Victor Oladipo back for Miami next month?

Victor Oladipo, working his way back from a major offseason knee surgery, moved around very well on the Heat’s practice court following Tuesday’s session, lofting jumpers in a vigorous workout, running without any visible limp and working with Heat assistant coaches. His jump shot was generally on target and he was the last player to leave the court. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he returns at some point in February, which was the original expectation of the Heat.
Source: Miami Herald
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
An Oladipo update; my chat with D-Wade about Heat earlier today; NBA coaches, LeBron weigh in on Heat; Strus’ conversation with Monty Williams; other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs. Knicks.
Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo remain out for the Heat. – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Herro listed as probable by Heat for Wednesday vs. Knicks, but assuredly will play. Out for Heat: Lowry, Morris, Okpala, Oladipo. Knicks listing Derrick Rose as out, with Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel as questionable. Chris Silva will become ineligible once Herro returns. – 5:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat get to make a trade at the deadline
As the 1 seed
Without giving up any assets
And his name is Victor Oladipo – 4:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including my chat with Wade today about the Heat (“They have it all”); NBA coaches opine on Heat; Oladipo update; Strus stuff; Herro; lineup chatter; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Victor Oladipo working out at Heat practice today. pic.twitter.com/1aJbWZCmMy – 12:42 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo moving around very well, sinking jumper after jumper on Heat practice court following practice just now. – 12:34 PM
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 22, 2021
Ira Winderman: Victor Oladipo working at today’s shootaround in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/bLyTHn5gGg -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 13, 2021