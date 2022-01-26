Nets want a veteran who can help now for Paul Millsap

Brooklyn wants an asset of some kind for Paul Millsap, whether it’s another veteran who can help them win now or a future second-round pick, I’m told. The Nets hit on drafting Kessler Edwards in the second round of the draft, and he’s a name to watch for his two-way deal being converted into a standard NBA contract following the trade deadline and buyout market.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow against the Lakers: Claxton (left hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee, MCL sprain) – OUT
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Millsap (personal reasons) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 5:04 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Forward Paul Millsap and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to find the four-time All-Star a new team where he can have a greater contribution, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 20, 2022
KC Johnson: Was told Bulls finished close second in Millsap sweepstakes when he chose Nets. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 20, 2022