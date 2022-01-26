Suns vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (37-9) play against the Utah Jazz (18-18) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 26, 2022
Phoenix Suns 50, Utah Jazz 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 50 #Jazz 48 H
PHX: Booker 26 (10-of-15 FGs). Rest of Suns (11-of-26). Led by as many as 21.
UTA: Clarkson 10 (9 Jazz players have scored). 19 bench points.
Ayton (ankle), McGee (knee), Payne (wrist), Crowder (wrist), Mitchell (concussion protocols) and Gobert (calf) OUT. – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Big block by Biyombo after Booker turnover as #Suns are only up two, 50-48, at half after leading by as many as 21. #Jazz pic.twitter.com/aRqMwgX3tg – 11:13 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
more of this in half #2
#TakeNote | @Eric Paschall pic.twitter.com/haKtFaTxUB – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Games like this are why I have a hard time advocating for Devin Booker or Chris Paul as the Suns’ MVP frontrunner/top All-NBA candidate – 11:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two big signs the offense is struggling:
— Only 1 assist for someone outside of Booker and Paul
— Only 9 3PAs – 11:12 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Branden Carlson started the second half for Utah.
You could see the rust early after five games away, plus 11 days removed from an appendectomy. – 11:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Suns 50, Jazz 48. Utah outscores Phoenix 30-11 in 2Q to make a game of it. Jazz shot 12-21 in the period, while Phoenix went just 5-17. Turnover battle has evened out, as Jazz have 8, but Suns are up to 6. Devin Booker has 26/7/4. JC leads Utah with 10. – 11:11 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
That might turn out to be the most important quarter of the year for the Jazz. The defense without Rudy Gobert just held the Suns to 5 of 17 shooting and 11 points. If the Jazz can learn to defend without Gobert as the principal to the defense it would be game changing – 11:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns outscored by the Jazz 30-11 in the second quarter. That cancels out a 39-18 first quarter for Phoenix and now it’s a brand new two-point ball game at the half. – 11:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Suns up 50-48 at the half. Tremendous 2Q from the Jazz, who outscored the Suns 30-11 in the quarter, and it was a real team effort. Suns can go on these scoring droughts without Ayton, it feels like — they become really perimeter dependent. – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 50, UTA 48
Booker: 26 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 10-15 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
Biyombo: 4 Pts, 3 Reb
Clarkson: 10 Pts, 4-9 FG
Jazz outscore Suns 30-11 in the 2Q. Horrendous effort. – 11:09 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz hold the Suns to just 11 points in the 2nd quarter and come roaring back. What was once a 21-point deficit is now just 2 going into the break.
All things considered, might be the most impressive quarter of the season. – 11:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Impressive comeback by the Jazz. Terrific second quarter for them. They trail the Suns 50-48…..and they got back into the game defensively. Stop after stop – 11:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This wasn’t the Nets without KD. It wasn’t the Heat without Butler and Bam. It wasn’t the center-less Utah Jazz. It was the streaking Bucks who were 18-3 with Giannis, Holiday and Middleton in the lineup together. And it was still a #Cavs rout
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 11:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker has 26, but the degree of difficulty on his shots is rising with every attempt.
#Suns lead down to two as Ingles hits 3. #Jazz – 11:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Clarkson trapped in web of Mikal Bridges.
Tried to shake free.
Got called for offensive foul by extending his arm out. #Suns – 11:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s a pleasure to watch Mikal Bridges defend….he never ever ever dies on a screen….he’s just elite on that end – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker tied Chris Paul for team lead in technical fouls.
Each have 8. #Suns #Jazz – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have 11 2nd quarter points and Book has 5 of them. He had 21 of their 39 points in the 1st. Might be good for some of the other guys to start hitting – 11:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker gets T’d up in the middle of a Jazz run to get within 8. Crowd is all the way back into it. Important close to the first half here to not lose all the great work from the first quarter. – 11:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t tell what Devin Booker said but it seemed like that was a pretty soft tech – 11:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have clawed back into the game. Down 48-40….defending well and riding Clarkson offensively – 10:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Booker at the one, Payton, Bridges, Wainright and Smith.
Just lost ball to Clarkson.
Just picked up a technical foul. #Suns – 10:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
You can see Crowder is telling Smith he needs to yell out and talk to Booker when someone is coming behind him in transition like that – 10:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 24 points, 4 assists, 9-12 FG
Rest of Suns: 24 points, 5 assists, 11-25 FG – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jazz on a 22-9 run here in this 2Q and the crowd is back into it – 10:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Clarkson heating up.
Has 10. #Suns lead down to 8.
#Jazz fans starting to get into it. – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Devin, you’re so handsome.” #Jazz fan.
Booker with 24 (Kobe number) in 13 minutes. #Suns up 48-37. – 10:54 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Washington State 33, Utah 25.
Utes went the final 6:42 without a field goal.
Riley Battin was a DNP, Lahat Thioune played the final :03, David Jenkins played just the final 1:15. That all feels like something worth mentioning. – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo with back-to-back buckets #Suns up 47-33 with 7:06 left in 1st half. – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker checks out and the Jazz go on a 12-4 run to start the 2Q – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
A couple of buckets from Mike Conley and the Jazz are back within 43-30…8:25 remaining in the first half…..Phoenix calls time – 10:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Signs of life! A 10-2 run by the Jazz, capped by a Conley 3, pulls them to with 43-30 with 8:25 left 2Q. – 10:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Better start to the 2Q from Utah, they go on a 10-2 run thanks to some nice play from Mike Conley. – 10:47 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Danuel House is doing a really good job keeping Chris Paul from getting more involved in the offense – 10:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The only man that could stop Devin Booker in Utah tonight pic.twitter.com/jveVXjBuG6 – 10:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The 25-21 Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 games and just three losses behind the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz.
The Jazz are currently without Mitchell and Gobert against the Suns and trail 39-18 after one quarter. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with 21.
Flexing. Talking. Hyped.
He’s outscored #Jazz by himself.
#Suns rolling, up 21 after one, 39-18. – 10:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker outscored the Utah Jazz 21-18 in the first quarter. Too bad he only boosts his numbers when he plays bad teams – 10:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker with 21-6-4 through the first quarter. Jazz are right there alongside him with 18-10-6.
Suns up 21. – 10:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Suns 39, Jazz 18. Fans are booooooooing. Not a surprise after that. Booker has 21p, 6r, 4a already. Phoenix shot 66.7%. Jazz shot 29.2%. Which could be forgiven if it looked like anyone was actually trying. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 39, UTA 18
Booker: 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 8-11 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG
Cam Johnson: 3 Pts
O’Neale: 5 Pts – 10:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Suns 39-18 at the end of the first quarter….Devin Booker had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the first 12 minutes….the Jazz haven’t done anything well. At all. – 10:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are down 39-18 to the Suns after 1Q. Devin Booker has 21 points.
Did you guys know that Pepsi was once called “Brad’s Drink”? – 10:40 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Close game in Utah at the end of the 1st quarter
Booker – 21
Jazz – 18 – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
2nd foul on Booker.
Called for lane violation as he ran in from the 3-point line for the rebound.
Whiteside missed 2nd FT opportunity after scoring.
#Suns up 37-18 as Jalen Smith gets on the board. Seven of the nine available #Suns have scored.
Shamet, Payne haven’t scored. – 10:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
For the second straight game against the Jazz, Devin Booker has 17p in the 1Q. – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 7-9 FG
Utah Jazz: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 6-21 FG – 10:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are getting the benefit of the whistle, too. Lane violation, OOBs, the Bismack Biyombo foul… like, I think the refs have favored the Jazz, if anything. – 10:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
LOL Book asking Whiteside about that screen like hey bud are you gonna fall down on all of ’em tonight or – 10:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have won 8 of their last 11.
The 3 losses: Clippers (Denver shot 4-33 from 3), Jazz (bench got crushed in the first 2-minutes of the 4Q), Grizzlies (bench collapsed in the 2nd half). But that second unit is trending up.
Nuggets 2.0 – 10:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Devin Booker has been good tonight. 17, 6 rebounds and 3 assists….that’s a nice all around game
Wait. We’re still in the first quarter? – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with 17 points, 6 rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes.
7-of-9 FGs.
“MVP” chants going for Booker. #Suns up 33-14. – 10:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets move to 26-21, tied in the loss column with the Mavs for the 5 seed.
They are 3 losses back of the Jazz for the 4 seed, and it’s about to become 2 after tonight. – 10:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams a while back talked about that Jalen Smith dunk in Charlotte showing an edge they saw much more from him at Maryland. Seeing that tonight with these physical blocks. – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Fans cheered as Jae Crowder’s face was on the big screen.
Played for Jazz. #Suns – 10:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have 3 turnovers to Suns’ 0. Suns have 9 fast-break points to Jazz’s 0. Suns have 11 rebounds to Jazz’s 6. Suns have 65% shooting to Jazz’s 31.3. And the Suns have 30 points to the Jazz’s 14. – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:54 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Suns 30-14 – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns going 3-guard with Shamet, Payton and Booker with Wainright and Smith, who just came over for help block. #Suns up 30-14. – 10:29 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
This game isn’t exactly beautiful.
Utah has six turnovers, Wazzu went 5:14 without a point earlier, Utes are currently at 3+ without a point. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paschall at that five spot with the dunk, but Wainright answers with 3.
#Suns up 30-14. Just way more locked in more than #Jazz. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker having his way with Jazz.
14 on 6-of-8 shooting in 8 minutes. #Suns up 15. – 10:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson was in a particularly good mood during warmups today. A lot of made shots, some dancing. Not saying that it means anything, just that it happened. – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 11 points, 5-6 FG
Utah Jazz: 11 points, 4-13 FG – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Booker, Payton, Bridges, Wainright and Smith. – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker said he likes playing against Utah and here in Salt Lake City.
Looks like it.
Has 9 already on 4-of-4 shooting. #Suns up 22-9. – 10:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Trent Forrest was practicing a ton of midrange jump shots at shootaround today. Just drained one there. – 10:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Bojan Bogdanovic just threw his finger splint toward the scorers table — the finger splint he’s supposed to keep on in order for his finger avulsion fracture to heal. Bending means no healing. – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo block on Whiteside.
#Jazz going small as they did in Phoenix. Paschall in for Whiteside.
#Suns up 12 as Booker to the rim. – 10:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 13-5 early. Every starter has scored and a Snyder wants a timeout – 10:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Whiteside is an issue and the Suns have enjoyed their time taking advantage of that in the earlygoing – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Biyombo.
Dunk.
Timeout #Jazz. #Sunsup 13-5 with 7:42 left in 1st quarter. – 10:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz are hoping that Donovan Mitchell could return this weekend from his concussion. For Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) the Jazz are going to be extra cautious but the strain is very mild and there’s reason to believe that Gobert will be playing again before the All-Star break – 10:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Suns are dissecting the Jazz in pick and roll and lead 13-5….7:42 remaining in the first quarter. Quin Snyder calls timeout – 10:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Like the Jazz’s movement on offense right now. Nothing is sticking, quick decisions. Nothing is going in the basket either, but they’ve been mostly good shots – 10:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob’s paint scoring in the last 6 games:
vs PHX 16 of 23 points from paint
vs OKC 12 of 13 points
vs BKN 12 of 15 points
vs PHI 20 of 25 points
@ HOU 18 of 18 points
vs MEM 14 of 16 points (game in progress) – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker got fans in the building. Hits jumper. Tie game. #Suns #Jazz – 10:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who got the loudest boo?
Chris Paul or Devin Booker? #Suns pic.twitter.com/F6kDJxSePT – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns nine deep tonight.
And relax.
Devin Booker is here. Just stepped away for a minute. pic.twitter.com/Okef72Ptwl – 10:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo getting the start tonight as Deandre Ayton (ankle) and JaVale McGee (sore knee) are out. #Suns – 9:45 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah tonight at Washington State: Rollie Worster, Lazar Stefanovic, Gabe Madsen, Marco Anthony, Dusan Mahorcic.
Utes will go small with Madsen in there in place of Riley Battin. Madsen is off a career-high 20 on 6-of-12 vs. USC.
Again, Branden Carlson is available tonight – 9:43 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
First five vs. Utah:
1️⃣ @Chris Paul
2️⃣ @Devin Booker
3️⃣ @Mikal Bridges
4️⃣ Cam Johnson
5️⃣ @Bismack Biyombo – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With the way this season is going, this may not happen.
BUT…..
With both rosters full strength, who wins best-of-7 series? #Suns #Jazz #ValleyProud #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/LWU9ZIQnQn – 9:21 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Branden Carlson will dress and is available tonight for Utah at Wazzu, per an athletic department spokesperson.
Missed the last three games after undergoing an appendectomy on Jan. 15. – 9:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jazz Pregame Show: @sportsiren has a story you won’t wanna miss 📺
7:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/KLVsZuL2Sj – 8:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #Suns star Tom Chambers for No. 99 all-time on the defensive rebounds list. – 8:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Happy for him.”
Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones receiving multiyear contract extension. pic.twitter.com/ICTUXpEff7 – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams addresses JaVale McGee (knee soreness) and Deandre Ayton (ankle) injury status. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Zt3I45AOjv – 8:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said JaVale McGee’s injury flared up in the last game and the Suns are being cautious with him. Deandre Ayton is still day-to-day, they’ll have an update on him when they return to Phoenix – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Quin Snyder talked about the competitiveness of Monday’s game #Suns won over #Jazz despite both teams having key players out.
Rematch tonight. pic.twitter.com/MZPg9ctths – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rim protection.
Athletic wings.
Disciplined.
#Jazz coach Quin Snyder describing the #Suns defense that’s ranked second in defensive rating. pic.twitter.com/U9QRcL9urY – 8:26 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“We’re a true definition of team, togetherness, competing, gratitude… That’s what we go by.”
🎥 @Deandre Ayton joined the @ESPNNBA broadcast in a sit-down. #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/gPsbynQ5nA – 7:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are hoping to get Donovan Mitchell back this weekend from concussion protocol. – 7:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat remain on top as other elite teams stumble nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/26/nba… – 7:42 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
There is hope that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell could return from his concussion this weekend, a source told @TheUndefeated. The Jazz play at Memphis on Friday and at Minnesota on Sunday. – 7:42 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Back home, ready to rematch ☀️
#TakeNote | @Lexus pic.twitter.com/AieQz00ybl – 7:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @NekiasNBA on the Heat, Bucks, Jazz, Mavs, Blazers, All-Stars, and more. Super fun episode with one of the best analysts covering basketball. Thanks Nekias! – 7:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns GM James Jones told @BurnsAndGambo today he trusts the team’s continuity ahead of the trade deadline and said he’s focused on internal development: arizonasports.com/story/2987012/… – 6:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kind of telling the best episode of The Book of Boba Fett didn’t involve him at all. The whole “Boba as reformed bounty hunter” thing always seemed like a weird approach when that’s exactly what Mando already did – 6:12 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing games against the Rockets and Jazz, Klay Thompson will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/inj… – 6:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
#WallpaperWednesday featuring some of your requested players 📲 pic.twitter.com/qgT170gmMp – 5:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He makes me look good. He makes me look smart.”
Hiring Monty Williams is one of best moves James Jones has made in his role as #Suns GM.
Definitely top five. Arguably the best move.
Agree? https://t.co/sRbHzCwLZK pic.twitter.com/1BTMPAS5gG – 5:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have had 9 home consecutive sellouts. pic.twitter.com/b27AzqCOVa – 5:00 PM
