Mavericks vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (27-21) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (27-27) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 26, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 68, Portland Trail Blazers 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs came out angry and hurt vs shorthanded POR, put up 40 in the 1st, led by as many as 18. POR a 14-5 run to end the half, Mavs 68-59. Porzingis 16 (14 in 1st qtr) Doncic 10 pts/9 asst. All 10 pts in 1st. – 11:15 PM
Mavs came out angry and hurt vs shorthanded POR, put up 40 in the 1st, led by as many as 18. POR a 14-5 run to end the half, Mavs 68-59. Porzingis 16 (14 in 1st qtr) Doncic 10 pts/9 asst. All 10 pts in 1st. – 11:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Mavs 68, Trail Blazers 59
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220126/… – 11:11 PM
First Half Box Score: Mavs 68, Trail Blazers 59
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220126/… – 11:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Let’s keep it rollin’.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Rih2Mn46UZ – 11:08 PM
Let’s keep it rollin’.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Rih2Mn46UZ – 11:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead Portland 68-59 at half after leading by 18 less than 5 mins ago.
Luka and KP have combined for 26 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 steals. – 11:08 PM
Mavs lead Portland 68-59 at half after leading by 18 less than 5 mins ago.
Luka and KP have combined for 26 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 steals. – 11:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Mavs 68, Blazers 59: halftime. 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 12 points, 2 assists for @CJ McCollum. 10 points, 6 rebounds for @Norman Powell. – 11:07 PM
Mavs 68, Blazers 59: halftime. 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 12 points, 2 assists for @CJ McCollum. 10 points, 6 rebounds for @Norman Powell. – 11:07 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Helluva Ja/Jaren combo game. If you pretend Dallas didn’t happen, helluva Ja/Jaren road trip. – 10:57 PM
Helluva Ja/Jaren combo game. If you pretend Dallas didn’t happen, helluva Ja/Jaren road trip. – 10:57 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Luka played the first 17 minutes of this game without a rest. He was cooking but that seems like too much. – 10:52 PM
Luka played the first 17 minutes of this game without a rest. He was cooking but that seems like too much. – 10:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka doing Luka things. Behind the back bounce pass to Chriss for the layup. My goodness! – 10:50 PM
Luka doing Luka things. Behind the back bounce pass to Chriss for the layup. My goodness! – 10:50 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
FOUR. POINT. PLAY. 😤
@AcmeBrick @Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/GRrPNsgTKE – 10:49 PM
FOUR. POINT. PLAY. 😤
@AcmeBrick @Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/GRrPNsgTKE – 10:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Marquese Chriss, sporting a new haircut he got in San Francisco, is playing Q2 minutes tonight. – 10:48 PM
Marquese Chriss, sporting a new haircut he got in San Francisco, is playing Q2 minutes tonight. – 10:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis tied his highest-scoring first quarter of the season with 14 points (also 14 vs. CHA, 12/13/21).
Porzingis (14) and Luka Dončić (10) combined for 24 of the Mavs’ 40 first quarter points. pic.twitter.com/MXN4yPwhZl – 10:42 PM
Kristaps Porzingis tied his highest-scoring first quarter of the season with 14 points (also 14 vs. CHA, 12/13/21).
Porzingis (14) and Luka Dončić (10) combined for 24 of the Mavs’ 40 first quarter points. pic.twitter.com/MXN4yPwhZl – 10:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks had a sensational opening quarter, leading 41-25. Luka and Porzingis combined for 24 points. Mavericks shooting 65 percent and clearly aren’t happy about the blowout last night at Golden State. – 10:42 PM
Mavericks had a sensational opening quarter, leading 41-25. Luka and Porzingis combined for 24 points. Mavericks shooting 65 percent and clearly aren’t happy about the blowout last night at Golden State. – 10:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Mavs 41, Trail Blazers 25
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220126/… – 10:42 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Mavs 41, Trail Blazers 25
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220126/… – 10:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka with a stepback 3-pointer and-1 with 5.7 left in Q1, and the Mavs lead is up to 41-25.
Tied for the second-highest scoring first quarter of the season.
Not too shabby. – 10:39 PM
Luka with a stepback 3-pointer and-1 with 5.7 left in Q1, and the Mavs lead is up to 41-25.
Tied for the second-highest scoring first quarter of the season.
Not too shabby. – 10:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Mavs 41, Blazers 25: end of first quarter. 5 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 48 percent, DAL 65 percent. – 10:39 PM
Mavs 41, Blazers 25: end of first quarter. 5 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 48 percent, DAL 65 percent. – 10:39 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
B-E-A-UTIFUL.
KP’s in beast mode 😈 pic.twitter.com/W7kokZTwBy – 10:36 PM
B-E-A-UTIFUL.
KP’s in beast mode 😈 pic.twitter.com/W7kokZTwBy – 10:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Last time in Portland, Kristaps Porzingis set his season high with 34 points.
Tonight KP’s already up to 14 points in 9 mins and will almost for sure surpass that tonight if he plays long enough. – 10:33 PM
Last time in Portland, Kristaps Porzingis set his season high with 34 points.
Tonight KP’s already up to 14 points in 9 mins and will almost for sure surpass that tonight if he plays long enough. – 10:33 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I feel like Luka to KP alley-oops should be a much more common thing. – 10:32 PM
I feel like Luka to KP alley-oops should be a much more common thing. – 10:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
“I do feel very proud to be able to do (this). If it has the ability to help young women, young girls think that there’s really nothing they can’t do…that’s very important to me.”
@BrookeOlzendam spoke to our Head Athletic Trainer, Jessica Cohen. pic.twitter.com/r448d6M3iu – 10:22 PM
“I do feel very proud to be able to do (this). If it has the ability to help young women, young girls think that there’s really nothing they can’t do…that’s very important to me.”
@BrookeOlzendam spoke to our Head Athletic Trainer, Jessica Cohen. pic.twitter.com/r448d6M3iu – 10:22 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated: Our story on Porzingis’ fine for kicking the ball into the stands with Jason Kidd’s comments on why he has never done that.
mavs.com/kp-fined/ – 10:14 PM
Updated: Our story on Porzingis’ fine for kicking the ball into the stands with Jason Kidd’s comments on why he has never done that.
mavs.com/kp-fined/ – 10:14 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The clock on Dallas’ side of the court isn’t functioning, so this one is getting off to a great start – 10:12 PM
The clock on Dallas’ side of the court isn’t functioning, so this one is getting off to a great start – 10:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Another late one, MFFLs! Who’s up? pic.twitter.com/sie3gSv0Je – 10:09 PM
Another late one, MFFLs! Who’s up? pic.twitter.com/sie3gSv0Je – 10:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the fourth quarter against the Mavericks, Jonathan Kuminga added to his rookie highlight-reel with an explosive dunk that caused Chase Center to erupt. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/wat… – 10:00 PM
In the fourth quarter against the Mavericks, Jonathan Kuminga added to his rookie highlight-reel with an explosive dunk that caused Chase Center to erupt. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/wat… – 10:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2️⃣4️⃣ @Norman Powell
1️⃣7️⃣ Tony Snell
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/ZIiPicBesC – 9:53 PM
Starting 🖐
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2️⃣4️⃣ @Norman Powell
1️⃣7️⃣ Tony Snell
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/ZIiPicBesC – 9:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
POR starters: N Powell, Snell, Nurkic, McCollum, Simons
9:10 tip @theeagledallas @BallySportsSW – 9:41 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
POR starters: N Powell, Snell, Nurkic, McCollum, Simons
9:10 tip @theeagledallas @BallySportsSW – 9:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/KVNn2P8ZmQ – 9:33 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/KVNn2P8ZmQ – 9:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Dallas Mavericks
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/t2ZyWBoqy4 – 9:23 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Dallas Mavericks
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/t2ZyWBoqy4 – 9:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Don’t usually see Theo Pinson on the court warming up this close to tip. A sign he could be in for some playing time with THJ out for a while. pic.twitter.com/dZ46NVz0Zo – 9:18 PM
Don’t usually see Theo Pinson on the court warming up this close to tip. A sign he could be in for some playing time with THJ out for a while. pic.twitter.com/dZ46NVz0Zo – 9:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd spent time talking with Tim Hardaway Jr. last night on the Mavs’ postgame flight and this morning in Portland:
“Just asking ‘Is there anything I can do to help?’ I mean, he’s on crutches, but it seems like his spirit, he’s in a good place.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:09 PM
Jason Kidd spent time talking with Tim Hardaway Jr. last night on the Mavs’ postgame flight and this morning in Portland:
“Just asking ‘Is there anything I can do to help?’ I mean, he’s on crutches, but it seems like his spirit, he’s in a good place.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The only player remaining on either team from the last time the Knicks won in Miami is Udonis Haslem. The Heat that night started Dragic, McGruder, Babbitt, Richardson, Whiteside. The Knicks started Baker, Vujacic, Porzingis, Hernangomez, Lee. – 8:22 PM
The only player remaining on either team from the last time the Knicks won in Miami is Udonis Haslem. The Heat that night started Dragic, McGruder, Babbitt, Richardson, Whiteside. The Knicks started Baker, Vujacic, Porzingis, Hernangomez, Lee. – 8:22 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the evening, Lou Williams has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 22nd on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list (197). – 8:17 PM
With his first three-pointer of the evening, Lou Williams has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 22nd on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list (197). – 8:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups does not believe the injuries to either Robert Covington or Nassir Little to be of serious or long-term concern. “Nothing major” in either case after initial concern yesterday. – 8:17 PM
Chauncey Billups does not believe the injuries to either Robert Covington or Nassir Little to be of serious or long-term concern. “Nothing major” in either case after initial concern yesterday. – 8:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ Porzingis fined $15K for kicking ball into stands. And a look back at a few other notable basketball-kicking incidents.
mavs.com/kp-fined/ – 7:56 PM
Mavericks’ Porzingis fined $15K for kicking ball into stands. And a look back at a few other notable basketball-kicking incidents.
mavs.com/kp-fined/ – 7:56 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
In South Bend tonight as Notre Dame hosts NC State. Getting another look at rising ND freshman Blake Wesley, who has continued to build buzz around the NBA. Also here to get a feel for NC State’s intriguing Dereon Seabron, who’s put himself on the map this season. pic.twitter.com/sZBtynkZxj – 7:45 PM
In South Bend tonight as Notre Dame hosts NC State. Getting another look at rising ND freshman Blake Wesley, who has continued to build buzz around the NBA. Also here to get a feel for NC State’s intriguing Dereon Seabron, who’s put himself on the map this season. pic.twitter.com/sZBtynkZxj – 7:45 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by Sicily Scott pic.twitter.com/rglWIgdUsq – 7:30 PM
Tonight’s Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by Sicily Scott pic.twitter.com/rglWIgdUsq – 7:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
So, on an off day in Portland Fred VanVleet started talking about how he’s changed as a leader over the years. Really? “I was a wild kid back then.” Any regrets? Turns out, yes. Some pre-game reading, ICYMI: sportsnet.ca/nba/longform/h… – 7:18 PM
So, on an off day in Portland Fred VanVleet started talking about how he’s changed as a leader over the years. Really? “I was a wild kid back then.” Any regrets? Turns out, yes. Some pre-game reading, ICYMI: sportsnet.ca/nba/longform/h… – 7:18 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @NekiasNBA on the Heat, Bucks, Jazz, Mavs, Blazers, All-Stars, and more. Super fun episode with one of the best analysts covering basketball. Thanks Nekias! – 7:16 PM
New pod with @NekiasNBA on the Heat, Bucks, Jazz, Mavs, Blazers, All-Stars, and more. Super fun episode with one of the best analysts covering basketball. Thanks Nekias! – 7:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Dallas Mavericks forward-center Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks forward-center Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
NBA announced Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for booting the ball into the stands last night.
The kick looked straight and strong. The Cowboys should consider giving him a tryout. – 6:38 PM
NBA announced Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for booting the ball into the stands last night.
The kick looked straight and strong. The Cowboys should consider giving him a tryout. – 6:38 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands during a game against Golden State on Tuesday, the NBA announced. – 6:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands during a game against Golden State on Tuesday, the NBA announced. – 6:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ next steps after Tim Hardaway Jr.’s injury: Possible timeline, trade options and in-house help dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:16 PM
Mavs’ next steps after Tim Hardaway Jr.’s injury: Possible timeline, trade options and in-house help dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:16 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing games against the Rockets and Jazz, Klay Thompson will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/inj… – 6:00 PM
After missing games against the Rockets and Jazz, Klay Thompson will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/inj… – 6:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
NBA Trade Deadline Buy, Sell or Hold: Western Conference
DAL (6:36)
DEN (16:40)
GSW (21:26)
HOU (34:46)
LAC (41:17)
LAL (47:37)
MEM (54:29)
MIN (1:01:48)
NOP (1:06:42)
🎧 https://t.co/GuciO9SfaX
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qHwnxZ33sc – 5:48 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
NBA Trade Deadline Buy, Sell or Hold: Western Conference
DAL (6:36)
DEN (16:40)
GSW (21:26)
HOU (34:46)
LAC (41:17)
LAL (47:37)
MEM (54:29)
MIN (1:01:48)
NOP (1:06:42)
🎧 https://t.co/GuciO9SfaX
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qHwnxZ33sc – 5:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
ESPN announces that next Friday’s Sixers game at Dallas has been moved to the network and will tip at 10 p.m. EST.
(Are we ready to burn the midnight oil, @Callie Caplan? 🙃) – 4:44 PM
ESPN announces that next Friday’s Sixers game at Dallas has been moved to the network and will tip at 10 p.m. EST.
(Are we ready to burn the midnight oil, @Callie Caplan? 🙃) – 4:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers game in Dallas next Friday got flexed to ESPN, will now be at 10:00 p.m. in Philly. – 4:36 PM
The Sixers game in Dallas next Friday got flexed to ESPN, will now be at 10:00 p.m. in Philly. – 4:36 PM