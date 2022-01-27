Andrew Wiggins on being All-Star: It's always been a goal of mine

Janie McCauley: Andrew Wiggins stopped briefly after warmups to share how special this All-Star nod is to him: “It means the world. It’s always been a goal of mine, I’ve worked hard and I’m in a situation where I was given an opportunity to be an All-Star, and I’ll never take that for granted.”
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Andrew Wiggins has done a great job reframing the narrative of his career in Golden State. Personally, I think I’m just happy for him getting recognized more than upset about how/why he got there. – 9:38 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Usually when someone says something like, “Can you believe X movie came out in Y year?” it doesn’t get me, but damn if this being Andrew Wiggins’ eighth season doesn’t make the passage of time feel blindingly fast. – 9:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Warriors…
KAT over 22.5 points
– Wiggins just made the AS team, national TV, Looney single coverage
Wiggins over 16.5 points + over 2 FTs made
–
McDaniels under 8.5 pts
–
Vando over 1.5 asts
–
DLo over 6.5 asts
–
Curry over 5.0 FTs made
– – 9:26 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins have been named starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/27/202… – 9:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I gave very little thought to Andrew Wiggins being an All-Star. That result is pretty shocking. Here is my full ballot, with explanations of why I went the way I did.
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Very happy for Andrew Wiggins. Whether you think he belongs as an all star starter or not (I think he’s borderline), he’s had a great season and has emerged from a ton of criticism for the balance of his career to being a vital player on a championship contender – 9:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The fan vote, in order of the top 10: LeBron, Steph, Durant, Giannis, Jokic, DeMar, Embiid, Ja, Wiggins, Paul George. – 9:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
All-Star fan votes for each Thunder player
SGA: 280,184
Giddey: 30,337
Dort: 19,951
Bazley: 8,930
Muscala: 6,690
JRE: 4,863
Poku: 4,720
Deck: 2,469
Favors: 2,057
Wiggins: 1,638
Roby: 1,512
Watson: 1,343
Krejci: 1,028
Maledon: 1,012
Mann: 863
Jerome: 771
Kenrich Williams: 570 – 8:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Whoa. Andrew WIggins finished 5th in player voting for the West frontcourt. He got 46.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Media votes for Western Conference’s third All-Star Game frontcourt starting spot
– Rudy Gobert: 65
– Draymond Green: 20
– Andrew Wiggins: 4 – 8:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors staying with same starters tonight vs Timberwolves
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter
Kevon Looney – 8:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Utah’s Rudy Gobert & Golden State’s Draymond Green both finished above Andrew Wiggins in the media & player votes for the West’s third frontcourt starting spot, but missed out because Wiggins carried the fan vote. pic.twitter.com/L27a2uKJCC – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George ranked 8th among players, 4th among fans, and 7th among media in West frontcourt.
Overall, finished behind James, Jokic, Wiggins, and Draymond Green. – 8:19 PM
Paul George ranked 8th among players, 4th among fans, and 7th among media in West frontcourt.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says seeing Andrew Wiggins reach All-Star status is one of his ‘proudest moments’ as a coach. – 8:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins getting the All-Star nod pic.twitter.com/sCjDkiiGFs – 8:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins being named an All-Star starter: “Man, one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a coach, just to see what Wiggs has done since he got here. … I just could not be any happier for him. The whole organization is just glowing right now.” – 8:18 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Folks got jokes about Wiggins being a starter in the All-Star Game. Deezam. Besides swapping him out for Draymond, who else should get that spot? – 8:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Whether or not Andrew Wiggins truly deserves All-Star status, his rebirth as an NBA player is a fantastic story, so I don’t really care. AK – 8:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The difference between an All Star snub and an All Star starter:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2021
23.7 points
4.7 rebounds
5.9 assists
41.8 3PT%
50.8 FG%
Not Steph Curry’s teammate
Andrew Wiggins 2022
18.1 points
4.2 rebounds
2.0 assists
40.4 3PT%
48.1 FG%
Steph Curry’s teammate – 7:50 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Andrew Wiggins starter selection makes the next 7 West all-stars really clear
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Draymond Green
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Losers are Ayton, any of the 3 Timberwolves or Shai or DeJounte all of whom I have over Wiggins – 7:45 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Wiggins’ former team facing Warriors at Chase Center tonight, there’s no chance of trolling when he is announced (extra loud as an All-Star) in the starting lineup. Right? – 7:38 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Chapter 11, if you want the behind-the-scenes details that led Cleveland to draft All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins No. 1 in 2014… amazon.com/Built-Lose-Tan… – 7:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick post on Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry being named All-Star starters. More to come shortly. sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:28 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Criticism of Wiggins starting — and for the record, I voted for Gobert — ignores the fact that Golden State has unlocked Wiggins as a high level scorer/defender. He’s no longer just a big, tradable contract — he’s a 26-year old part of the Warriors core – 7:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s a guard’s game now … three frontcourt players is for the birds. Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic should’ve got that starting spot over Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is hooping, but starter? No bueno. – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The broken part of this formula that Wiggins (I assume) got in off is that if you get zero media votes, you technically still get 6th or whatever if only 5 other guys got votes. A top 3/4 fan vote spot can get you far. I’m assuming that’s what happened. – 7:22 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Very happy DeMar is an All-Star starter, but the incongruity of allowing him to be a backcourt player but having Wiggins start the ASG due to lack of positional flexibility is maddening. Abolish position requirements in the All-Star Game. – 7:22 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
My differences in All-Star starters:
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If Andrew Wiggins is a real life All Star starter, then nobody can ever argue again with Thunder fans when they call Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an All Star talent. – 7:20 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Not convinced Wiggins is even the best small forward on the Warriors to be honest – 7:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Cannot wait to see what the next contract Andrew Wiggins signs is. – 7:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The worst part of the Wiggins selection is that every time he has a big playoff game, that fanbase is going to try to use it to justify him starting the freaking All-Star Game. – 7:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
does anyone actually think andrew wiggins is a better player than karl-anthony towns? – 7:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were literally on the same team. Recently. We know which one of them is better. That alone makes this stupid even before we factor Rudy Gobert into the equation. – 7:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins takes the West frontcourt starting All-Star spot many expected to go to Rudy Gobert. Fan voting accounts for 50 percent. Wiggins was boosted there. Gobert didn’t make up necessary ground in player/media (other 50 percent) voting. – 7:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Absence of Kawhi and PG opens door for Wiggins, who is shooting 40.4 pct from 3, playing good to excellent defense, delivering a few highlights for a Warriors team with the second-best record in the NBA – 7:17 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Cavaliers always knew they were drafting a future All-Star starter when they took Andrew Wiggins.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Talked about this on radio this morning: Wondered if there’d be enough media/player consensus around one alternative to overcome the fan vote for Wiggins. – 7:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Booker, Luka, CP3 and Spida looking at the NBA for not letting fans vote 3 guards instead of Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/WaCLdHkTaW – 7:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Jimmy Butler seeing Andrew Wiggins make the All-Star team pic.twitter.com/zXIf3WtWf4 – 7:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Remember the All Star Game is an exhibition game and it’s for the fans…so be happy for Andrew Wiggins and stop the hate. – 7:12 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Cool for Andrew Wiggins. Bad for me, a sanctimonious dope. But cool for Andrew Wiggins. – 7:12 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Andrew Wiggins and DeMar DeRozan with all-time clap back seasons. – 7:11 PM
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, has been named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. It was a goal that he mentioned when we sat down earlier this season to discuss his journey to the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol Andrew Wiggins went from refusing to get vaccinated, folded and got it (right decision) and then became an All-Star starter. 😂😂 – 7:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Wiggins is starting an All-Star Game before C.J. McCollum even appears in one. End fan voting. – 7:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I had 11 West players I felt good about being on the All-Star team. In a roundabout way, Wiggins removes a problem. Naming the seven subs should be easy now. – 7:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Just landed in memphis and Andrew Wiggins is an all star starter? The jet lag ain’t getting to me?
StatMuse @statmuse
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. Warriors now likely to get three All-Stars. Steph Curry also a starter, Draymond Green a likely reserve. – 7:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Andrew Wiggins has shot an eFG% of 68% on unguarded spot up jumpers, 72% on cuts, and 77% in transition while ranking 61st in the #NBA in possessions per game this season. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Andrew Wiggins All-Star narrative tonight.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Congrats to Andrew Wiggins and the NBA’s UX team on his All-Star honors. (Shouts to @Tom Ziller on this: ziller.substack.com/p/why-andrew-w… – 7:07 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Oh my. Andrew Wiggins is a starting all-star. Just as we all expected years ago. – 7:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins named a West All-Star frontcourt starter. – 7:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors have a lot of All-Stars. Include Andrew Wiggins as one of them – 7:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Andrew Wiggins becomes the 3rd Canadian to make an NBA All-Star Game, joining Steve Nash and Jamaal Magloire. – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
First-time NBA All-Star as a starter in the West: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins. – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wiggins? Really? I knew he had the fan vote but the players/media didn’t shoot him down? – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star Game. What an absolute farce – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Theo Maledon’s last 5 games with the OKC Blue:
27 points
26 points
25 points
25 points
24 points
Theo is younger than Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins.
Oh and he’s hitting buzzer beaters now too.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F2n3ivShBc – 12:02 PM
