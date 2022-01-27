Lakers sign Stanley Johnson for the rest of the season

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Stanley Johnson, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Johnson has averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.2 minutes through 14 games (six starts) with Los Angeles this season.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers make it official the signing of Stanley Johnson to a contract. – 12:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Stanley Johnson signed to a deal, plus new details about the Lakers’ relationship with Russ, and what it would take to trade him for John Wall. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Stanley Johnson signed to a deal, plus new details about the Lakers’ relationship with Russ, and what it would take to trade him for John Wall. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers made the signing of Stanley Johnson official moments ago.
Johnson’s been highly impactful in the 14 games he played across three 10-day deals, and now ranks 2nd on the team in net rating (5.0) behind only Austin Reaves (9.1). – 12:13 PM
The Lakers made the signing of Stanley Johnson official moments ago.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers officially signed Stanley Johnson to a deal for the rest of the season this morning with a team option for next year. I wrote about Johnson and how the move points to the style the Lakers have committed to for the foreseeable future: ocregister.com/2022/01/26/sta… – 12:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make the signing of Stanley Johnson official: pic.twitter.com/4msHCqS8wH – 12:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick says Stanley Johnson was always super professional and a very hard worker – 6:44 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Stanley Johnson, the Lakers’ shifting direction, and the laws of motion: ocregister.com/2022/01/26/sta… – 5:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As expected, Lakers to sign Stanley Johnson for rest of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/26/as-… – 3:25 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Lakers sign local product Stanley Johnson to a two-year contract latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 2:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per @Adrian Wojnarowski, Stanley Johnson’s deal is a team option for year two, which essentially makes this a guaranteed make-good opportunity. Works well for both sides. Cool to see a dude bust his ass and get another shot. AK – 12:55 PM
Keith Smith: Stanley Johnson’s second 10-Day contract with the Lost Angeles Lakers expired today. As has been reported, Johnson will sign a two-year, veteran minimum deal with the Lakers before they play tonight. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 27, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers intend to sign F Stanley Johnson to a two-year deal, including a team option for 2022-2023, sources tell ESPN. Deal expected to be signed on Thursday. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 26, 2022
Shams Charania: Forward Stanley Johnson has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Johnson’s final 10-day contract expires Wednesday, but his contagious defense, energy and play earn him a guaranteed rest of the year. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 26, 2022