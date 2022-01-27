Blazers, Pacers talked Myles Turner trade

Before Myles Turner sustained a stress reaction in his left foot, league personnel were pointing to the Pacers center as perhaps the first big domino to fall this trade window. There was strong momentum in conversations between Indiana and Portland, sources said, yet there’s dwindling confidence from league personnel about Turner’s injury timeline and his ability to help a potential new team’s playoff push this season.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings reportedly pursuing one of Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
sportando.basketball/en/kings-repor… – 10:52 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers looking at a painful, record-setting loss against the Hornets:
-Contextualizing giving up 158
-Records everywhere
-What went wrong?
-Any positives for Indiana?
-How much the Pacers miss Myles Turner
Tune in: https://t.co/zmFKjBReXt pic.twitter.com/MRUo13hfRL – 10:47 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against Charlotte. He’ll miss his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.
Also OUT, Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles rehab), T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren. – 1:24 PM
In addition to the Blazers, the Mavericks, Raptors, Knicks, Hornets and Kings have been mentioned as Turner suitors. The majority of rival executives contacted by B/R have described the Pacers’ as demanding far more—multiple first-round picks—than teams have so far shown in interest for both Turner and Domantas Sabonis. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022
Indiana saw several teams (such as the Mavericks) back off Turner after his foot injury. That could give the Charlotte Hornets an easier path to the Pacers center. The Hornets could try to build a package around veteran Gordon Hayward, who is believed to still favor Indiana (where he played for the Butler Bulldogs), or P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022
In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Turner talked about being involved in trade rumors and people trying to recruit him. “I haven’t been contacted by any players directly,” Turner told ClutchPoints. “It’s more so reps of players or managers and stuff like that. Small talk here and there, but I really don’t entertain most of that stuff. That’s what I got my people for.” -via Clutch Points / January 22, 2022