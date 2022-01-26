Robert Williams untouchable?

Robert Williams has drawn interest around the league from teams, but rival executives believe Boston will hold onto Williams and view him as part of the core around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Robert Williams III last night:
✅ 13 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 3 STL
✅ +42 +/-
Williams III is +74 over his last two games. That’s the largest plus-minus over a two-game span for a @Boston Celtics player since the NBA began play-by-play tracking in 1996-97. pic.twitter.com/zhX1OcIkPQ – 9:51 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics destroy Kings 128-75 for second straight win.
Jayson Tatum 36 points, 6 assists
Jaylen Brown: 30 points, 10 rebounds
Rob Williams: 13 points, career-high 17 rebounds – 9:36 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The NBA didn’t begin keeping track of blocked shots until 1973-74 season — four years after Bill Russell retired, thus depriving him of his rightful place in the record books.
Have to hope the league begins recording “scares” soon, so Rob Williams’ legacy is properly measured. – 8:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
If Robert Williams could transform into any animal, it’d be a wolf.
Thought you’d like to know – 7:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great example of Robert Williams’ gravity on the roll in the opening play. Tatum set the back screen for the lob and 2 Kings went with him, leaving Tatum all alone for a 3-pointer – 7:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Richaun Holmes
Marvin Bagley
Harrison Barnes
Terence Davis
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu are both OUT for Sacramento. – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s a box score anomaly and probably won’t last long, but Rob Williams is shooting under 50% at the moment. 1-for-3 so far. – 4:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams and Horford splitting time at center for first 15 minutes, looks like Ime Udoka moving away from Enes Freedom in the rotation. – 4:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Daniel Gafford
Kyle Kuzma
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal
Spencer Dinwiddie – 3:08 PM
