Hawks interested in Derrick White

Other teams believe the Hawks could draw an even higher return. Jerami Grant has been frequently mentioned as a primary trade target for the Hawks this deadline, and Atlanta placed a call to San Antonio about Derrick White, sources said. The Spurs and Mavericks have been considered Collins suitors dating back to the 2020 offseason.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks reportedly interested in Derrick White
Hawks reportedly interested in Derrick White
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Derrick White drew another charge last night, giving him 17 on the season and narrowing the gap between him and Kyle Lowry (22) and Blake Griffin (21).
Derrick White drew another charge last night, giving him 17 on the season and narrowing the gap between him and Kyle Lowry (22) and Blake Griffin (21).
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Friday is Derrick White Bobblehead Night at the AT&T Center. Spurs Give’s 50/50 Rafffle will be donating 25 % of the money raised that night to Morgan’s Wonderland, which White supports through his work with Special Olympics.
Friday is Derrick White Bobblehead Night at the AT&T Center. Spurs Give’s 50/50 Rafffle will be donating 25 % of the money raised that night to Morgan’s Wonderland, which White supports through his work with Special Olympics.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With the aid of Will Sevening, the #Spurs‘ Derrick White keeps getting up after getting knocked down.
“I make sure he earns his paycheck every game,” joked White, whose mug has been patched up countless times by the club’s longtime athletic trainer.
With the aid of Will Sevening, the #Spurs‘ Derrick White keeps getting up after getting knocked down.
“I make sure he earns his paycheck every game,” joked White, whose mug has been patched up countless times by the club’s longtime athletic trainer.
