the NBA’s shot-clock era to record a 30-point game while playing less than 20 minutes, joining Kevin Durant (Dec. 18, 2014). pic.twitter.com/rK1gWFz5Mu – 11:01 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
After scoring 38 points Sunday vs. #Spurs, #Sixers center Joel Embiid is now the #NBA’s third-leading scorer at 28.7 points per game. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant is the league’s scoring leader at 29.3, followed by LA’s LeBron James (29.0).
Here’s a glimpse at the scoring leaders: pic.twitter.com/eOh9pBfxUn – 6:16 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think I’m slowly crawling into my prime right now, you know that’s me, if I had to evaluate myself….I’m just grateful I was able to get up and down, come out of these games healthy.”
Nets went 2-2 on road trip without KD. Kyrie reflects on his return. pic.twitter.com/yuUU46ghNf – 2:35 AM
