Knicks vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (23-25) play against the Miami Heat (17-17) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 26, 2022
New York Knicks 13, Miami Heat 27 (Q1 00:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
P.J. perfect from the floor with 10 points already 👀 pic.twitter.com/0zz7FDbGDS – 8:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat led 13-2 after 4 minutes. That was their biggest lead with 8:00 left in an opening quarter since leading the Bulls 13-0 on Nov. 22, 2019. – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker another floater
But on that same possession, I saw major Tucker gravity in that corner – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Don’t ever play the Heat when it’s coming off two or more days off. Heat is 9-0 in those situations this season. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker as the corner guy is a known thing
But this guy in the short roll is somebody I don’t know
I do now though – 7:58 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
More than the usual amount of Knicks fans here tonight in New York’s retirement mecca – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo now up to five assists in six minutes. He’s on pace for 40 assists tonight. – 7:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Duncan picking up right where he left off 💦 pic.twitter.com/ZyZFB41B9L – 7:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said on the pregame show, this Knicks offense falls right into Miami’s defensive favor
When they begin to spam strong side Julius Randle, the Heat double and rely on rotations
Like they do at an extremely high level
This is their type of game – 7:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opens with 13-2 run. Bam Adebayo has assisted on three of the Heat’s first five baskets. Knicks call timeout. – 7:51 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Miami 13, Knicks 2. Heat is in first place for reason. Knicks 1 of 5, 2 turnovers. – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It is really fun to watch the Duncan Robinson-Bam Adebayo two-man game. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam and Duncan doing their thing again. Duncan Robinson with two threes off two Bam Adebayo assists. – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Back to back possessions from Duncan Robinson
Fantastic defense on Kemba on one end
Three off the DHO on the other end
As I said before, this drop coverage favors him heavy – 7:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat remain on top as other elite teams stumble nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/26/nba… – 7:42 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝
@JColeNC x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/59hgBLbnYA – 7:40 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Watching Mitchell Robinson right now in pregame warmups. Just hit 3 of 4 3-pointers and followed it with an elbow 15-foot swished J. We don’t see Mitchell shooting 3’s anymore two hours before game time. – 7:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson starting tonight vs MIA, Knicks say. – 7:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @NekiasNBA on the Heat, Bucks, Jazz, Mavs, Blazers, All-Stars, and more. Super fun episode with one of the best analysts covering basketball. Thanks Nekias! – 7:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks announce that Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) is available and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) is out tonight vs. Heat. – 7:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How Caleb Martin earned an important and consistent role in the Heat’s bench rotation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:08 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Knicks in town and we have a national audience. Find out how you can watch the game outside of South Florida and which item @MiamiHEATstore is offering tonight-only for just $15 ⬇️
gohe.at/3Azb6Tz – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with the new normal tonight, opening with Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Vincent. And this time, Tyler Herro also is back. – 7:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Uploaded some new GIFs to keep the TL fresh 🔥
Use your faves tonight: https://t.co/nZRvS76Osb pic.twitter.com/LWBuR4j8pn – 6:46 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ Barrett in January:
▪️ 23.0 PPG
▪️ 6.6 RPG
▪️ 3.5 APG
▪️ 42.4% 3P pic.twitter.com/HcC8vBOhOS – 6:45 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Our watch party starts at 5pm for tonight’s 6pm Tip! Swing by for some good food, Nuggets ball, and a chance to win tickets to February 6th’s home game against the Knicks! pic.twitter.com/wK2AqyePQd – 6:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) is available and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) is out tonight at Miami. – 6:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Heat-Knicks rivalry: “A few years ago, we used to educate all of our players about that. But that’s just too Miami Heat. That’s going over the top. We don’t do that anymore.” – 6:33 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Knicks Go has nothing to do with the Knickerbockers but I want there to be a Sidetalk video with fans drinking Henny from Spiderman after the race anyway playny.com/pegasus-world-… – 6:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is available and Nerlens Noel (knee) is out tonight vs MIA, Knicks say. – 6:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell is a go – Nerlens is out with a sore left knee. – 6:26 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) is available and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) is out tonight at Miami. – 6:25 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Dwyane Wade gives his assessment of the Heat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Heat sitting in first place in the East; “These six months of a regular season, you do want to have something that you’re playing for and competitors like taking on big challenges. … There will be a lot of movement the next few months. But our guys enjoy it.” – 6:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibs said Mitchell and Nerlens will warm up – game time decision. – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says that as memories faded of the prime Heat-Knicks rivalries there used to be video sessions as reminders. But he quipped that would be even a bit over the top, even for the Heat, at the moment. – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on laid-back Caleb Martin, when the lights go on, “All of a sudden he just turns onto somebody else.” – 5:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#NYKvsMIA UPDATE: Tyler Herro is available to play in tonight’s game vs the Knicks.
Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning), Chris Silva (ineligible) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have all been ruled out. – 5:42 PM
#NYKvsMIA UPDATE: Tyler Herro is available to play in tonight’s game vs the Knicks.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The useless double techs, the quick ejections that caught Jimmy Butler and Cade Cunningham last week stem from keeping order, i.e. preventing a Malice at the Palace. Time to let that go, NBA yhoo.it/3AvDKFc – 5:27 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Game day from Miami! Eastern Conference leading Miami Heat hosting the NY Knicks! On the call w/ @DavePasch & Jeff Van Gundy, 7:30 ET on ESPN! 🏀☺️🎤 – 5:23 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“Rome wasn’t built in a day”: Kemba Walker stresses patience but could now be Derrick Rose PG stopgap #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/01/26/kem… – 4:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks are listing both Nerlens Noel (knee) and Mitch Robinson (ankle) as questionable for tonight’s game in Miami.
We should have a final update on both players in an hour or so. – 4:52 PM
The Knicks are listing both Nerlens Noel (knee) and Mitch Robinson (ankle) as questionable for tonight’s game in Miami.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers, Heat among teams interested in John Wall in case of free agency
sportando.basketball/en/clippers-he… – 4:11 PM
Clippers, Heat among teams interested in John Wall in case of free agency
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Dewayne Dedmon’s Heat power play comes with a punch line and a purpose. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, “That’s going to be a big day for all of us.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Does Tyler Herro’s return change Heat backcourt hierarchy? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:58 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Which Victor Oladipo will the Heat get when he returns? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves, currently 16th in offensive rating, are basically one more good offensive game away from being an above-average offense and a top-10 defense.
These are the only teams who currently meet those qualifications: Golden Stare, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Miami, Memphis – 3:51 PM
The Wolves, currently 16th in offensive rating, are basically one more good offensive game away from being an above-average offense and a top-10 defense.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin explains how he was available to the Heat on two-way deal: “Honestly, I wasn’t too surprised just based on my numbers from Charlotte” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:50 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Could the Knicks lose another assistant coach to the college ranks? @SethDavisHoops takes a look at the Louisville job and Kenny Payne plays a prominent role theathletic.com/3093176/2022/0… – 3:23 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I feel good at the moment”: But Kemba Walker’s starting Knicks role looks like a Derrick Rose stopgap #Knicks nypost.com/2022/01/26/kem… – 3:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2007, the @New York Knicks Jamal Crawford scored 52 points in a 116-96 win over the Heat.
It was the second of four career 50-point games for Crawford, each with a different franchise.
No other player in NBA history has recorded a 50-point game with four franchises. pic.twitter.com/Fav6HuFeDy – 3:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba Walker this morning tried to make sure he was not misquoted aspiring reporter, Mitchell Robinson who came over and listened to an answer by Walker about balance and shouted, “It’s a battle” Kemba corrects him, “that’s not what I said though, yo.” He left out “Relax, Mitch.” – 2:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, “That’s going to be a big day for all of us.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: A Herro (and his fashion statements) return; What Knicks rivalry? – 1:54 PM
