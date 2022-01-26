Nets getting trade calls on Nicolas Claxton, Joe Harris

The Nets have gotten calls on Joe Harris and Nicolas Claxton, but I don’t expect those guys to be moved, unless they’re packaged for a star or really high-caliber starter.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Three-point shooting leaders in the NBA (>50 3PAs):
1. Zeke Nnaji – 50.9% (29/57)
2. Joe Harris – 46.6% (41/88)
3. P.J. Tucker – 46.2% (56/122)
4. Ayo Dosunmu – 45.1% (37/82)
5. Eric Gordon – 44.5% (94/211) – 12:12 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris flying to Indianapolis to get a second opinion on his ankle. pic.twitter.com/cmvOcIcCLy – 11:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Joe Harris getting a second opinion in Cleveland is standard. @Chris Haynes reported it during the game. – 9:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash confirmed Joe Harris got a second opinion on his ankle, said its standard. #Nets – 9:54 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
A loss like this should send a message to Sean Marks that even if you’re banking on a healthy return of KD & Joe Harris & cool with Part-Time Kyrie, it’s unfair to put all of this on James Harden for home games. Get him some help, so he’ll have something left for the playoffs. – 9:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, but the Nets find themselves down against the Lakers, 92-78, entering the 4th quarter. No roster combination can account for the Nets’ lack of firepower: No KD, No Kyrie, and no Joe Harris against a healthy Lakers squad. – 9:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris got a second opinion on his ankle yesterday, according to Chris Haynes. – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Nic Claxton returns from hamstring injury nypost.com/2022/01/25/net… via @nypostsports – 8:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton making his return after missing the last seven games. #Nets – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton checks back in. First game since Portland on Jan. 10. He just scored. – 8:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is questionable for the #Nets tomorrow against the #Lakers. – 6:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joe Harris return to Nets slowed down by “little setbacks” with ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/joe… – 7:41 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Joe Harris suffers “setback” in rehab from ankle surgery. #nba nypost.com/2022/01/24/net… via @nypostsports – 1:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton nearing return to #Nets‘ lineup nypost.com/2022/01/23/net… via @nypostsports – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Yeah he’s had some flare ups. I’m reluctant to talk about it ’cause I’m not a doctor so I don’t wanna say the wrong thing but he’s definitely had some flare ups. Little setbacks here and there.”
-Steve Nash gave an update on Joe Harris’ rehab from ankle surgery back in Nov. – 6:38 PM
“Yeah he’s had some flare ups. I’m reluctant to talk about it ’cause I’m not a doctor so I don’t wanna say the wrong thing but he’s definitely had some flare ups. Little setbacks here and there.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Joe Harris is steadily doing more and more, but isn’t ready for high intensity yet. Noncommittal when asked if it looks like a return post-All Star break. #nets – 4:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash said Joe Harris is progressing. I asked if there’s been setbacks his ankle rehab: “Yeah there’s been some awareness (of it) and irritation. He’s been doing a tug-of-war between making progress and then having some irritation. It’s really a process thats been tricky.” #nets – 4:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton has a left hamstring injury. Had a similar one last year and is a few steps away from getting back on the court, but knows how tricky they can be if he rushes things. #nets – 11:50 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton talking to us, aiming to return next week on the road. – 11:48 AM
Chris Fedor: If the Nets make Joe Harris available, and I’m not saying that they’re going to… But if they make him available, the Cavs would be very interested there. -via Spotify / January 15, 2022
They also have a first-round pick that they may be more willing to give up because it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a high lottery pick the way that many people predicted coming into this year. They may be willing to part with that with some protections and something along those lines. Caris LeVert is a name to watch there. I think if the Brooklyn Nets decide that they want to make some changes, Joe Harris is somebody the Cavaliers would be very interested in. Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic fits the bill as well. -via HoopsHype / December 22, 2021
Brooklyn has been open to discussing trades for Irving, sources told B/R, although none of those calls have seemed to generate significant traction. But Brooklyn has expressed a surprising willingness to discuss sharpshooter Joe Harris, according to league sources, though he would surely require a pricey offer. “It’s crazy to me; he’s their only real three-and-D player,” said one assistant general manager. “But his name keeps popping up.” -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021