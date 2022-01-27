Hawks seeking first-round pick and starting-caliber player for John Collins

One team contacted by Atlanta regarding Collins told Bleacher Report the Hawks were only seeking a valuable first-round pick and a starting-caliber player in exchange for the talented young forward.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Teams coming to the Hawks with deals for John Collins: pic.twitter.com/i7qu0sE5lU – 2:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Atlanta is going to move John Collins for not that much, some team is going to get a really good player on a perfectly fair contract. That deal will look especially good when the cap rises in a few years. Collins is good and I don’t understand why he’s the trade piece there. – 9:56 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters:
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Trae Young
vs.
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley III
Richaun Holmes
Davion Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton – 7:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:09 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Kings
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Bogdanovic is on a ~ 20-24 minute restriction – 7:09 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: 76ers & Hawks briefly discussed a trade of Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic & Danilo Gallinari, but talks stalled with Atlanta unwilling to take Harris. More on Simmons, James Harden & Domantas Sabonis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK checking couch cushions for an extra $26 mill a year to get in the John Collins sweepstakes! pic.twitter.com/fkj13UGvmO – 4:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins reportedly frustrated and potentially on the move, @NekiasNBA and @esidery teamed up to break down several possible destinations for Collins ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 10 trade deadline: basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 4:46 PM
The Spurs and Mavericks have been considered Collins suitors dating back to the 2020 offseason. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022
The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022
While there’s been no direct indication on particular trade frameworks for Atlanta’s pursuit of Grant, the Hawks have grown more active in searching for a new home for John Collins, sources said, and Collins’ salary works in a direct swap for Grant. The Kings are said to have removed De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton from any ongoing trade conversations, though Marvin Bagley III has consistently drawn interest from Detroit. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022