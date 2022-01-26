Nets want a veteran who can help now for Paul Millsap

Brooklyn wants an asset of some kind for Paul Millsap, whether it’s another veteran who can help them win now or a future second-round pick, I’m told. The Nets hit on drafting Kessler Edwards in the second round of the draft, and he’s a name to watch for his two-way deal being converted into a standard NBA contract following the trade deadline and buyout market.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow against the Lakers: Claxton (left hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee, MCL sprain) – OUT
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Millsap (personal reasons) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 5:04 PM
Paul Millsap @Paulmillsap4
I LOVE IT!!!! – 6:46 PM

