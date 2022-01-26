Pacers making Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb available for trade

Indiana also has other rotation guys that are available. Pacers swingmen Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are also available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. According to rival executives, Indiana is seeking two second-round picks for Holiday. In three seasons with the Pacers, Holiday is shooting just under 39 percent from three-point range.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 31, Pelicans 31
Chris Duarte has a game-high 11 points. Justin Holiday has 6
Jonas Valanciunas has 8. – 8:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Chris Duarte
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Goga Bitadze – 8:06 PM
Caris LeVert has known suitors in Cleveland and New York, but so far Indiana has requested multiple first-round picks for the 27-year-old guard as well, sources said. The Pacers have also placed calls assessing the value of Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Torrey Craig. -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2022