Daily statistical milestones: Mike Conley moves past Karl Malone and more

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By HoopsHype |
January 27, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Buddy Hield No. 54 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Ryan Anderson with 1,326 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mitch Richmond
Mike Conley No. 59 in assists now
Moved ahead of Karl Malone with 5,249 assists. He’s now 9 away from Stephen Curry
CJ McCollum No. 61 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mookie Blaylock with 1,284 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kyrie Irving
DeMar DeRozan No. 64 in points now
Moved ahead of Jason Terry with 18,885 points. He’s now 55 away from Scottie Pippen
Jrue Holiday No. 65 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon with 5,154 assists. He’s now 21 away from Sleepy Floyd
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 86 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Quentin Richardson with 1,168 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Ben Gordon
Nikola Vucevic No. 92 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Gus Johnson with 7,382 rebounds. He’s now 22 away from Rasheed Wallace
Jordan Clarkson No. 131 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danny Granger and Danny Ainge with 1,007 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Morris Peterson
DeMarcus Cousins No. 146 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Herb Williams, Willie Naulls and Kevin Durant with 6,511 rebounds. He’s now 26 away from David Greenwood
Harrison Barnes No. 150 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Michael Adams with 952 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Raja Bell
DeMar DeRozan No. 158 in assists now
Moved ahead of Walt Hazzard with 3,562 assists. He’s now 1 away from Pete Maravich
Justin Holiday No. 162 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 913 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Brandon Jennings
Eric Bledsoe No. 163 in assists now
Moved ahead of Chris Webber, Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers with 3,527 assists. He’s now tied with Jalen Rose
Kemba Walker No. 163 in points now
Moved ahead of Al Jefferson with 14,348 points. He’s now 51 away from Jojo White
Terry Rozier No. 181 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Stockton with 847 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Sam Perkins
Clint Capela No. 184 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Dennis Johnson and Christian Laettner with 676 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Jonas Valanciunas
Kevin Love No. 185 in points now
Moved ahead of Chuck Person with 13,881 points. He’s now 11 away from Marques Johnson
Blake Griffin No. 189 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of George Johnson with 5,889 rebounds. He’s now 51 away from Vern Mikkelsen
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 196 in points now
Moved ahead of Kyrie Irving, Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan with 13,461 points. He’s now 55 away from Dave Cowens
Ben McLemore No. 198 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Martell Webster and Patrick Beverley with 791 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shawn Marion
PJ Tucker No. 201 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Patrick Beverley with 789 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Martell Webster
Jrue Holiday No. 210 in points now
Moved ahead of Jeff Mullins with 13,019 points. He’s now 39 away from Metta World Peace
Nikola Jokic No. 217 in assists now
Moved ahead of Gary Grant with 3,016 assists. He’s now 7 away from Jeff Mullins
Blake Griffin No. 226 in assists now
Moved ahead of Anthony Mason with 2,967 assists. He’s now 14 away from Rolando Blackman
Austin Rivers No. 229 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins, Fred VanVleet, Kelly Olynyk and Jeff Teague with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Keith Bogans
Mason Plumlee No. 232 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Orlando Woolridge with 570 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Keon Clark
Alex Len No. 239 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kermit Washington with 551 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Nate Thurmond
DeMarcus Cousins No. 234 in points now
Moved ahead of Otis Birdsong and Jack Marin with 12,545 points. He’s now 113 away from Nick Van Exel
Duncan Robinson No. 249 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Isaiah Rider with 672 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Sam Cassell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Mike Conley, asked about why the team keeps having lapses in focus, said there’s not enough times where all 5 guys on the court are doing the right things together simultaneously. – 1:30 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Mike Conley said that Quin delivered a lengthy postgame message to the team that they’ve seen the film, they know what they need to do, and they’re at the point where there needs to be individual accountability to actually do those things. – 1:25 AM
Sean Highkin
@highkin
CJ McCollum: “We played well enough to win last night. We didn’t play well enough to win tonight.” – 1:01 AM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Quin Snyder:
“Mike Conley spilled his guts out there tonight.”
But Snyder lamented that the Jazz didn’t play correctly in the first quarter and gave up a 21 point lead. – 1:00 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Quin: “Mike Conley spilled his guts on the court. … We were down 20 in the first quarter because we didn’t focus. That’s got to be something this group finds.” – 12:59 AM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder: we just battled back. We have a 20 point lead up in the first quarter because we didn’t focus on the things that we need to focus on to win games. Mike Conley spilled his guts on the court tonight – 12:59 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
FINAL: Suns 105, Jazz 97. A nice comeback try, powered by Mike Conley (16/10) and Jordan Clarkson (26/5), but they fell apart during a late 8-0 stretch. Hassan had 16/11 but had some really bad moments. And the Jazz ultimately had no answers for Booker (43/12/4) and CP3 (21/4/5). – 12:37 AM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Suns win 105-97. It was a Jazz good comeback, but an incredibly undisciplined finish to the game.
Devin Booker had 43/12/3, was a +18.
Clarkson had 26/5/2, he was a +2.
Conley: 16p/10a — was maybe the hardest playing player on the floor.
Jazz play Grizzlies on Friday. – 12:37 AM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
The end of this one is Mike Conley and JC clawing the Jazz back in. Hassan committing a bad foul and getting pissed for a T on top of it and then Booker making incredible shots. – 12:32 AM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
3:06 remaining in a good one: the Jazz trail the Suns 94-92….offensively, mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson have carried this team. Defensively, Utah is going to have to figure out pick and roll coverage. Chris Paul is getting whatever he wants in the fourth quarter – 12:27 AM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Mike Conley is pumping the crowd up after that timeout. Jazz are down just 2 — they have a legit chance to complete the comeback. – 12:26 AM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
Paul rode Conley up the lane to have the angle to drive.
#Suns
up two, as Whiteside answers with dunk off pick-and-roll.
Timeout Phoenix. 3:06 left. – 12:26 AM
Paul Garcia
@PaulGarciaNBA
“Me and DeMar talk everyday. That’s my brother, that’s my family. Nothing changed, just the teams.” – Dejounte Murray on staying close with DeMar DeRozan, even after DeRozan went to another team. – 11:21 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan on his back-and-forth with OG Anunoby tonight: “I call him sometimes and just tell him, ‘Stop fouling because I feel like you’re gonna foul me every time you just think about me.'” – 11:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Pascal Siakam on learning from former teammate DeMar DeRozan: “If I can even get close to that (level) I’m in pretty good shape.” – 10:52 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan on that 3-pointer to ice the game: “I can live and die with those shots from Vooch every night.” – 10:47 PM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
A couple of buckets from Mike Conley and the Jazz are back within 43-30…8:25 remaining in the first half…..Phoenix calls time – 10:47 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Signs of life! A 10-2 run by the Jazz, capped by a Conley 3, pulls them to with 43-30 with 8:25 left 2Q. – 10:47 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 111, Raptors 105
DeRozan: 29 pts, 7 ast, 7 reb
LaVine: 23 pts, 8 ast, 8 reb
Vucevic: 17 pts, 15 reb, 8 ast
Another tight finish after building big lead, but Bulls hold on to move to 30-17 – 10:26 PM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson was in a particularly good mood during warmups today. A lot of made shots, some dancing. Not saying that it means anything, just that it happened. – 10:26 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bulls 111, Raptors 105
DeRozan 29 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists
LaVine 23 pts, 8 rebs, 8 assists
Vucevic 17 pts, 15 rebs, 8 assists – 10:26 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Vooch knocks down a 3-pointer with 13.9 seconds left to extend the lead to 111-105, then turns to the crowd for his best ‘are you not entertained’ impression. Big shot from a guy who’s been struggling off and on through recent weeks. – 10:25 PM
James Ham
@James_HamNBA
“We haven’t stopped anybody. Everyone we’re playing are having career nights. Everyone we’re playing is having a field day. Until we get the defensive side of the ball consistently under control, it’s not going to matter whether we score 98 points or 130.” -Harrison Barnes – 10:24 PM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Bojan Bogdanovic just threw his finger splint toward the scorers table — the finger splint he’s supposed to keep on in order for his finger avulsion fracture to heal. Bending means no healing. – 10:23 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports
Now Gray Trent Jr., who has 32 points, is ejected for his second technical. Got one for dust-up with Vucevic, then just clapped at the ref. #Bulls
up 3 late – 10:21 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Gary Trent Jr. has really gotten under the skin of the Bulls starters all game. Went back and forth with DeRozan all night and now Vooch chirps with him a bit after a physical jump ball tie up. – 10:05 PM
Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins ejected in Brooklyn after his second technical foul. He’s picked up three technicals in three games with Denver. – 9:58 PM
Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
“We haven’t stopped anybody. Everyone we’re playing is having career nights. Everyone we’re playing is having a field day.” — Kings forward Harrison Barnes – 9:56 PM
Jamal Collier
@JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan just picked up his second technical foul of the night.
He drew one for grabbing the net earlier and just got one for slamming the ball on the court, but apparently the first doesn’t count toward ejection?? – 9:53 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
Like most of us on press row, the Raptors were wondering why DeMar DeRozan wasn’t ejected after getting called for his second technical foul.
Apparently grabbing the net (his first T) doesn’t qualify as an individual tech toward disqualification. – 9:53 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan gets called for an offensive foul bringing the ball up, then earns a tech for slamming the ball on the ground. He’s still chewing the referee out as Trent takes his free throws. – 9:52 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan smashes a block off the backboard to slow a 13-0 Toronto run, but it’s called a foul. Boos building to a crescendo here with each new angle the fans get on the big screen. – 9:47 PM
Joe Vardon
@joevardon
Meanwhile, I see back at home, the Cavaliers finally have their signature win — a dismantling of Giannis, Jrue, Middleton, and the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks. Incredible. Cleveland is tied for the East lead with 30 wins – 9:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
DeRozan/LaVine/Vucevic in 1st half: 45 pts on 19-27 FG. They’ve also got 21 reb and 16 ast. As tough as just about any trio offensively.
Meanwhile, it’s been a while since a team defended Siakam (4 pts, 1-6 FG) as well as the Bulls are. Showing him multiple bodies with FVV out – 9:15 PM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
Just as I say empty the bench and pack it in, Kings show signs of life. Harrison Barnes up to 20 points now and trim the Hawks lead to 20 with under a minute to go in the 3rd – 9:13 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports #Bulls
led Toronto early 14-2 and 26-12, Raptors came back to tie it a few times, now Bulls lead 67-50 at half. DeRozan has 21, LaVine 14, Vucevic 10 & 10. Won’t be many chances in the next 3 weeks for Bulls to be the better-rested team, need to take advantage. – 9:10 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 67-50 heading into the locker room.
DeMar DeRozan (21 points, 4 assists) leads scoring with Zach LaVine (14 points, 6 assists) and Nikola Vučević (10 points, 6 assists) playing well off each other. – 9:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
Bulls 67-50 at the break. DeRozan with 21. Vooch with 5 straight dbl-dbl games..25 on the season. 4 assists away from a triple-double. LaVine with 14-7-6. – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Bulls lead Raptors 67-50 at half
Big 3 of DeRozan (21 pts, 4 ast), LaVine (14 pts, 6 ast) and Vucevic (10 pts, 6 ast) combined for 45 points and 16 assists
Bulls have 22 assists on 28 made field goals – 9:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bulls 67, Raptors 50.
Great half by the Bulls’ big three. DeMar DeRozan leads the way with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. Zach LaVine has 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Nikola Vučević has 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bulls 67, Raptors 50
DeRozan 21 points, 4 assists
LaVine 14 points, 7 rebs, 6 assists
Vucevic 10 points, 10 rebs, 6 assists
Bulls shot 62.2% with 22 assists
Trent Jr. 14 points – 9:08 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan just made his first 3-pointer since New Year’s Day at Washington.
You’ll remember it as the second of his consecutive game-winning, buzzer-beating 3s. This made 3 snapped a 11-game drought for DeRozan without a 3-pointer. – 9:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
The triple-double watch is on for Vooch: 10-7-5. Triple double-watch for Zach: 11-5-4. Bulls up 48-41. 4:25 left 1st half. – 8:55 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic is playing a brilliant game. 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists on 5-5 shooting so far. On triple-double watch midway through the second quarter – 8:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
For all intents and purposes, the bench has done its job. The Boogie + starters lineup wasn’t great, but the bench lineup was good. – 8:52 PM
Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
Game-high 11 first-half points for DeMarcus Cousins. Shot 4-10 from the field, 2-3 from distance, hauled in 5 rebounds (3 offensive). It wasn’t pretty but Denver will gladly take it. It’s offense, from the bench. – 8:52 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Sharp start for Vooch. 3-for-3 including a nice dunk off a PNR with DeRozan, plus 4 assists and 5 rebounds.
Much improved ball movement in general for the Bulls, who have more assists already tonight (11) than they recorded in that entire loss to the Orlando Magic (10). – 8:30 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Throw out Zach LaVine’s 4-minute stint before he left Warriors game early and this is 1st time since Jan. 12 he and DeMar DeRozan are playing together.
The Bulls are 18-5 when both players score 20 or more points in the same game. – 8:29 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday has been in perfect position for three or four steals tonight and hasn’t come up with one of them. Weird night for him. – 8:27 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan getting to the line very effectively in the opening minutes against his former team. Bulls pick up a quick 14-5 lead. – 8:16 PM
Joe Cowley
@JCowleyHoops
Hard for all of the Vooch haters to wrongfully blame him for things going wrong so far. Bulls Big Three all operating in crisp fashion. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Forgot to note that with his second assist, #Bucks
point guard Jrue Holiday passes recently hired #Cavs
special advisor José Calderón for No. 65 on the all-time assists list with 5,149. – 7:24 PM
Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled De’Aaron Fox out vs. the Hawks. He will miss his third game due to left ankle soreness. Rookie Davion Mitchell will make his second start of the season.
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard
@KLChouinard
Starters:
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Trae Young
vs.
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley III
Richaun Holmes
Davion Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton – 7:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Nik Vucevic, who was listed as probable for tonight’s game vs the Raptors, will play. No Ball or Caruso for the Bulls, who have lost 7 of 10 games since their 9-game winning streak. Both teams are playing their 3rd game in 4 nights. – 6:26 PM
Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
Davon Reed’s one turnover against the Pistons broke his streak of nine-straight games and 142 minutes played without a turnover. He has just five turnovers in 319 minutes this season, which is less than the seven DeMarcus Cousins has in two games. Mr. Dependable. – 6:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Raptors visit DeMar DeRozan’s Bulls tonight. 2nd game of a back-to-back and 3rd in 4 nights. Will they have any gas left in the tank, especially if they’re short-handed again?
@Paul Jones
and I have the call @TSN1050Radio at 8pm. Pre-game with @jimtatti and @Nikki_Reyes at 7:30 pic.twitter.com/Cl2Z7ABRCK
– 3:57 PM