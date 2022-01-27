Andrew Wiggins, Ja Morant named All-Stars for the first time

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic did not receive any media votes to be an All-Star starter. (I don’t have an official vote but agree with the selections of Steph Curry and Ja Morant.) – 8:44 PM
Luka Doncic did not receive any media votes to be an All-Star starter. (I don’t have an official vote but agree with the selections of Steph Curry and Ja Morant.) – 8:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Late to tweeting this, but according to the league’s L2M report, all three fouls the Spurs committed against Ja Morant in the final 1:51 last night were deemed to be correct. – 8:42 PM
Late to tweeting this, but according to the league’s L2M report, all three fouls the Spurs committed against Ja Morant in the final 1:51 last night were deemed to be correct. – 8:42 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant, You just made The List!
https://t.co/gN2nwOvZBG pic.twitter.com/ar1v5xV5ng – 8:30 PM
Ja Morant, You just made The List!
https://t.co/gN2nwOvZBG pic.twitter.com/ar1v5xV5ng – 8:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
All-Star fan votes for each Thunder player
SGA: 280,184
Giddey: 30,337
Dort: 19,951
Bazley: 8,930
Muscala: 6,690
JRE: 4,863
Poku: 4,720
Deck: 2,469
Favors: 2,057
Wiggins: 1,638
Roby: 1,512
Watson: 1,343
Krejci: 1,028
Maledon: 1,012
Mann: 863
Jerome: 771
Kenrich Williams: 570 – 8:30 PM
All-Star fan votes for each Thunder player
SGA: 280,184
Giddey: 30,337
Dort: 19,951
Bazley: 8,930
Muscala: 6,690
JRE: 4,863
Poku: 4,720
Deck: 2,469
Favors: 2,057
Wiggins: 1,638
Roby: 1,512
Watson: 1,343
Krejci: 1,028
Maledon: 1,012
Mann: 863
Jerome: 771
Kenrich Williams: 570 – 8:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Whoa. Andrew WIggins finished 5th in player voting for the West frontcourt. He got 46.
Wiggins also had FOUR (4) media votes. That was the reason he got in. Finished 6th in that vote instead of 8th or 9th. – 8:28 PM
Whoa. Andrew WIggins finished 5th in player voting for the West frontcourt. He got 46.
Wiggins also had FOUR (4) media votes. That was the reason he got in. Finished 6th in that vote instead of 8th or 9th. – 8:28 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Media votes for Western Conference’s third All-Star Game frontcourt starting spot
– Rudy Gobert: 65
– Draymond Green: 20
– Andrew Wiggins: 4 – 8:24 PM
Media votes for Western Conference’s third All-Star Game frontcourt starting spot
– Rudy Gobert: 65
– Draymond Green: 20
– Andrew Wiggins: 4 – 8:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors staying with same starters tonight vs Timberwolves
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter
Kevon Looney – 8:22 PM
Warriors staying with same starters tonight vs Timberwolves
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter
Kevon Looney – 8:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Utah’s Rudy Gobert & Golden State’s Draymond Green both finished above Andrew Wiggins in the media & player votes for the West’s third frontcourt starting spot, but missed out because Wiggins carried the fan vote. pic.twitter.com/L27a2uKJCC – 8:21 PM
Utah’s Rudy Gobert & Golden State’s Draymond Green both finished above Andrew Wiggins in the media & player votes for the West’s third frontcourt starting spot, but missed out because Wiggins carried the fan vote. pic.twitter.com/L27a2uKJCC – 8:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The finishing in the fan vote (50%), player vote (25%) and media vote (25%) for the top-5 in the West backcourt.
1. Stephen Curry: 1st, 1st, 1st
2. Ja Morant: 2nd, 2nd, 2nd
T-3. Luka Doncic: 3rd, 4th, 7th
T-3. Devin Booker: 5th, 3rd, 4th
5. Chris Paul: 7th, 5th, 3rd – 8:21 PM
The finishing in the fan vote (50%), player vote (25%) and media vote (25%) for the top-5 in the West backcourt.
1. Stephen Curry: 1st, 1st, 1st
2. Ja Morant: 2nd, 2nd, 2nd
T-3. Luka Doncic: 3rd, 4th, 7th
T-3. Devin Booker: 5th, 3rd, 4th
5. Chris Paul: 7th, 5th, 3rd – 8:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The gap between Ja Morant and the next two guards (Luka Doncic and Devin Booker) turned out to be pretty significant. Morant received 116 player votes. Doncic had 54, Booker had 67. Morant had more than 3.5 million fan votes. Doncic was next with 2.5 million. – 8:21 PM
The gap between Ja Morant and the next two guards (Luka Doncic and Devin Booker) turned out to be pretty significant. Morant received 116 player votes. Doncic had 54, Booker had 67. Morant had more than 3.5 million fan votes. Doncic was next with 2.5 million. – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George ranked 8th among players, 4th among fans, and 7th among media in West frontcourt.
Overall, finished behind James, Jokic, Wiggins, and Draymond Green. – 8:19 PM
Paul George ranked 8th among players, 4th among fans, and 7th among media in West frontcourt.
Overall, finished behind James, Jokic, Wiggins, and Draymond Green. – 8:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says seeing Andrew Wiggins reach All-Star status is one of his ‘proudest moments’ as a coach. – 8:19 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says seeing Andrew Wiggins reach All-Star status is one of his ‘proudest moments’ as a coach. – 8:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins getting the All-Star nod pic.twitter.com/sCjDkiiGFs – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins getting the All-Star nod pic.twitter.com/sCjDkiiGFs – 8:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins being named an All-Star starter: “Man, one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a coach, just to see what Wiggs has done since he got here. … I just could not be any happier for him. The whole organization is just glowing right now.” – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins being named an All-Star starter: “Man, one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a coach, just to see what Wiggs has done since he got here. … I just could not be any happier for him. The whole organization is just glowing right now.” – 8:18 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
Enjoyed The Announcement With Two People I Wanted To Be With 🖤😊
Granny&Grandma 🤞🏽🥰 pic.twitter.com/RG8CfjhsrN – 8:14 PM
Enjoyed The Announcement With Two People I Wanted To Be With 🖤😊
Granny&Grandma 🤞🏽🥰 pic.twitter.com/RG8CfjhsrN – 8:14 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Folks got jokes about Wiggins being a starter in the All-Star Game. Deezam. Besides swapping him out for Draymond, who else should get that spot? – 8:09 PM
Folks got jokes about Wiggins being a starter in the All-Star Game. Deezam. Besides swapping him out for Draymond, who else should get that spot? – 8:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Whether or not Andrew Wiggins truly deserves All-Star status, his rebirth as an NBA player is a fantastic story, so I don’t really care. AK – 8:06 PM
Whether or not Andrew Wiggins truly deserves All-Star status, his rebirth as an NBA player is a fantastic story, so I don’t really care. AK – 8:06 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Congrats to @Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who would be the first to tell you that being named an All-Star starter is predicated on team success. Ja has ascended to one of the best players in the @NBA because his team is one of the best stories in the league this year. pic.twitter.com/fiA4fAeXn4 – 7:58 PM
Congrats to @Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who would be the first to tell you that being named an All-Star starter is predicated on team success. Ja has ascended to one of the best players in the @NBA because his team is one of the best stories in the league this year. pic.twitter.com/fiA4fAeXn4 – 7:58 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Every time I see Ja Morant news I think of @IamKDiddy pic.twitter.com/njRfG7Ram9 – 7:56 PM
Every time I see Ja Morant news I think of @IamKDiddy pic.twitter.com/njRfG7Ram9 – 7:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The difference between an All Star snub and an All Star starter:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2021
23.7 points
4.7 rebounds
5.9 assists
41.8 3PT%
50.8 FG%
Not Steph Curry’s teammate
Andrew Wiggins 2022
18.1 points
4.2 rebounds
2.0 assists
40.4 3PT%
48.1 FG%
Steph Curry’s teammate – 7:50 PM
The difference between an All Star snub and an All Star starter:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2021
23.7 points
4.7 rebounds
5.9 assists
41.8 3PT%
50.8 FG%
Not Steph Curry’s teammate
Andrew Wiggins 2022
18.1 points
4.2 rebounds
2.0 assists
40.4 3PT%
48.1 FG%
Steph Curry’s teammate – 7:50 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Andrew Wiggins starter selection makes the next 7 West all-stars really clear
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Draymond Green
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Losers are Ayton, any of the 3 Timberwolves or Shai or DeJounte all of whom I have over Wiggins – 7:45 PM
The Andrew Wiggins starter selection makes the next 7 West all-stars really clear
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Draymond Green
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Losers are Ayton, any of the 3 Timberwolves or Shai or DeJounte all of whom I have over Wiggins – 7:45 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Wiggins’ former team facing Warriors at Chase Center tonight, there’s no chance of trolling when he is announced (extra loud as an All-Star) in the starting lineup. Right? – 7:38 PM
With Wiggins’ former team facing Warriors at Chase Center tonight, there’s no chance of trolling when he is announced (extra loud as an All-Star) in the starting lineup. Right? – 7:38 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Chapter 11, if you want the behind-the-scenes details that led Cleveland to draft All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins No. 1 in 2014… amazon.com/Built-Lose-Tan… – 7:32 PM
Chapter 11, if you want the behind-the-scenes details that led Cleveland to draft All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins No. 1 in 2014… amazon.com/Built-Lose-Tan… – 7:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick post on Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry being named All-Star starters. More to come shortly. sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:28 PM
Your quick post on Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry being named All-Star starters. More to come shortly. sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:28 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Criticism of Wiggins starting — and for the record, I voted for Gobert — ignores the fact that Golden State has unlocked Wiggins as a high level scorer/defender. He’s no longer just a big, tradable contract — he’s a 26-year old part of the Warriors core – 7:27 PM
Criticism of Wiggins starting — and for the record, I voted for Gobert — ignores the fact that Golden State has unlocked Wiggins as a high level scorer/defender. He’s no longer just a big, tradable contract — he’s a 26-year old part of the Warriors core – 7:27 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Love hearing that JA MORANT was voted for that 2nd guard spot by the players, fans and media! – 7:25 PM
Love hearing that JA MORANT was voted for that 2nd guard spot by the players, fans and media! – 7:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @NBA today announced that @Ja Morant was voted as a starter for the 2022 @NBAAllStar Game.
Morant will become the second @Memphis Grizzlies player to start an NBA All-Star Game and the fourth Grizzlies player to compete in the event. pic.twitter.com/uqmbeoOFc7 – 7:24 PM
The @NBA today announced that @Ja Morant was voted as a starter for the 2022 @NBAAllStar Game.
Morant will become the second @Memphis Grizzlies player to start an NBA All-Star Game and the fourth Grizzlies player to compete in the event. pic.twitter.com/uqmbeoOFc7 – 7:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s a guard’s game now … three frontcourt players is for the birds. Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic should’ve got that starting spot over Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is hooping, but starter? No bueno. – 7:22 PM
It’s a guard’s game now … three frontcourt players is for the birds. Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic should’ve got that starting spot over Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is hooping, but starter? No bueno. – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The broken part of this formula that Wiggins (I assume) got in off is that if you get zero media votes, you technically still get 6th or whatever if only 5 other guys got votes. A top 3/4 fan vote spot can get you far. I’m assuming that’s what happened. – 7:22 PM
The broken part of this formula that Wiggins (I assume) got in off is that if you get zero media votes, you technically still get 6th or whatever if only 5 other guys got votes. A top 3/4 fan vote spot can get you far. I’m assuming that’s what happened. – 7:22 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ernie Johnson says Ja Morant finished 2nd in voting amongst the fans in the Western Conference backcourt, 2nd amongst the player voting, and 2nd amongst the media voting. – 7:22 PM
Ernie Johnson says Ja Morant finished 2nd in voting amongst the fans in the Western Conference backcourt, 2nd amongst the player voting, and 2nd amongst the media voting. – 7:22 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Very happy DeMar is an All-Star starter, but the incongruity of allowing him to be a backcourt player but having Wiggins start the ASG due to lack of positional flexibility is maddening. Abolish position requirements in the All-Star Game. – 7:22 PM
Very happy DeMar is an All-Star starter, but the incongruity of allowing him to be a backcourt player but having Wiggins start the ASG due to lack of positional flexibility is maddening. Abolish position requirements in the All-Star Game. – 7:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant was second by the players, fans and media in the All-Star voting. – 7:22 PM
Ja Morant was second by the players, fans and media in the All-Star voting. – 7:22 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
My differences in All-Star starters:
I had Rudy Gobert instead of Andrew Wiggins, and Jrue Holiday instead of Trae Young. – 7:21 PM
My differences in All-Star starters:
I had Rudy Gobert instead of Andrew Wiggins, and Jrue Holiday instead of Trae Young. – 7:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:
WEST
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
EAST
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM
My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:
WEST
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
EAST
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If Andrew Wiggins is a real life All Star starter, then nobody can ever argue again with Thunder fans when they call Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an All Star talent. – 7:20 PM
If Andrew Wiggins is a real life All Star starter, then nobody can ever argue again with Thunder fans when they call Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an All Star talent. – 7:20 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Not convinced Wiggins is even the best small forward on the Warriors to be honest – 7:20 PM
Not convinced Wiggins is even the best small forward on the Warriors to be honest – 7:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Cannot wait to see what the next contract Andrew Wiggins signs is. – 7:20 PM
Cannot wait to see what the next contract Andrew Wiggins signs is. – 7:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The worst part of the Wiggins selection is that every time he has a big playoff game, that fanbase is going to try to use it to justify him starting the freaking All-Star Game. – 7:19 PM
The worst part of the Wiggins selection is that every time he has a big playoff game, that fanbase is going to try to use it to justify him starting the freaking All-Star Game. – 7:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
does anyone actually think andrew wiggins is a better player than karl-anthony towns? – 7:19 PM
does anyone actually think andrew wiggins is a better player than karl-anthony towns? – 7:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were literally on the same team. Recently. We know which one of them is better. That alone makes this stupid even before we factor Rudy Gobert into the equation. – 7:18 PM
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were literally on the same team. Recently. We know which one of them is better. That alone makes this stupid even before we factor Rudy Gobert into the equation. – 7:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins takes the West frontcourt starting All-Star spot many expected to go to Rudy Gobert. Fan voting accounts for 50 percent. Wiggins was boosted there. Gobert didn’t make up necessary ground in player/media (other 50 percent) voting. – 7:17 PM
Andrew Wiggins takes the West frontcourt starting All-Star spot many expected to go to Rudy Gobert. Fan voting accounts for 50 percent. Wiggins was boosted there. Gobert didn’t make up necessary ground in player/media (other 50 percent) voting. – 7:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Absence of Kawhi and PG opens door for Wiggins, who is shooting 40.4 pct from 3, playing good to excellent defense, delivering a few highlights for a Warriors team with the second-best record in the NBA – 7:17 PM
Absence of Kawhi and PG opens door for Wiggins, who is shooting 40.4 pct from 3, playing good to excellent defense, delivering a few highlights for a Warriors team with the second-best record in the NBA – 7:17 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Cavaliers always knew they were drafting a future All-Star starter when they took Andrew Wiggins.
Shout out to the city of Cleveland which now gets to cheer on its own No. 1 overall pick on its home floor in the All-Star game. – 7:17 PM
The Cavaliers always knew they were drafting a future All-Star starter when they took Andrew Wiggins.
Shout out to the city of Cleveland which now gets to cheer on its own No. 1 overall pick on its home floor in the All-Star game. – 7:17 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Talked about this on radio this morning: Wondered if there’d be enough media/player consensus around one alternative to overcome the fan vote for Wiggins. – 7:16 PM
Talked about this on radio this morning: Wondered if there’d be enough media/player consensus around one alternative to overcome the fan vote for Wiggins. – 7:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Booker, Luka, CP3 and Spida looking at the NBA for not letting fans vote 3 guards instead of Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/WaCLdHkTaW – 7:15 PM
Booker, Luka, CP3 and Spida looking at the NBA for not letting fans vote 3 guards instead of Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/WaCLdHkTaW – 7:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Jimmy Butler seeing Andrew Wiggins make the All-Star team pic.twitter.com/zXIf3WtWf4 – 7:15 PM
Jimmy Butler seeing Andrew Wiggins make the All-Star team pic.twitter.com/zXIf3WtWf4 – 7:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Crazy to think Ja Morant is an All-Star starter in his 3rd yr w/ the Grizzlies a legit threat in the West while Zion Williamson has played only 85 gms (no gms this season) & Pelicans remain one of the worst teams in the NBA. Think that draft would’ve gone a bit differently now? – 7:12 PM
Crazy to think Ja Morant is an All-Star starter in his 3rd yr w/ the Grizzlies a legit threat in the West while Zion Williamson has played only 85 gms (no gms this season) & Pelicans remain one of the worst teams in the NBA. Think that draft would’ve gone a bit differently now? – 7:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Remember the All Star Game is an exhibition game and it’s for the fans…so be happy for Andrew Wiggins and stop the hate. – 7:12 PM
Remember the All Star Game is an exhibition game and it’s for the fans…so be happy for Andrew Wiggins and stop the hate. – 7:12 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Cool for Andrew Wiggins. Bad for me, a sanctimonious dope. But cool for Andrew Wiggins. – 7:12 PM
Cool for Andrew Wiggins. Bad for me, a sanctimonious dope. But cool for Andrew Wiggins. – 7:12 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Andrew Wiggins and DeMar DeRozan with all-time clap back seasons. – 7:11 PM
Andrew Wiggins and DeMar DeRozan with all-time clap back seasons. – 7:11 PM
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, has been named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. It was a goal that he mentioned when we sat down earlier this season to discuss his journey to the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:11 PM
Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, has been named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. It was a goal that he mentioned when we sat down earlier this season to discuss his journey to the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol Andrew Wiggins went from refusing to get vaccinated, folded and got it (right decision) and then became an All-Star starter. 😂😂 – 7:11 PM
Lol Andrew Wiggins went from refusing to get vaccinated, folded and got it (right decision) and then became an All-Star starter. 😂😂 – 7:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Wiggins is starting an All-Star Game before C.J. McCollum even appears in one. End fan voting. – 7:10 PM
Andrew Wiggins is starting an All-Star Game before C.J. McCollum even appears in one. End fan voting. – 7:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Basketball gods, if you’re out there, please give Ja Morant a clear lane for takeoff in the All-Star Game. – 7:10 PM
Basketball gods, if you’re out there, please give Ja Morant a clear lane for takeoff in the All-Star Game. – 7:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I had 11 West players I felt good about being on the All-Star team. In a roundabout way, Wiggins removes a problem. Naming the seven subs should be easy now. – 7:10 PM
I had 11 West players I felt good about being on the All-Star team. In a roundabout way, Wiggins removes a problem. Naming the seven subs should be easy now. – 7:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Just landed in memphis and Andrew Wiggins is an all star starter? The jet lag ain’t getting to me?
(And I ask this question believing Wiggins should be an all star this season as a reserve) – 7:10 PM
Just landed in memphis and Andrew Wiggins is an all star starter? The jet lag ain’t getting to me?
(And I ask this question believing Wiggins should be an all star this season as a reserve) – 7:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter.
He has been voted as All-Star starter more than Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell combined in their careers. pic.twitter.com/nvGYwtFA8w – 7:10 PM
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter.
He has been voted as All-Star starter more than Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell combined in their careers. pic.twitter.com/nvGYwtFA8w – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
22 active players have been named NBA All-Star starters by their third seasons. Ja Morant is just the ninth to do so as a starter.
Only if you knew how big this was for the city of Memphis. Historic.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
22 active players have been named NBA All-Star starters by their third seasons. Ja Morant is just the ninth to do so as a starter.
Only if you knew how big this was for the city of Memphis. Historic.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. Warriors now likely to get three All-Stars. Steph Curry also a starter, Draymond Green a likely reserve. – 7:09 PM
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. Warriors now likely to get three All-Stars. Steph Curry also a starter, Draymond Green a likely reserve. – 7:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry & Ja Morant will share the backcourt as the West All-Star starters. – 7:09 PM
Steph Curry & Ja Morant will share the backcourt as the West All-Star starters. – 7:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Andrew Wiggins has shot an eFG% of 68% on unguarded spot up jumpers, 72% on cuts, and 77% in transition while ranking 61st in the #NBA in possessions per game this season. – 7:08 PM
Andrew Wiggins has shot an eFG% of 68% on unguarded spot up jumpers, 72% on cuts, and 77% in transition while ranking 61st in the #NBA in possessions per game this season. – 7:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ja Morant voted an All-Star starter, along with Steph Curry, over Mavs’ Luka Doncic. Doncic a sure bet to make the team as a coaches’ selection. – 7:08 PM
Ja Morant voted an All-Star starter, along with Steph Curry, over Mavs’ Luka Doncic. Doncic a sure bet to make the team as a coaches’ selection. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Andrew Wiggins All-Star narrative tonight.
Ant Edwards aka Black Jesus is dropping 40 on him. – 7:07 PM
Andrew Wiggins All-Star narrative tonight.
Ant Edwards aka Black Jesus is dropping 40 on him. – 7:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Devin Booker or Chris Paul in the starting lineup for the Western Conference. It’s Stephen Curry and Ja Morant in the backcourt.
Reserves announced next Thursday. – 7:07 PM
No Devin Booker or Chris Paul in the starting lineup for the Western Conference. It’s Stephen Curry and Ja Morant in the backcourt.
Reserves announced next Thursday. – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Big 12” has been heard.
Ja Morant has officially been named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. https://t.co/pdFdeQP1ab pic.twitter.com/loAriHp99g – 7:07 PM
“Big 12” has been heard.
Ja Morant has officially been named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. https://t.co/pdFdeQP1ab pic.twitter.com/loAriHp99g – 7:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
History: Ja Morant joins Zach Randolph and the Gasol brothers as the only Memphis Grizzlies players to make the All-Star game in franchise history. He’s the second, joining Marc Gasol, to be a starter. Historic moment for Ja Morant. Historic moment for the city. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/DA77O3h68o – 7:07 PM
History: Ja Morant joins Zach Randolph and the Gasol brothers as the only Memphis Grizzlies players to make the All-Star game in franchise history. He’s the second, joining Marc Gasol, to be a starter. Historic moment for Ja Morant. Historic moment for the city. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/DA77O3h68o – 7:07 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Congrats to Andrew Wiggins and the NBA’s UX team on his All-Star honors. (Shouts to @Tom Ziller on this: ziller.substack.com/p/why-andrew-w… – 7:07 PM
Congrats to Andrew Wiggins and the NBA’s UX team on his All-Star honors. (Shouts to @Tom Ziller on this: ziller.substack.com/p/why-andrew-w… – 7:07 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Oh my. Andrew Wiggins is a starting all-star. Just as we all expected years ago. – 7:06 PM
Oh my. Andrew Wiggins is a starting all-star. Just as we all expected years ago. – 7:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins named a West All-Star frontcourt starter. – 7:06 PM
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins named a West All-Star frontcourt starter. – 7:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors have a lot of All-Stars. Include Andrew Wiggins as one of them – 7:06 PM
Warriors have a lot of All-Stars. Include Andrew Wiggins as one of them – 7:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Andrew Wiggins becomes the 3rd Canadian to make an NBA All-Star Game, joining Steve Nash and Jamaal Magloire. – 7:06 PM
Andrew Wiggins becomes the 3rd Canadian to make an NBA All-Star Game, joining Steve Nash and Jamaal Magloire. – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
First-time NBA All-Star as a starter in the West: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins. – 7:05 PM
First-time NBA All-Star as a starter in the West: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins. – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wiggins? Really? I knew he had the fan vote but the players/media didn’t shoot him down? – 7:05 PM
Wiggins? Really? I knew he had the fan vote but the players/media didn’t shoot him down? – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star Game. What an absolute farce – 7:04 PM
Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star Game. What an absolute farce – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Theo Maledon’s last 5 games with the OKC Blue:
27 points
26 points
25 points
25 points
24 points
Theo is younger than Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins.
Oh and he’s hitting buzzer beaters now too.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F2n3ivShBc – 12:02 PM
Theo Maledon’s last 5 games with the OKC Blue:
27 points
26 points
25 points
25 points
24 points
Theo is younger than Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins.
Oh and he’s hitting buzzer beaters now too.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F2n3ivShBc – 12:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ja Morant 41 points performance leads Memphis to win
sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-4… – 11:40 AM
Ja Morant 41 points performance leads Memphis to win
sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-4… – 11:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: Let’s just watch some Ja Morant highlights and marvel nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/thr… – 10:09 AM
Three Things to Know: Let’s just watch some Ja Morant highlights and marvel nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/thr… – 10:09 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said Jaren Jackson needs a Windex commercial last night.
It has me thinking. If you could hypothetically pair any product with any Grizzlies player, which would be the perfect match? – 9:54 AM
Ja Morant said Jaren Jackson needs a Windex commercial last night.
It has me thinking. If you could hypothetically pair any product with any Grizzlies player, which would be the perfect match? – 9:54 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
with my grandma 🙌🏽 today was much needed for the both of us. appreciate all the love 🖤🤞🏽 she’s a warrior.
#Goddagreatest 🙏🏽 – 9:47 AM
with my grandma 🙌🏽 today was much needed for the both of us. appreciate all the love 🖤🤞🏽 she’s a warrior.
#Goddagreatest 🙏🏽 – 9:47 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant last 10 games: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists.
Jaren Jackson Jr. last 10 games: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks.
Grizzlies last 10 games: 7-3 despite major roster absences around them.
This is what a plan coming together looks like. – 9:34 AM
Ja Morant last 10 games: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists.
Jaren Jackson Jr. last 10 games: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks.
Grizzlies last 10 games: 7-3 despite major roster absences around them.
This is what a plan coming together looks like. – 9:34 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“My biggest challenge of my career was the lack of recognition I received when I was younger,” Ja Morant said. “There’s been nothing more difficult than overcoming that.”
Today is the day he is recognized as one of the best players in the NBA.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:18 AM
“My biggest challenge of my career was the lack of recognition I received when I was younger,” Ja Morant said. “There’s been nothing more difficult than overcoming that.”
Today is the day he is recognized as one of the best players in the NBA.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:18 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
In sports, comparisons are part of the experience. But sometimes, the experience results in no comparison.
@JoeMullinax on Ja Morant the First, soon to be All-Star Starter for the Memphis Grizzlies https://t.co/Cr48YWPIVx pic.twitter.com/cWuEtzcp9X – 8:58 AM
In sports, comparisons are part of the experience. But sometimes, the experience results in no comparison.
@JoeMullinax on Ja Morant the First, soon to be All-Star Starter for the Memphis Grizzlies https://t.co/Cr48YWPIVx pic.twitter.com/cWuEtzcp9X – 8:58 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant dedicated the Grizzlies’ win and his 41-point night to his grandmother, who is struggling in her fight against cancer: “I just had to go out there and battle. Knowing she’s watching, knowing I couldn’t be there with her right now, I had to put on a performance.” – 12:04 AM
Ja Morant dedicated the Grizzlies’ win and his 41-point night to his grandmother, who is struggling in her fight against cancer: “I just had to go out there and battle. Knowing she’s watching, knowing I couldn’t be there with her right now, I had to put on a performance.” – 12:04 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After Jaren Jackson Jr. had 6 blocks tonight, Ja Morant said Jaren needs to be on a @Windex commercial for how he’s playing on the defensive end/glass! – 11:56 PM
After Jaren Jackson Jr. had 6 blocks tonight, Ja Morant said Jaren needs to be on a @Windex commercial for how he’s playing on the defensive end/glass! – 11:56 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant: “Jaren probably needs a Windex commercial.” pic.twitter.com/Z1SeRhoDZy – 11:56 PM
Ja Morant: “Jaren probably needs a Windex commercial.” pic.twitter.com/Z1SeRhoDZy – 11:56 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant, who missed yesterday’s practice for personal reasons, said his mom told him that his grandmother wanted him to play tonight & wanted to be able to watch. Ja said he was a little emotional after the 1st timeout. He credited his performance to her & what got him going. – 11:52 PM
Ja Morant, who missed yesterday’s practice for personal reasons, said his mom told him that his grandmother wanted him to play tonight & wanted to be able to watch. Ja said he was a little emotional after the 1st timeout. He credited his performance to her & what got him going. – 11:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for Ja Morant (impressive to do media with so much on his heart, big ups to Big 12), that’s it for me. Check out @Joe Mullinax for @bcabraham‘s Hustle Recap, @NathanChester24‘s Grizzlies Recap, and find @J_Timberfake_‘s Report Card in the AM. @JoeMullinax signing off – 11:47 PM
That’s it for Ja Morant (impressive to do media with so much on his heart, big ups to Big 12), that’s it for me. Check out @Joe Mullinax for @bcabraham‘s Hustle Recap, @NathanChester24‘s Grizzlies Recap, and find @J_Timberfake_‘s Report Card in the AM. @JoeMullinax signing off – 11:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on the Grizzlies-Spurs game being removed off ESPN in favor of the Knicks-Heat:
“Shout out to whoever took us off TV. Appreciate you for that. That game right there was for you too.” – 11:44 PM
Ja Morant on the Grizzlies-Spurs game being removed off ESPN in favor of the Knicks-Heat:
“Shout out to whoever took us off TV. Appreciate you for that. That game right there was for you too.” – 11:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “Do y’all see Jaren Jackson right now? And the level he’s playing at on the defensive end? Six blocks.”
“Jaren probably needs a Windex commercial.” – 11:44 PM
Ja Morant: “Do y’all see Jaren Jackson right now? And the level he’s playing at on the defensive end? Six blocks.”
“Jaren probably needs a Windex commercial.” – 11:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During his postgame press conference, Ja Morant said, “shoutout to whoever took us off TV….That game is for you too. I don’t know what went into that…”
The Grizzlies/Spurs game was taken off of the ESPN schedule broadcast last week and replaced with Knicks/Miami. – 11:44 PM
During his postgame press conference, Ja Morant said, “shoutout to whoever took us off TV….That game is for you too. I don’t know what went into that…”
The Grizzlies/Spurs game was taken off of the ESPN schedule broadcast last week and replaced with Knicks/Miami. – 11:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Do y’all see Jaren Jackson right now and the level he’s playing at the defensive end…?” Ja Morant also shouts out Steven Adams and others for their defensive skill. “…Jaren needs a Windex commercial…” – 11:43 PM
“Do y’all see Jaren Jackson right now and the level he’s playing at the defensive end…?” Ja Morant also shouts out Steven Adams and others for their defensive skill. “…Jaren needs a Windex commercial…” – 11:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “Shoutout to whoever took us off TV. That game right there was for you, too.”
ESPN flexed the Grizzlies game out of national TV for Heat-Knicks. Morant scored 41 points in a close win. – 11:42 PM
Ja Morant: “Shoutout to whoever took us off TV. That game right there was for you, too.”
ESPN flexed the Grizzlies game out of national TV for Heat-Knicks. Morant scored 41 points in a close win. – 11:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Shoutout to whoever took us off TV…that was for you…” – Ja Morant – 11:41 PM
“Shoutout to whoever took us off TV…that was for you…” – Ja Morant – 11:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is here. Ja says that his grandmother was on his mind “100%” and got emotional early on, but he needed to lock in and that she wanted him to be there. – 11:40 PM
Ja Morant is here. Ja says that his grandmother was on his mind “100%” and got emotional early on, but he needed to lock in and that she wanted him to be there. – 11:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant leaves no doubt, Grizz beat Spurs 118-110 – @NathanChester24 on the recap https://t.co/BLqUKdB7WJ pic.twitter.com/ppw2f2Cyo6 – 11:20 PM
Ja Morant leaves no doubt, Grizz beat Spurs 118-110 – @NathanChester24 on the recap https://t.co/BLqUKdB7WJ pic.twitter.com/ppw2f2Cyo6 – 11:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that having a guy like Ja Morant that you can have so much confidence in is a “blessing” – his ability to create contact and poise was praised. – 11:12 PM
Jenkins says that having a guy like Ja Morant that you can have so much confidence in is a “blessing” – his ability to create contact and poise was praised. – 11:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant dedicated tonight’s game to his grandmother. He said he hopes to see his grandmother tomorrow and watch the NBA All-Star announcement tomorrow with her. – 11:01 PM
Ja Morant dedicated tonight’s game to his grandmother. He said he hopes to see his grandmother tomorrow and watch the NBA All-Star announcement tomorrow with her. – 11:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant dedicated that 41-point game and win to his grandmother. She was the reason he missed practice for personal reasons yesterday.
He wants to watch the All-Star announcement with her tomorrow, but his flight was canceled. – 11:00 PM
Ja Morant dedicated that 41-point game and win to his grandmother. She was the reason he missed practice for personal reasons yesterday.
He wants to watch the All-Star announcement with her tomorrow, but his flight was canceled. – 11:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant last 4 games:
41 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST
35 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST
38 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST
33 PTS | 8 REB | 14 AST pic.twitter.com/7Im9nmC7Bl – 11:00 PM
Ja Morant last 4 games:
41 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST
35 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST
38 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST
33 PTS | 8 REB | 14 AST pic.twitter.com/7Im9nmC7Bl – 11:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Final: Grizzlies 118 Spurs 110
Grizzlies split four-game road trip.
That was a fun game. 41 points 8 assists and 5 rebounds for Ja Morant. He should an All-Starter by this time tomorrow. – 10:57 PM
Final: Grizzlies 118 Spurs 110
Grizzlies split four-game road trip.
That was a fun game. 41 points 8 assists and 5 rebounds for Ja Morant. He should an All-Starter by this time tomorrow. – 10:57 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies win 118-110
Ja Morant: 41pts, 5reb, 8ast, 2stl
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 22pts, 9reb, 6blk
Desmond Bane: 20pts, 3reb, 3ast
Grizz had 28 2nd chance PTS & 62 PTS in the paint – 10:57 PM
Grizzlies win 118-110
Ja Morant: 41pts, 5reb, 8ast, 2stl
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 22pts, 9reb, 6blk
Desmond Bane: 20pts, 3reb, 3ast
Grizz had 28 2nd chance PTS & 62 PTS in the paint – 10:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
41 point game for Ja Morant
24 paint points
9 points from outside
8 points from the FT line
Grizz by 6 – 10:54 PM
41 point game for Ja Morant
24 paint points
9 points from outside
8 points from the FT line
Grizz by 6 – 10:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Last 5 minutes. Tie game. Dejounte Murray is picking Ja Morant up at halfcourt. Ja is one of the league’s best clutch scorers. Murray is one of the NBA’s most disruptive defenders. Here we go.🍿 – 10:45 PM
Last 5 minutes. Tie game. Dejounte Murray is picking Ja Morant up at halfcourt. Ja is one of the league’s best clutch scorers. Murray is one of the NBA’s most disruptive defenders. Here we go.🍿 – 10:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant with the Grizzlies last 7pts …
106–102 Lead for the Grizz with over 5 min left – 10:42 PM
Ja Morant with the Grizzlies last 7pts …
106–102 Lead for the Grizz with over 5 min left – 10:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
If you don’t think Ja Morant is an MVP candidate, then I feel bad for you. – 10:41 PM
If you don’t think Ja Morant is an MVP candidate, then I feel bad for you. – 10:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is deep in his bag. His shooting confidence makes him soooo tough to guard. Eubanks sagged off, Morant didn’t hesitate and pulled the three. 35 points and 8 assists for 12. Grizzlies up 106-102 with 5:36 left in the 4th – 10:41 PM
Ja Morant is deep in his bag. His shooting confidence makes him soooo tough to guard. Eubanks sagged off, Morant didn’t hesitate and pulled the three. 35 points and 8 assists for 12. Grizzlies up 106-102 with 5:36 left in the 4th – 10:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant after drilling that 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/QpDAKXrwaI – 10:40 PM
Ja Morant after drilling that 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/QpDAKXrwaI – 10:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies went back to Ja Morant a little bit earlier than usual.
Had to do it. – 10:33 PM
The Grizzlies went back to Ja Morant a little bit earlier than usual.
Had to do it. – 10:33 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
this is the least excited anyone has ever been describing a Ja Morant highlight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3tYLlUE2tm – 10:29 PM
this is the least excited anyone has ever been describing a Ja Morant highlight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3tYLlUE2tm – 10:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant looking like a mix of Michael Jordan and Steve Nash, all while the poverty Knicks get dog-walked by the Heat on ESPN.
You HATE to see it. – 10:21 PM
Ja Morant looking like a mix of Michael Jordan and Steve Nash, all while the poverty Knicks get dog-walked by the Heat on ESPN.
You HATE to see it. – 10:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Spurs have to fight Ja Morant, just on principle. A guy who’s doing this to you doesn’t respect you, you gotta do something about it 🤣 – 10:15 PM
Spurs have to fight Ja Morant, just on principle. A guy who’s doing this to you doesn’t respect you, you gotta do something about it 🤣 – 10:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Between the Ja Morant dunk and @Pete Pranica saying Boosie, I don’t know which was better! – 10:15 PM
Between the Ja Morant dunk and @Pete Pranica saying Boosie, I don’t know which was better! – 10:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant playing like rent due and he on a 10-day contract. Sheeeeshhhh – 10:08 PM
Ja Morant playing like rent due and he on a 10-day contract. Sheeeeshhhh – 10:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Stop it, Ja Morant. That’s ridiculous.
I have no idea how he is finding these angles. – 10:07 PM
Stop it, Ja Morant. That’s ridiculous.
I have no idea how he is finding these angles. – 10:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is one of those Ja Morant games where you look at the box score and go, “Wait. He has 18!?” – 9:58 PM
This is one of those Ja Morant games where you look at the box score and go, “Wait. He has 18!?” – 9:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant goes to the bench and Desmond Bane checks back in to run with the second unit. First possession is an assist from Brandon Clarke to Bane. We’re seeing how important Bane is and it’s only been one quarter. – 9:04 PM
Ja Morant goes to the bench and Desmond Bane checks back in to run with the second unit. First possession is an assist from Brandon Clarke to Bane. We’re seeing how important Bane is and it’s only been one quarter. – 9:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Ja Morant:
‘He’s got uncommon speed. He manipulates his body inside the paint and finishes really well and he’s fearless. He’s got a great confidence and he believes in himself, and at the same time, he’s still unselfish. He is just a wonderful player.” – 7:34 PM
Pop on Ja Morant:
‘He’s got uncommon speed. He manipulates his body inside the paint and finishes really well and he’s fearless. He’s got a great confidence and he believes in himself, and at the same time, he’s still unselfish. He is just a wonderful player.” – 7:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Notes from @Memphis Grizzlies pregame media availability w/ Coach Jenkins:
-Ja Morant is AVAILABLE tonight
-Brandon Clarke is “trending in a good direction” to be available tonight
-Desmond Bane is out of H&S protocols but team will be smart w/ his minutes due to busy upcoming schedule – 7:16 PM
Notes from @Memphis Grizzlies pregame media availability w/ Coach Jenkins:
-Ja Morant is AVAILABLE tonight
-Brandon Clarke is “trending in a good direction” to be available tonight
-Desmond Bane is out of H&S protocols but team will be smart w/ his minutes due to busy upcoming schedule – 7:16 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr calls Wiggins’ All-Star starter selection “one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a coach.” “The journey he’s traveled, it has been rocky at times. To see how hard he’s worked and to see all that work rewarded, just could not be any happier for him.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 27, 2022
Ja Morant: Blessed & Thankful 🙏🏽 My Fans, I Appreciate You. 🖤 To Memphis, Murray State, Da Gang, Organization, Couldn’t Do It Without Y’all. 🐻🐎 To MBNO, ™️ . We Got More Work To Do. Love Yall 🤞🏽 -via Twitter @JaMorant / January 27, 2022
Tim Reynolds: East No. 1 seed right now: zero All-Star starters. West No. 1 seed right now: zero All-Star starters. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / January 27, 2022
Main Rumors, All-Star, Andrew Wiggins, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies