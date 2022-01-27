Kevin Durant, LeBron James named All-Star captains

Mark Medina: Kevin Durant will be the captain for the East All-Stars.
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The next highest vote-getter in the East frtoncourt will replace Kevin Durant when he withdraws from the All-Star Game, per NBA rules, which means Jayson Tatum will be named a starter. – 8:40 PM
The next highest vote-getter in the East frtoncourt will replace Kevin Durant when he withdraws from the All-Star Game, per NBA rules, which means Jayson Tatum will be named a starter. – 8:40 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: LeBron James & Kevin Durant are back to captain NBA All-Star Game starting lineups @PostSports https://t.co/KuORwfVhjX pic.twitter.com/5PHdylbXqU – 8:39 PM
Story: LeBron James & Kevin Durant are back to captain NBA All-Star Game starting lineups @PostSports https://t.co/KuORwfVhjX pic.twitter.com/5PHdylbXqU – 8:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Unbelievable first half from Anthony Davis, who Embiid has played well against in his career: 23 points on 10-13 shooting. A nice mix of easy ones from his teammates but also a few tough, well-contested mid-rangers.
Sixers still lead the LeBron-less Lakers at halftime, 54-48. – 8:32 PM
Unbelievable first half from Anthony Davis, who Embiid has played well against in his career: 23 points on 10-13 shooting. A nice mix of easy ones from his teammates but also a few tough, well-contested mid-rangers.
Sixers still lead the LeBron-less Lakers at halftime, 54-48. – 8:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James leads NBA in All-Star voting, ties Michael Jordan’s record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 8:31 PM
LeBron James leads NBA in All-Star voting, ties Michael Jordan’s record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 8:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most times leading the All-Star vote overall:
9 — Michael Jordan
9 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/gVpc6lJue5 – 8:20 PM
Most times leading the All-Star vote overall:
9 — Michael Jordan
9 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/gVpc6lJue5 – 8:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sure, LeBron isn’t playing but we’re about to witness Drummond-Dwight minutes. Can’t say TNT isn’t getting its money’s worth tonight. – 7:55 PM
Sure, LeBron isn’t playing but we’re about to witness Drummond-Dwight minutes. Can’t say TNT isn’t getting its money’s worth tonight. – 7:55 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline NBA All-Star starters.
zagsblog.com/2022/01/27/ste… – 7:54 PM
Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline NBA All-Star starters.
zagsblog.com/2022/01/27/ste… – 7:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
how many people are going to bet the Lakers tonight because Chuck just screamed LEBRON IS PLAYING before the commercial?
(he’s not playing) – 7:28 PM
how many people are going to bet the Lakers tonight because Chuck just screamed LEBRON IS PLAYING before the commercial?
(he’s not playing) – 7:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Might as well pick Zaza Pachulia as Kevin Durant’s injury replacement while we’re at it. – 7:22 PM
Might as well pick Zaza Pachulia as Kevin Durant’s injury replacement while we’re at it. – 7:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:
WEST
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
EAST
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM
My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:
WEST
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
EAST
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Both 1 seeds have zero All Star starters
Jimmy Butler could be a replacement for KD, but still interesting to see that – 7:19 PM
Both 1 seeds have zero All Star starters
Jimmy Butler could be a replacement for KD, but still interesting to see that – 7:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star game.
West: Steph, CP (kept going back and forth on either CP or Morant), LeBron, Draymond, Jokic. East: LaVine, DeRozan, Durant, Giannis, Embiid – 7:18 PM
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star game.
West: Steph, CP (kept going back and forth on either CP or Morant), LeBron, Draymond, Jokic. East: LaVine, DeRozan, Durant, Giannis, Embiid – 7:18 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star Game:
Western:
G: Steph Curry
G: Ja
F: Draymond
F: LeBron
F: Jokic
Eastern:
G: Trae
G: Derozan
F: Embiid
F: Giannis
F: Durant
And yes: time to end fan voting – 7:16 PM
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star Game:
Western:
G: Steph Curry
G: Ja
F: Draymond
F: LeBron
F: Jokic
Eastern:
G: Trae
G: Derozan
F: Embiid
F: Giannis
F: Durant
And yes: time to end fan voting – 7:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Eastern Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Giannis Antetokounmpo
•DeMar DeRozan
•Kevin Durant
•Joel Embiid
•Trae Young pic.twitter.com/R4SVQs3wJY – 7:15 PM
The Eastern Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Giannis Antetokounmpo
•DeMar DeRozan
•Kevin Durant
•Joel Embiid
•Trae Young pic.twitter.com/R4SVQs3wJY – 7:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Eastern Conference player pool of All Star starters, with Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant as team captain: pic.twitter.com/ba1SV6Ylh3 – 7:15 PM
Eastern Conference player pool of All Star starters, with Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant as team captain: pic.twitter.com/ba1SV6Ylh3 – 7:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Heat players voted East All-Star starters. Expect Butler when coaches vote for the seven reserves. Also, there will be an Adam Silver replacement for sidelined Kevin Durant. – 7:15 PM
No Heat players voted East All-Star starters. Expect Butler when coaches vote for the seven reserves. Also, there will be an Adam Silver replacement for sidelined Kevin Durant. – 7:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
And again in full disclosure, though I think the NBA releases these as well, my East All-Star vote was: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine. – 7:14 PM
And again in full disclosure, though I think the NBA releases these as well, my East All-Star vote was: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine. – 7:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young are named All-Star starters from the East along with Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. – 7:14 PM
DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young are named All-Star starters from the East along with Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. – 7:14 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan has been named an All-Star starter.
It’s his fifth selection, first as a member of the Chicago Bulls and first since the 2017-18 season.
He joins Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and Joel Embiid as East starters. – 7:14 PM
DeMar DeRozan has been named an All-Star starter.
It’s his fifth selection, first as a member of the Chicago Bulls and first since the 2017-18 season.
He joins Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and Joel Embiid as East starters. – 7:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young.
Heat still has a chance to to be represented in the All-Star Game. Reserves, who are selected by conference coaches, are announced next Thursday. – 7:13 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young.
Heat still has a chance to to be represented in the All-Star Game. Reserves, who are selected by conference coaches, are announced next Thursday. – 7:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Captain Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:13 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Captain Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan is heading to his fifth All-Star Game. LeBron James is the West captain … again … 4-0 as a captain. KD captain of the East. – 7:13 PM
DeMar DeRozan is heading to his fifth All-Star Game. LeBron James is the West captain … again … 4-0 as a captain. KD captain of the East. – 7:13 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Eastern Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young. – 7:13 PM
Eastern Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young. – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference All-Star starters:
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star starters:
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 East All-Star starters:
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 7:13 PM
2022 East All-Star starters:
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 7:13 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevin Durant is the All-Star captain of the Eastern Conference – 7:13 PM
Kevin Durant is the All-Star captain of the Eastern Conference – 7:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
East frontcourt All-Stars: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid. – 7:12 PM
East frontcourt All-Stars: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid. – 7:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant is joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid as the East frontcourt All-Stars. – 7:12 PM
Kevin Durant is joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid as the East frontcourt All-Stars. – 7:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Eastern Conference All-Star frontcourt starters: Kevin Durant (captain), Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid. – 7:11 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star frontcourt starters: Kevin Durant (captain), Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid. – 7:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant is the captain from the East opposite LeBron James. – 7:11 PM
Kevin Durant is the captain from the East opposite LeBron James. – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
About that game tipping off in 30 minutes:
Vogel stays small, starting Malik Monk in LeBron’s place, leaving Anthony Davis as the man on Embiid. – 7:06 PM
About that game tipping off in 30 minutes:
Vogel stays small, starting Malik Monk in LeBron’s place, leaving Anthony Davis as the man on Embiid. – 7:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James will be an All-Star captain for the fifth-straight time. – 7:05 PM
LeBron James will be an All-Star captain for the fifth-straight time. – 7:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will both a starter and the team captain for the Western Conference All-Stars – 7:05 PM
LeBron James will both a starter and the team captain for the Western Conference All-Stars – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
It comes as no surprise that Lakers forward LeBron James was named the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars. – 7:04 PM
It comes as no surprise that Lakers forward LeBron James was named the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (illness) will indeed start against the LeBron-less Lakers.
Danny Green (hip) is returning after missing the past seven games, coming off the bench. Doc Rivers said he’ll be limited to about 15 minutes. – 7:04 PM
Tobias Harris (illness) will indeed start against the LeBron-less Lakers.
Danny Green (hip) is returning after missing the past seven games, coming off the bench. Doc Rivers said he’ll be limited to about 15 minutes. – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron as the leading all-star vote getter at 37 is so incredible. he makes greatness look easy. – 7:04 PM
lebron as the leading all-star vote getter at 37 is so incredible. he makes greatness look easy. – 7:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Vote-getting leaders – and captains: Lebron James in the West. Durant was the leader in the third round of voting in the East with Giannis close to him – 7:04 PM
Vote-getting leaders – and captains: Lebron James in the West. Durant was the leader in the third round of voting in the East with Giannis close to him – 7:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James will captain the Western Conference All-Star team. – 7:03 PM
LeBron James will captain the Western Conference All-Star team. – 7:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris is starting for the 76ers tonight. He’d been questionable with a non-COVID illness. No LeBron James for the Lakers. – 7:02 PM
Tobias Harris is starting for the 76ers tonight. He’d been questionable with a non-COVID illness. No LeBron James for the Lakers. – 7:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is starting at center against Joel Embiid. Malik Monk replaces LeBron in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/Kk9cbwXAue – 7:01 PM
Anthony Davis is starting at center against Joel Embiid. Malik Monk replaces LeBron in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/Kk9cbwXAue – 7:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James out Thursday night vs. 76ers due to knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 6:57 PM
LeBron James out Thursday night vs. 76ers due to knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 6:57 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trying to look on the bright side of LeBron missing the game tonight… maybe that opens the door for some THT showcase minutes when Russ is out. – 6:25 PM
Trying to look on the bright side of LeBron missing the game tonight… maybe that opens the door for some THT showcase minutes when Russ is out. – 6:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James is 105 points away from overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all-time points in NBA history including playoffs.
Depending on how many games he misses, he could achieve that feat 7 games from now…
When the Lakers play the Bucks, the team that drafted Kareem. pic.twitter.com/urxDdb9fOC – 6:22 PM
LeBron James is 105 points away from overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all-time points in NBA history including playoffs.
Depending on how many games he misses, he could achieve that feat 7 games from now…
When the Lakers play the Bucks, the team that drafted Kareem. pic.twitter.com/urxDdb9fOC – 6:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lots of gold LeBron and Kobe jerseys in the crowd tonight. But shoutout to the dude with an orange Syracuse Melo jersey. That’s a good deep cut. – 6:22 PM
Lots of gold LeBron and Kobe jerseys in the crowd tonight. But shoutout to the dude with an orange Syracuse Melo jersey. That’s a good deep cut. – 6:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. 76ers on Thursday, day-to-day with knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:21 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. 76ers on Thursday, day-to-day with knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James (left knee soreness) will miss tonight’s game against the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/WrgICWpyc9 – 6:20 PM
LeBron James (left knee soreness) will miss tonight’s game against the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/WrgICWpyc9 – 6:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James is averaging 29.1 points per game, easily the most in NBA history by a player in his 19th season or later.
He could go scoreless in 10 straight games and still be averaging more points than anyone ever in Year 19 or later. – 6:08 PM
LeBron James is averaging 29.1 points per game, easily the most in NBA history by a player in his 19th season or later.
He could go scoreless in 10 straight games and still be averaging more points than anyone ever in Year 19 or later. – 6:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will play tonight, his second game back from his knee injury.
Prior to tonight’s game, LeBron and AD had played only 25 of the last 98 games together. – 6:06 PM
Anthony Davis will play tonight, his second game back from his knee injury.
Prior to tonight’s game, LeBron and AD had played only 25 of the last 98 games together. – 6:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: ‘I do expect to see Dwight (Howard) in there some (at backup center) with LeBron out.’ #Sixers – 6:06 PM
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: ‘I do expect to see Dwight (Howard) in there some (at backup center) with LeBron out.’ #Sixers – 6:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Lakers forward LeBron James is out tonight vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. – 6:04 PM
#Lakers forward LeBron James is out tonight vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. – 6:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question. – 6:03 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question. – 6:03 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron James is out tonight, the night All-Star starters are announced and we find out if he is indeed a team captain – 6:02 PM
LeBron James is out tonight, the night All-Star starters are announced and we find out if he is indeed a team captain – 6:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: LeBron James is out tonight with left knee soreness. ‘He just woke up with it.’ #Sixers – 6:02 PM
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: LeBron James is out tonight with left knee soreness. ‘He just woke up with it.’ #Sixers – 6:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (knee) will be day-to-day moving forward. – 6:02 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (knee) will be day-to-day moving forward. – 6:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James will miss tonight’s Lakers-76ers game due to sore left knee. James will be day to day. – 6:02 PM
LeBron James will miss tonight’s Lakers-76ers game due to sore left knee. James will be day to day. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James was out on the court getting some shots up ahead of tonight’s Sixers-Lakers game. James was a late add to the injury report with knee soreness. He is questionable to play. – 5:16 PM
LeBron James was out on the court getting some shots up ahead of tonight’s Sixers-Lakers game. James was a late add to the injury report with knee soreness. He is questionable to play. – 5:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Lakers forward LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. Meanwhile, Lakers post player Anthony Davis (left knee) is probable. Sixers swingman Danny Green (right hip) is questionable, but is expected to play. – 3:33 PM
#Lakers forward LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. Meanwhile, Lakers post player Anthony Davis (left knee) is probable. Sixers swingman Danny Green (right hip) is questionable, but is expected to play. – 3:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James this season
29.1 pts
7.7 reb
6.3 ast
Most consecutive seasons averaging 25-6-6
LeBron – 18
Big O – 8
Bird – 4
In Year 19, he’s scoring more per minute than in any other season in his career. – 2:45 PM
LeBron James this season
29.1 pts
7.7 reb
6.3 ast
Most consecutive seasons averaging 25-6-6
LeBron – 18
Big O – 8
Bird – 4
In Year 19, he’s scoring more per minute than in any other season in his career. – 2:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:23 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James questionable with left knee soreness for 76ers game tonight. – 2:22 PM
Lakers say LeBron James questionable with left knee soreness for 76ers game tonight. – 2:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tonight vs Sixers because of left knee soreness – 2:02 PM
Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tonight vs Sixers because of left knee soreness – 2:02 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers announced that LeBron James was downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia because of left knee soreness. – 2:02 PM
Lakers announced that LeBron James was downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia because of left knee soreness. – 2:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, team says. – 2:02 PM
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, team says. – 2:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update to the Lakers injury report: LeBron James is questionable to play at Philly tonight due to left knee soreness. – 1:59 PM
Update to the Lakers injury report: LeBron James is questionable to play at Philly tonight due to left knee soreness. – 1:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia with left knee soreness, the Lakers announce – 1:58 PM
LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia with left knee soreness, the Lakers announce – 1:58 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Kevin Durant will earn a $1.1M bonus if he is selected to the All-Star game tonight.
The bonus was considered likely before the season and does not impact the $42M salary of Durant or the Nets luxury tax bill. – 1:17 PM
Kevin Durant will earn a $1.1M bonus if he is selected to the All-Star game tonight.
The bonus was considered likely before the season and does not impact the $42M salary of Durant or the Nets luxury tax bill. – 1:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With All-Star starters being announced tonight, here’s who @Josh Robbins and I picked for the All-Star game two weeks ago. Don’t think much has changed since, except KD’s injury.
theathletic.com/3063437/2022/0… – 12:38 PM
With All-Star starters being announced tonight, here’s who @Josh Robbins and I picked for the All-Star game two weeks ago. Don’t think much has changed since, except KD’s injury.
theathletic.com/3063437/2022/0… – 12:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
All-Star starters coming later today. I had a vote and went with: Steph, Ja, LeBron, Rudy and Nikola in the West. In the East, DeMar, Harden, Giannis, Joel and KD. – 12:15 PM
All-Star starters coming later today. I had a vote and went with: Steph, Ja, LeBron, Rudy and Nikola in the West. In the East, DeMar, Harden, Giannis, Joel and KD. – 12:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are the perfect blend of talent and chemistry. They play with a palpable bravado and irrational audacity that has them eyeing the postseason without LeBron for the first time since 1998 — and looking capable of making noise when they get there
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 2:59 AM
#Cavs are the perfect blend of talent and chemistry. They play with a palpable bravado and irrational audacity that has them eyeing the postseason without LeBron for the first time since 1998 — and looking capable of making noise when they get there
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 2:59 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets are only 3 losses away from falling into a play-in spot. They need to weather the storm with KD out. pic.twitter.com/Gt9CpMSN9K – 11:13 PM
Nets are only 3 losses away from falling into a play-in spot. They need to weather the storm with KD out. pic.twitter.com/Gt9CpMSN9K – 11:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This wasn’t the Nets without KD. It wasn’t the Heat without Butler and Bam. It wasn’t the center-less Utah Jazz. It was the streaking Bucks who were 18-3 with Giannis, Holiday and Middleton in the lineup together. And it was still a #Cavs rout
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 11:09 PM
This wasn’t the Nets without KD. It wasn’t the Heat without Butler and Bam. It wasn’t the center-less Utah Jazz. It was the streaking Bucks who were 18-3 with Giannis, Holiday and Middleton in the lineup together. And it was still a #Cavs rout
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 11:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant will be reevaluated in the next week. Said ‘We’ll see” in response to @Chris Haynes‘ report on him being out through the All Star break. – 10:39 PM
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant will be reevaluated in the next week. Said ‘We’ll see” in response to @Chris Haynes‘ report on him being out through the All Star break. – 10:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Crazy to note Miami will likely have its first 50-win season since the LeBron/Wade/Bosh era. But not many coaches I’d take over Spoelstra – 9:15 PM
Crazy to note Miami will likely have its first 50-win season since the LeBron/Wade/Bosh era. But not many coaches I’d take over Spoelstra – 9:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Really strong effort so far from an undermanned Nets team playing without KD, Kyrie and Harden — and Claxton and Sharpe. They’re playing hard. Aldridge and Cam Thomas have combined for 26 points. – 9:08 PM
Really strong effort so far from an undermanned Nets team playing without KD, Kyrie and Harden — and Claxton and Sharpe. They’re playing hard. Aldridge and Cam Thomas have combined for 26 points. – 9:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets — with no Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, or Nic Claxton — lead the Nuggets, 65-54, at the half. Nikola Jokic hasn’t been in much of a groove, but Cam Thomas went on a scoring spree, LaMarcus Aldridge has been solid, and Jevon Carter has 3 3s. – 9:07 PM
The Nets — with no Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, or Nic Claxton — lead the Nuggets, 65-54, at the half. Nikola Jokic hasn’t been in much of a groove, but Cam Thomas went on a scoring spree, LaMarcus Aldridge has been solid, and Jevon Carter has 3 3s. – 9:07 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Steve Nash is a good coach. The Nets run good stuff, and the younger players are developing. To hold a 5-point lead over Denver, with Harden, Durant, Kyrie, and Joe Harris out (oh, and Claxton)…the remaining Nets and their coach deserve kudos. – 9:00 PM
Steve Nash is a good coach. The Nets run good stuff, and the younger players are developing. To hold a 5-point lead over Denver, with Harden, Durant, Kyrie, and Joe Harris out (oh, and Claxton)…the remaining Nets and their coach deserve kudos. – 9:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Harden has repeatedly told management, ownership, those in the org. that he is committed to being a Net. That he wants to win a championship there. And more than that the Big 3… Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving …they believe they’re unstoppable.”
– Woj via ESPN spot – 8:37 PM
“Harden has repeatedly told management, ownership, those in the org. that he is committed to being a Net. That he wants to win a championship there. And more than that the Big 3… Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving …they believe they’re unstoppable.”
– Woj via ESPN spot – 8:37 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 8:00 PM
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 8:00 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Updated Brooklyn Nets injury report
Durant (OUT) – sprained knee
Harden (OUT) – hamstring tightness
Kyrie (OUT) – disinterested – 7:36 PM
Updated Brooklyn Nets injury report
Durant (OUT) – sprained knee
Harden (OUT) – hamstring tightness
Kyrie (OUT) – disinterested – 7:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Harden being out in addition to KD and Irving means Denver needs to win this game.
It’s definitely not a must-win, but dropping this one would be a bad loss with 4 more road games ahead of them. Denver needs to take care of business and take the wins they can get. – 7:23 PM
Harden being out in addition to KD and Irving means Denver needs to win this game.
It’s definitely not a must-win, but dropping this one would be a bad loss with 4 more road games ahead of them. Denver needs to take care of business and take the wins they can get. – 7:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
James Harden (left hamstring tightness) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against Denver.
This was a makeup game for the Nuggets and they catch an already short handed Brooklyn team without Harden, Durant and Irving. – 7:22 PM
James Harden (left hamstring tightness) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against Denver.
This was a makeup game for the Nuggets and they catch an already short handed Brooklyn team without Harden, Durant and Irving. – 7:22 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr calls Wiggins’ All-Star starter selection “one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a coach.” “The journey he’s traveled, it has been rocky at times. To see how hard he’s worked and to see all that work rewarded, just could not be any happier for him.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 27, 2022
Ja Morant: Blessed & Thankful 🙏🏽 My Fans, I Appreciate You. 🖤 To Memphis, Murray State, Da Gang, Organization, Couldn’t Do It Without Y’all. 🐻🐎 To MBNO, ™️ . We Got More Work To Do. Love Yall 🤞🏽 -via Twitter @JaMorant / January 27, 2022
Tim Reynolds: East No. 1 seed right now: zero All-Star starters. West No. 1 seed right now: zero All-Star starters. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / January 27, 2022