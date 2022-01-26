Usman Garuba to undergo surgery in injured wrist

Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston Rockets F Usman Garuba of Spain – the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – will undergo right wrist surgery and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba to have wrist surgery houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:02 PM
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba to have wrist surgery houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:02 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
UPDATE: Usman Garuba to undergo surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:49 PM
UPDATE: Usman Garuba to undergo surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:49 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba to miss 6-to-8 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/rockets-roo… – 3:17 PM
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba to miss 6-to-8 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/rockets-roo… – 3:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Houston Rockets F Usman Garuba of Spain – the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – will undergo right wrist surgery and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, sources tell ESPN. – 2:59 PM
Houston Rockets F Usman Garuba of Spain – the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – will undergo right wrist surgery and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, sources tell ESPN. – 2:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets rookie Usman Garuba out indefinitely with wrist injury ift.tt/3Aziw9a – 8:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets rookie Usman Garuba out indefinitely with wrist injury ift.tt/3Aziw9a – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba out indefinitely with wrist injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:25 PM
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba out indefinitely with wrist injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Usman Garuba’s injured left wrist is “pretty bad”. He did not have further details, but added surgery is a possibility – 6:33 PM
Stephen Silas says Usman Garuba’s injured left wrist is “pretty bad”. He did not have further details, but added surgery is a possibility – 6:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Usman Garuba’s wrist injury is “pretty bad” Stephen Silas said. He did not have details. Surgery possible. – 6:26 PM
Usman Garuba’s wrist injury is “pretty bad” Stephen Silas said. He did not have details. Surgery possible. – 6:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets recalled Usman Garuba from the GLeague. Should be a lot of practice for the team this week with only 2 games on the schedule, so Garuba will get to take part in those – 11:50 AM
Rockets recalled Usman Garuba from the GLeague. Should be a lot of practice for the team this week with only 2 games on the schedule, so Garuba will get to take part in those – 11:50 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets recall rookie forward Usman Garuba from the Vipers in the G League. – 11:38 AM
Rockets recall rookie forward Usman Garuba from the Vipers in the G League. – 11:38 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
The #Rockets have recalled forward Usman Garuba from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. – 11:37 AM
The #Rockets have recalled forward Usman Garuba from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. – 11:37 AM