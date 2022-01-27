Knicks open to trading Julius Randle?

Cumulative stats over NY’s past two gamesObi Toppin:+40 plus/minus in 36 mins31 points on 12-for-18 shooting (67%)11 rebs5 made 3PTs’ (71% from deep)Julius Randle:-56 plus/mins in 59 mins29 points on 11-for-29 (38%)13 rebs2 made 3PT’s (20%)