Victor Oladipo back for Miami next month?

Victor Oladipo, working his way back from a major offseason knee surgery, moved around very well on the Heat’s practice court following Tuesday’s session, lofting jumpers in a vigorous workout, running without any visible limp and working with Heat assistant coaches. His jump shot was generally on target and he was the last player to leave the court. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he returns at some point in February, which was the original expectation of the Heat.Source: Miami Herald