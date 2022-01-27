Bogdan Bogdanovic available?

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s name has appeared in conversations with several rival teams as well, sources said. All three have been involved in Atlanta’s negotiations to acquire Ben Simmons.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks are now 5-0 since the @ajc‘s Hawks Report podcast debuted 😎
… In actuality, a dominant second quarter, Bogdan Bogdanovic (back from injury) and the bench unit led the Hawks to their fifth consecutive win:
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic, on his knee: “It feels amazing, honestly.”
Said it didn’t quite warm up the same way for the 2nd half that it did for the 1st. – 10:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Feels great to be back with boys!!
Good win fellas!!! 🤙🏽🅰️ – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bogdan Bogdanovic returns from injury to haunt former team as Atlanta Hawks hand Sacramento Kings their fifth consecutive loss.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 46-17 2nd quarter in favor of the Hawks behind tremendous play from Lou Williams & Bogdan Bogdanovic gives Atlanta a 17 point lead at the half. Sacramento’s shooting dips to 44% – 8:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 67, Kings 50
Hawks dominated the second quarter, 46-17, mostly thanks to a hot stretch from Bogdan Bogdanovic and the bench unit.
Already, Hawks have 41 bench points!
Bogi has a game-high 16 points. – 8:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Hawks have rallied from 14 down to tie the game at 42-42 thanks to a Bogdan Bogdanovic three. Bogi on the next possession gives Atlanta the lead and a possession later buries a three.
47-42 Hawks 6:33 2nd – 8:18 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is cooking in his first game back. Already up to 14 points on 5/6 shooting off the bench.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic checking in for the first time since Jan. 14 – 7:53 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are all good to go for tonight’s game.
A completely clean injury report for the Hawks. – 6:29 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: 76ers & Hawks briefly discussed a trade of Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic & Danilo Gallinari, but talks stalled with Atlanta unwilling to take Harris. More on Simmons, James Harden & Domantas Sabonis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis is out vs. the Hawks tonight due to right wrist soreness. De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Chimezie Metu (knee) are questionable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is probable for Atlanta. De’Andre Hunter (back) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (illness) are questionable. – 1:44 PM
The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022
Two sources told Action Network Collins is a player the Hawks are willing to engage in talks about, along with Bogdan Bogdanovic. -via Action Network / January 19, 2022