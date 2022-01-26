Kyle Kuzma: 'Somethin' got to change'

After a rudderless second-half performance that amplifies distressing questions about the team’s direction and its leadership from within, the Wizards lost 116-115 to the Clippers, a team that played without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. “I have no words besides ‘embarrassing,’” Wizards guard Bradley Beal said. “Somethin’ got to change,” forward Kyle Kuzma said.
Source: Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“Something’s gotta change, I don’t know. It’s pretty comical at this point.”
Kyle Kuzma had some things to say about the Wizards’ big picture direction after they blew a 35-point lead to lose to the Clippers. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma says it’s tough the WIzards are still figuring out roles at this point in the season. “You would think as a collective group we would have our roles figured out, but we don’t.” – 10:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma after a second straight terrible loss for the Wizards: “Something’s gotta change. It’s pretty comical at this point.” – 10:14 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kuzma: “Something gotta change, I don’t know. It’s pretty comical at this point. … Everyone has to do a better job.” – 10:14 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic tonight:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 21 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the fourth time Jokic has recorded at least 25p/20r in a game this season.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Oh man. Wizards lose an UNBELIEVABLE game. They were up 35 points and lost thanks to a 4-point play by Luke Kennard following a Kyle Kuzma 5-second violation.
That’s among the worst losses I’ve ever seen the Wizards have. Michael Ruffin/Mo Peterson levels. – 9:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kuzma throws it and it goes through Harrell’s hands after Kennard’s go-ahead FT. – 9:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
WOW. Kyle Kuzma with a 5-second inbound violation. The Clippers are only down 3 with 8.2 seconds left. They were down 35 and can now tie it with a 3. Unreal. – 9:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 93, Clippers 76
Kuzma: 18 pts., 10 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 13 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts.
Coffey: 20 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
Wizards’ current win probability, per Inpredictable: 98:7% – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Washington on wrong side of 18-7 run, but restored some order after a Kuzma 3 and a bucket inside from Deni Avdija following a Mann miss from mid-range.
Lue calls timeout with 5:16 left in third quarter. Washington up 82-58. – 8:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 66, Clippers 36, which is, you know. Quite something. LA had 13 points in the second quarter.
Kuzma: 10p 84
Gafford: 10p
Clippers are shooting 29.5% fg, Wizards 52.4% fg – 8:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 66, Clippers 36
Kuzma: 10 pts., 8 rebs., 2 assts.
Gafford: 10 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
FG%: Wizards 52%, Clippers 30%
Wizards: largest halftime lead of the season – 8:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Wizards after the whistle tonight have been highlight central
Kyle Kuzma drained a half court shot
Montrezl Harrell threw down a reverse alley-oop from pal Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 7:55 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one: Wizards lead the Clippers 32-23. Daniel Gafford took advantage of his early minutes (10p) but still played just six mins.
Kuzma has 6p – 7:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann stripped Kyle Kuzma and went full #WhenInDoubtDunk with Daniel Gafford having 2 fouls.
But Gafford blocked the dunk, Kuzma got the layup, and Washington has a 13-2 lead.
Clippers have missed all 6 FGs and are trailing by double digits for the 13th time in 17 games. – 7:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija rubbing off some Jewish culture on Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/zcx79LXCBo – 6:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Highlights of Ty Lue’s pregame:
— With Morris out, Terance Mann will start.
— Called offensive reb., transition D keys vs. Wiz
— Feels team has to be locked in more defensively
— Feels Kuzma has “definitely taken a step forward” offensively – 5:49 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Kyle Kuzma surprised his mom with a new house. 🏡🔥 pic.twitter.com/DegstPkdVe – 11:48 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Looks like Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (@Kyle Kuzma) bought his mother (@KarriKuzma) a brand new home🏡❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fz02IVVTLw – 10:29 AM
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal: “Boston was a bad L. This one feels 10 times worse than that.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 26, 2022
“It just should have been a game where starters get their rest, plain and simple, right?” Beal said afterward. “That’s what type of game it should have been, and we didn’t. And Coach kept saying, ‘Stay locked in. Stay locked in. Keep pushing.’ But for whatever reason, we relax, like we can just flip on a switch and be great.” -via The Athletic / January 26, 2022
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma: “At the end of the day, it’s not good. It’s like one of those situations where you’ve just gotta laugh. There’s nothing else to… there’s no good times.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 26, 2022