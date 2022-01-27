Knicks open to trading Julius Randle?

It has been a topsy-turvy season so far for the New York Knicks — and it could be even wilder. According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, at least one team who have reached out to the Knicks ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 10 came away “with the impression that Julius Randle would be available for the right return.”
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talking Knicks’ issues, trade deadline, Julius Randle and more with @Stefan Bondy, @AshNicoleMoss and @CWilliamson44 on The Putback here:
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Cumulative stats over NY’s past two games
Obi Toppin:
+40 plus/minus in 36 mins
31 points on 12-for-18 shooting (67%)
11 rebs
5 made 3PTs’ (71% from deep)
Julius Randle:
-56 plus/mins in 59 mins
29 points on 11-for-29 (38%)
13 rebs
2 made 3PT’s (20%)
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Final numbers:
Obi Toppin:
+20 in 21 minutes
18 points (on 7-of-9 shooting)
Julius Randle:
-34 in 26 minutes
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle:
-34 in 26 minutes
11 points (on 5-of-12 shooting)
4 turnovers
Obi Toppin:
+15 in 12 minutes
13 points (on 6-of-7 shooting)
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said on the pregame show, this Knicks offense falls right into Miami’s defensive favor
When they begin to spam strong side Julius Randle, the Heat double and rely on rotations
Like they do at an extremely high level
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ian Begley @IanBegley
