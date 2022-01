Hawks seeking first-round pick and starting-caliber player for John Collins

While there’s been no direct indication on particular trade frameworks for Atlanta’s pursuit of Grant, the Hawks have grown more active in searching for a new home for John Collins, sources said, and Collins’ salary works in a direct swap for Grant. The Kings are said to have removed De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton from any ongoing trade conversations, though Marvin Bagley III has consistently drawn interest from Detroit. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2022