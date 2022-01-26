Tyrese Haliburton: I'm a member of the Sacramento Kings, I'm gonna help fix this

Brenden Nunes: “I refuse to let the culture of what the Kings have been in the past take over who I am as a person… I’m a member of the Sacramento Kings so I’m gonna help fix this. It ain’t gonna be in a day but ima be here and we’re gonna make it work I promise that.” – Tyrese Haliburton
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
After tonight’s 53 point loss in Boston, Tyrese Haliburton talks about adapting to a losing culture with the Kings. Alvin Gentry says players are embarrassed.
Haliburton: “I refuse to let the culture of what the Kings have been in the past take over who I am as a person.” pic.twitter.com/DQTVK1hr0Y – 10:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton: “I’m here to help us win. Obviously, the Kings haven’t won in the past – haven’t been in the playoffs in 15 years – but I refuse to let the culture of what the Kings have been in the past take over who I am as a person.” 1/3 – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Obviously, the Kings haven’t won in the past, haven’t been to the playoffs for 15 years, but I refuse to let the culture what the Kings have been in the past to take over who I am as person.” -Tyrese Haliburton (cont.) – 10:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton quick to remind me that his Kings got beat by 49 last season in Utah. – 10:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Richaun Holmes
Marvin Bagley
Harrison Barnes
Terence Davis
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu are both OUT for Sacramento. – 7:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – January 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Sacramento –Tyrese Haliburton, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox, Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Hq7VuRjsG0 – 7:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics – 1/25:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Celtics:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 6:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers requested multiple first-rounders to trade Ben Simmons for Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton or Hawks’ John Collins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/rep… – 2:23 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyrese Haliburton last night:
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 12 AST
✅ 5-8 3P
De’Aaron Fox has missed five games this season. Haliburton has recorded at least 20p/10a in all five of those games.
He’s averaging 23.6 PPG and 11.4 APG with a 63.4 eFG% when Fox is out. pic.twitter.com/rgobgxG1me – 10:46 AM
Several Kings players have heard their names come up in reported trade talks, including Fox, Haliburton, Holmes, Hield, Barnes and Marvin Bagley III. The organization would prefer to continue building around Fox and Haliburton, but even Fox admitted anything can happen before the trade deadline. -via Sacramento Bee / January 26, 2022
Many believe the Kings are still the front-runner for Simmons, though any deal could come down to the wire. Sacramento’s lone keeper is believed to be Tyrese Haliburton, though it would take a significant bounty for the Kings to give up on Fox. Sacramento won’t pay Fox, Simmons and Harris but isn’t likely to part with Fox if Harris is in tow with Simmons. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022
Sabonis is one of the more interesting names that may find a new home before the NBA trade deadline comes and goes. He’s an All-Star and one of the best passing bigs in the game. According to a league source, Fox is not on the table in a swap for the big, as reported on Wednesday. Neither is Tyrese Haliburton. Can the Kings still land the 25-year-old big man? Maybe, but it would have to be for some package of picks and players and the price is likely going to be high. -via Kings Beat / January 20, 2022