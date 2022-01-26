Kings vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (18-31) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 26, 2022
Sacramento Kings 34, Atlanta Hawks 26 (Q2 11:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Incredible calls last few possessions. Kings fans definitely don’t know what to do getting calls. Having watched Kings games, they don’t last. cc:@gwiss – 8:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings shoot 58%, lead the Hawks 33-21 after the opening quarter. – 8:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 33-21 to the Kings at the end of the first quarter.
Capela: 4 points, 2/2 FG
Hunter: 3 points
Young: 2/2/4, 1/4 FG
Kings shot 58 percent in the quarter – 8:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this defensive intensity >>>> pic.twitter.com/Od7iBlhTKK – 8:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kings are playing without De’Aaron Fox and on the second night of a back-to-back, but they lead the Hawks, 33-21, after the first quarter. – 8:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 33-21 after 1Q. Davion Mitchell leads with 10 points. 7 points for Harrison Barnes. – 8:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings have 31 points here in the first quarter. They put up 30 in the first half last night in Boston. – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lou Williams is appearing in his 1,100th career game, tied with Dennis Johnson for 77th on the all-time games played list. – 8:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogi checks in for the first time since Jan. 14 and immediately assists on a Delon Wright layup. – 7:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic checking in for the first time since Jan. 14 – 7:53 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kings, without De’Aaron Fox and having lost by 53 last night, have come out scrapping early. They’re up 18-13 halfway through the quarter. Davion Mitchell already has 10 points. – 7:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell in his start for Terence Davis, with 10 of the Kings first 16 points. Sacramento has shot 7-of-10 to start in Atlanta – 7:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Much better effort to start this game from Sacramento. 14-13 with 7:30 remaining in the 1Q. – 7:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young started in his 247th game as an Atlanta Hawk this evening, tied with Mike Bibby for 19th on the Hawks all-time games started list. Young is ranked 1st among Hawks leaders in career APG (8.9), 3rd in PPG (24.8) and 5th in total 3FGM (620). – 7:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled De’Aaron Fox out vs. the Hawks. He will miss his third game due to left ankle soreness. Rookie Davion Mitchell will make his second start of the season.
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters:
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Trae Young
vs.
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley III
Richaun Holmes
Davion Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton – 7:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:09 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Kings
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Bogdanovic is on a ~ 20-24 minute restriction – 7:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/KXJbubOmeQ – 7:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks – 1/26:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Atlanta Hawks – 1/26:
De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Chimezie Metu (left knee soreness) – OUT – 7:00 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
WNBA free agency chatter: @E_Williams_1 , one of the top centers available, recently met with the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream. Williams is playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey, (13.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in Euroleague play) – 7:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Here’s a box score from the last time the Hawks had everyone available, Jan. 3 of 2020!! pic.twitter.com/PclXnoOeGK – 6:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
A little sneak preview of my conversation with Sam Amick, who discusses De’Aaron Fox’s diminishing value around the NBA, saying he hasn’t been “special” for the Kings, compared to other guys like Ja Morant.
Full episode of Locked On Kings drops in 15 minutes! pic.twitter.com/G5OH3emF3t – 6:46 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clean injury report for the Hawks, with Bogi, De’Andre Hunter and TLC available. pic.twitter.com/fTUs2QMqB8 – 6:46 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Per Hawks PR, this is the first time Atlanta has had everyone available since Jan. 3, 2020.
This was the roster: pic.twitter.com/JDreNsMEJY – 6:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has recorded at least one block in a career-high seven straight games, including 2+ blocks in five of those seven outings. Over his past seven games, Okongwu’s averaging 2.3 BPG, in addition to 9.0 PPG and 6.3 RPG (.743 FG%). – 6:45 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are all good to go for tonight’s game.
A completely clean injury report for the Hawks. – 6:29 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are all good to go for tonight’s game.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
My Locked On Kings podcast with Sam Amick drops 30 minutes before the Kings vs Hawks game tonight.
Tune in for an update on Ben Simmons, Monte McNair’s job security, and the trade value of Fox, Haliburton, Hield, Barnes & Bagley around the NBA. – 6:25 PM
My Locked On Kings podcast with Sam Amick drops 30 minutes before the Kings vs Hawks game tonight.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is coming off his 18th 30-point game of the season. Young’s 18 games of 30+ lead all guards and are the fourth-most by any player in the NBA this season. This season, the fourth-year guard is averaging 28.0 PPG and 9.3 APG. – 6:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry said Terence Davis’ absence will create opportunities for other guys but stopped short of saying exactly who would would step in. Expects it to take some time to figure that out – 6:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“36-66 & 116-115.” Alvin Gentry said he put that on the board in the locker room, wanting his team to tell him what it was.
Tyrese Haliburton correctly guessed it was the Clippers win last night vs. Wizards. Gentry pleading for 48 minute effort as LA rallied from 35 down twice – 6:14 PM
“36-66 & 116-115.” Alvin Gentry said he put that on the board in the locker room, wanting his team to tell him what it was.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Terence Davis Medical Update
📝 ⏩ https://t.co/aXCsfyKCQi pic.twitter.com/CRVxiDL6bh – 6:06 PM
Terence Davis Medical Update
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) will be a game time decision vs. the Hawks tonight. – 6:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision against the Hawks after missing previous two games with a sore left ankle. – 6:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox will be a game time decision. Chimezie Metu will not play in Atlanta – 6:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta has connected on 13-or-more three-pointers in each of its last seven games, marking the second-longest such streak in franchise history (8 games, twice). The Hawks have hit 15 3FGM in five of those seven outings, averaging 14.9 3FGM per game. – 5:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis is out indefinitely due to a tendon injury in his right wrist. pic.twitter.com/W57L6CobPp – 5:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis is out indefinitely with a right wrist ECU tendon injury: pic.twitter.com/y76KT1LlIa – 5:43 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say Terence Davis had an MRI that confirmed a right wrist ECU tendon injury, which will require Davis to miss an indefinite period of time. An X-ray conducted was negative for a right wrist fracture. He also received five stitches to repair a laceration above his right eye. – 5:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis suffered a right wrist ECU tendon injury, which will require Davis to miss an indefinite period of time pic.twitter.com/dNCkDwcbYA – 5:42 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings announce Terence Davis is out indefinitely with a wrist injury. pic.twitter.com/zRUUenAlJH – 5:41 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Just wrapped up a podcast recording with Sam Amick. He had some interesting things to say about the pressure on Monte McNair, and why Tyrese Haliburton has more value around the league than De’Aaron Fox.
Pod dropping this evening! – 5:11 PM
Just wrapped up a podcast recording with Sam Amick. He had some interesting things to say about the pressure on Monte McNair, and why Tyrese Haliburton has more value around the league than De’Aaron Fox.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks are riding a four-game winning streak into tonight’s contest, averaging 119.5 PPG and 27.5 APG (.491 FG%, .404 3FG%, .858 FG%) over those four games.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: 76ers & Hawks briefly discussed a trade of Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic & Danilo Gallinari, but talks stalled with Atlanta unwilling to take Harris. More on Simmons, James Harden & Domantas Sabonis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
After taking a fall and exiting the game in Boston, Terence Davis (wrist soreness) has been ruled out for tonight’s game in Atlanta. Kings still list De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu as questionable. – 4:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Tyrese Haliburton says he won’t let losing culture change him; De’Aaron Fox, Chimezie Metu, Terence Davis injury status vs. Hawks
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:08 PM
Kings gameday live: Tyrese Haliburton says he won’t let losing culture change him; De’Aaron Fox, Chimezie Metu, Terence Davis injury status vs. Hawks
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis has been ruled out for tonight’s game in Atlanta after taking a big spill last night. He has a sore right wrist. De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Chimezie Metu (ankle) are both questionable. – 1:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis is out vs. the Hawks tonight due to right wrist soreness. De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Chimezie Metu (knee) are questionable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is probable for Atlanta. De’Andre Hunter (back) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (illness) are questionable. – 1:44 PM
Kings guard Terence Davis is out vs. the Hawks tonight due to right wrist soreness. De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Chimezie Metu (knee) are questionable.
