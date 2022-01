Kyle Kuzma: 'Somethin' got to change'

After a rudderless second-half performance that amplifies distressing questions about the team’s direction and its leadership from within, the Wizards lost 116-115 to the Clippers, a team that played without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. “I have no words besides ‘embarrassing,’” Wizards guard Bradley Beal said. “Somethin’ got to change,” forward Kyle Kuzma said Source: Josh Robbins @ The Athletic