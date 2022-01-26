Kristaps Porzingis fined by the NBA

JD Shaw: Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ Porzingis fined $15K for kicking ball into stands. And a look back at a few other notable basketball-kicking incidents.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Dallas Mavericks forward-center Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
NBA announced Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for booting the ball into the stands last night.
The kick looked straight and strong. The Cowboys should consider giving him a tryout. – 6:38 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands during a game against Golden State on Tuesday, the NBA announced. – 6:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis on close friend Tim Hardaway Jr.: “He was down at first…But I talked to him now, and he seemed to be in better spirits already.”
Said THJ was already quizzing Theo Pinson, who’s had a similar foot injury, about rehab and getting back. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:42 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Bad night all around. Blowout is a blowout, but the Hardaway loss is significant as he had made 11 of his last 27 from 3pt (40.7%) when he got hurt. They need shooting. And they’ve got guys slumping. DFS 9 for last 38. Bullock 7-27. Porzingis 8-27. – 12:37 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Porzingis drops a wide-open pass down the middle and kicks it into the crowd. He was ejected. He apologized multiple times to the fans on his way out – 11:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kristaps Porzingis ejected. Got himself some early rest for tomorrow’s game in Portland – 11:54 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kristaps Porzingis was just ejected after kicking the ball into the stands. – 11:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis just got a tech and ejected.
See ya in Portland tomorrow night, homie. – 11:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors wearing out a PnR with Steph and Wiggins to get Luka on him, then going right into a PnR with Porzingis’ man. Getting great looks every time. – 11:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pretty much every time the Warriors have gone directly at Porzingis on the perimeter they’ve gotten a wide open shot. KP has done a nice job protecting the rim with a couple blocks though. – 10:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If Steph and Klay are hitting from the outside, Mavs with Porzingis hanging out by the rim don’t really have a great counter. – 10:09 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Porter, Looney, Thompson, Curry
9:02 tip @theeagledallas – 9:32 PM
