Lakers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (24-24) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (19-19) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 27, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 52, Philadelphia 76ers 57 (Q3 09:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL get a Bradley putback, and a Davis jumper, to get within 2 at the start of the 3rd Q.
Davis is up to 25 points on 14 FGA’s. – 8:49 PM
LAL get a Bradley putback, and a Davis jumper, to get within 2 at the start of the 3rd Q.
Davis is up to 25 points on 14 FGA’s. – 8:49 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
interrupting your halftime break to show you the Turkish superstar: @Furkan Korkmaz pic.twitter.com/c9OBwJNEQw – 8:45 PM
interrupting your halftime break to show you the Turkish superstar: @Furkan Korkmaz pic.twitter.com/c9OBwJNEQw – 8:45 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: LeBron James & Kevin Durant are back to captain NBA All-Star Game starting lineups @PostSports https://t.co/KuORwfVhjX pic.twitter.com/5PHdylbXqU – 8:39 PM
Story: LeBron James & Kevin Durant are back to captain NBA All-Star Game starting lineups @PostSports https://t.co/KuORwfVhjX pic.twitter.com/5PHdylbXqU – 8:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 54, Lakers 48. AD with 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Embid with 13-6-4. Harris with 11-3-3. Sixers have forced 11 LA turnovers but have turned those into just four points, primarily because they also have eight giveaways. – 8:32 PM
Halftime: Sixers 54, Lakers 48. AD with 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Embid with 13-6-4. Harris with 11-3-3. Sixers have forced 11 LA turnovers but have turned those into just four points, primarily because they also have eight giveaways. – 8:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Unbelievable first half from Anthony Davis, who Embiid has played well against in his career: 23 points on 10-13 shooting. A nice mix of easy ones from his teammates but also a few tough, well-contested mid-rangers.
Sixers still lead the LeBron-less Lakers at halftime, 54-48. – 8:32 PM
Unbelievable first half from Anthony Davis, who Embiid has played well against in his career: 23 points on 10-13 shooting. A nice mix of easy ones from his teammates but also a few tough, well-contested mid-rangers.
Sixers still lead the LeBron-less Lakers at halftime, 54-48. – 8:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
right through his legs & to the house. pic.twitter.com/EMKktKZW4k – 8:32 PM
right through his legs & to the house. pic.twitter.com/EMKktKZW4k – 8:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James leads NBA in All-Star voting, ties Michael Jordan’s record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 8:31 PM
LeBron James leads NBA in All-Star voting, ties Michael Jordan’s record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 8:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD (23 points, 5 boards, 2 blocks) out-dueled Joel Embiid (13 points, 6 boards) in the first half, hitting 10 of 13 FG’s, including 7 for 7 in the paint, plus 3 jump shots.
But Philly was +15 from three, and holds a 54-48 lead. – 8:31 PM
AD (23 points, 5 boards, 2 blocks) out-dueled Joel Embiid (13 points, 6 boards) in the first half, hitting 10 of 13 FG’s, including 7 for 7 in the paint, plus 3 jump shots.
But Philly was +15 from three, and holds a 54-48 lead. – 8:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
AD getting up to throw it DOWN.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/LLtnJ1ip0U – 8:30 PM
AD getting up to throw it DOWN.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/LLtnJ1ip0U – 8:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pretty easily the best half Davis has ever had against Embiid (at least that I can remember). Defending him a lot more than normal, too. Should be a fun second half – 8:30 PM
Pretty easily the best half Davis has ever had against Embiid (at least that I can remember). Defending him a lot more than normal, too. Should be a fun second half – 8:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
AD putting on a show. Up to 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting. And would probably have more if he hadn’t needed to leave in the first to have that wrist attended to. He’s keeping the Lakers in this. – 8:30 PM
AD putting on a show. Up to 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting. And would probably have more if he hadn’t needed to leave in the first to have that wrist attended to. He’s keeping the Lakers in this. – 8:30 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jeol Embiid is shooting 60% going one-on-one in the post over his last 10 games. – 8:26 PM
Jeol Embiid is shooting 60% going one-on-one in the post over his last 10 games. – 8:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Via @NBA Courtside:
@Joel Embiid has passed Moses Malone for 16th on the @Philadelphia 76ers All-Time points list with 7,512. – 8:25 PM
Via @NBA Courtside:
@Joel Embiid has passed Moses Malone for 16th on the @Philadelphia 76ers All-Time points list with 7,512. – 8:25 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid just passed Moses Malone for 16th on the all-time Sixers scoring list. – 8:25 PM
Joel Embiid just passed Moses Malone for 16th on the all-time Sixers scoring list. – 8:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have forced eight first-half Lakers turnovers but have only turned those into four points. Doesn’t help when they give it right back, as they did after that Thybulle swipe that then went out of bounds in transition. – 8:24 PM
Sixers have forced eight first-half Lakers turnovers but have only turned those into four points. Doesn’t help when they give it right back, as they did after that Thybulle swipe that then went out of bounds in transition. – 8:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most times leading the All-Star vote overall:
9 — Michael Jordan
9 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/gVpc6lJue5 – 8:20 PM
Most times leading the All-Star vote overall:
9 — Michael Jordan
9 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/gVpc6lJue5 – 8:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ben Simmons got two votes from players to be an All-Star starter. So did Grayson Allen. – 8:18 PM
Ben Simmons got two votes from players to be an All-Star starter. So did Grayson Allen. – 8:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Flashback to early-career Carmelo there, as he tipped in his own miss with a quick second jump. That used to be a major staple for him. – 8:14 PM
Flashback to early-career Carmelo there, as he tipped in his own miss with a quick second jump. That used to be a major staple for him. – 8:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
serving up threes at The Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/2hw9MUJZ2a – 8:10 PM
serving up threes at The Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/2hw9MUJZ2a – 8:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Anthony Davis has to lead the league in locker room visits per 48 minutes. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Davis has to lead the league in locker room visits per 48 minutes. – 8:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another extra possession earned by Reaves, knocking the ball off Green after a rebound. Westbrook missed the ensuing J, but countered a Philly bucket with his first 3 of the night.
Sixers are 6 for 12 from 3, though, after an answer, and that was LAL’s first make in 7 attempts. – 8:07 PM
Another extra possession earned by Reaves, knocking the ball off Green after a rebound. Westbrook missed the ensuing J, but countered a Philly bucket with his first 3 of the night.
Sixers are 6 for 12 from 3, though, after an answer, and that was LAL’s first make in 7 attempts. – 8:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (right wrist) is available to return to the game. They’ll take another look at halftime. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Davis (right wrist) is available to return to the game. They’ll take another look at halftime. – 8:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis’ right wrist will be re-evaluated at halftime. In the meantime, he will continue to play through it. – 8:03 PM
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis’ right wrist will be re-evaluated at halftime. In the meantime, he will continue to play through it. – 8:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 32, Lakers 22 at the end of the first. Three-point shooting is the big difference in this one: Sixers are 5-of-10 and Lakers are 0-for-6. Harris with 7-2-2. Embiid with 8 points on 3-of-7 from the field and 4 boards. – 7:59 PM
Sixers 32, Lakers 22 at the end of the first. Three-point shooting is the big difference in this one: Sixers are 5-of-10 and Lakers are 0-for-6. Harris with 7-2-2. Embiid with 8 points on 3-of-7 from the field and 4 boards. – 7:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Lakers, 32-22, after Q1.
Embiid: 8 PTS / 4 REB
Harris: 7 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2 REB
Maxey: 4 PTS / 5 AST (!) – 7:59 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Lakers, 32-22, after Q1.
Embiid: 8 PTS / 4 REB
Harris: 7 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2 REB
Maxey: 4 PTS / 5 AST (!) – 7:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis scored 10 pts on 5-of-8 shooting in the game’s first nine minutes. He went back to the Lakers’ locker room for a bit but just rejoined the team on the bench right before the 1st Q closed. – 7:59 PM
Anthony Davis scored 10 pts on 5-of-8 shooting in the game’s first nine minutes. He went back to the Lakers’ locker room for a bit but just rejoined the team on the bench right before the 1st Q closed. – 7:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Won’t show up in the stat sheet for Reaves, but he just got LAL an extra possession by fighting Maxey/Green for a rebound, leading to a foul on Maxey. – 7:59 PM
Won’t show up in the stat sheet for Reaves, but he just got LAL an extra possession by fighting Maxey/Green for a rebound, leading to a foul on Maxey. – 7:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sure, LeBron isn’t playing but we’re about to witness Drummond-Dwight minutes. Can’t say TNT isn’t getting its money’s worth tonight. – 7:55 PM
Sure, LeBron isn’t playing but we’re about to witness Drummond-Dwight minutes. Can’t say TNT isn’t getting its money’s worth tonight. – 7:55 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline NBA All-Star starters.
zagsblog.com/2022/01/27/ste… – 7:54 PM
Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline NBA All-Star starters.
zagsblog.com/2022/01/27/ste… – 7:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers title winner in 2020 Danny Green came off the bench and immediately drilled B2B 3’s to put PHI up 27-20, after LAL had gone blow for blow with the Sixers to that point. – 7:53 PM
Lakers title winner in 2020 Danny Green came off the bench and immediately drilled B2B 3’s to put PHI up 27-20, after LAL had gone blow for blow with the Sixers to that point. – 7:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Four straight All-Star games for Nikola Jokic. Two straight years as a starter. He joins Alex English, Carmelo Anthony as the only Nuggets selected to four or more All-Star games. Jokic, English, David Thompson are the only Nuggets selected to start consecutive All-Star games. pic.twitter.com/W7g01nReig – 7:53 PM
Four straight All-Star games for Nikola Jokic. Two straight years as a starter. He joins Alex English, Carmelo Anthony as the only Nuggets selected to four or more All-Star games. Jokic, English, David Thompson are the only Nuggets selected to start consecutive All-Star games. pic.twitter.com/W7g01nReig – 7:53 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers fans give a mix of cheers and boos as #Lakers backup center Dwight Howard enters the game. – 7:51 PM
#Sixers fans give a mix of cheers and boos as #Lakers backup center Dwight Howard enters the game. – 7:51 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @NekiasNBA and I discuss the top of the Eastern Conference, the Lakers’ struggles, the West playoff picture and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265583… – 7:51 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @NekiasNBA and I discuss the top of the Eastern Conference, the Lakers’ struggles, the West playoff picture and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265583… – 7:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook tweaked his left ankle earlier in the 1st Q; he’ll play through it, and the training staff will monitor. – 7:50 PM
Westbrook tweaked his left ankle earlier in the 1st Q; he’ll play through it, and the training staff will monitor. – 7:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green is back on the floor for the first time in a bit. He will be on a minutes restriction, so wonder if we still see a little bit of Charlie Brown. – 7:49 PM
Danny Green is back on the floor for the first time in a bit. He will be on a minutes restriction, so wonder if we still see a little bit of Charlie Brown. – 7:49 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green returns to the floor for the first time (hip soreness) as the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub tonight, replacing Matisse Thybulle. – 7:49 PM
Danny Green returns to the floor for the first time (hip soreness) as the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub tonight, replacing Matisse Thybulle. – 7:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis has 8 points on 4 of 6 FG’s, and Embiid 6 on 2 of 5 FG’s, with Phily taking an 18-14 lead into the first time out. – 7:47 PM
Davis has 8 points on 4 of 6 FG’s, and Embiid 6 on 2 of 5 FG’s, with Phily taking an 18-14 lead into the first time out. – 7:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Would need to see a replay, but looked like Embiid came down awkward on that right knee trying to reach the full-court pass to Davis. Got up slow. Blocked/altered the next couple of shots, though. – 7:46 PM
Would need to see a replay, but looked like Embiid came down awkward on that right knee trying to reach the full-court pass to Davis. Got up slow. Blocked/altered the next couple of shots, though. – 7:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Davis (8 points on 4-of-6 shooting) and Embiid (6 points on 2-of-5 shooting) are aggressive early. But so is Tobias Harris, who has 7 quick points on 3-of-3 from the floor after entering tonight questionable with a non-COVID illness. Sixers lead 18-14. – 7:46 PM
Davis (8 points on 4-of-6 shooting) and Embiid (6 points on 2-of-5 shooting) are aggressive early. But so is Tobias Harris, who has 7 quick points on 3-of-3 from the floor after entering tonight questionable with a non-COVID illness. Sixers lead 18-14. – 7:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (who was questionable today due to a non-COVID illness) in his first 7 minutes tonight:
7 PTS / 3-3 fg / 1-1 3fg / 2 REB – 7:46 PM
Tobias Harris (who was questionable today due to a non-COVID illness) in his first 7 minutes tonight:
7 PTS / 3-3 fg / 1-1 3fg / 2 REB – 7:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Our @basketbllnews staff is discussing the NBA All-Star starters and then hanging out for a Lakers-Sixers Watch Party. Watch here: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:36 PM
Our @basketbllnews staff is discussing the NBA All-Star starters and then hanging out for a Lakers-Sixers Watch Party. Watch here: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
5x #NBAAllStar in the building. 👀
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/7q5NkbB3Wt – 7:30 PM
5x #NBAAllStar in the building. 👀
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/7q5NkbB3Wt – 7:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
how many people are going to bet the Lakers tonight because Chuck just screamed LEBRON IS PLAYING before the commercial?
(he’s not playing) – 7:28 PM
how many people are going to bet the Lakers tonight because Chuck just screamed LEBRON IS PLAYING before the commercial?
(he’s not playing) – 7:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Shaquille O’Neal: “The difference between [Embiid] and his soft partner is he can take criticism without being a crybaby, and he still wants to play.” – 7:27 PM
Shaquille O’Neal: “The difference between [Embiid] and his soft partner is he can take criticism without being a crybaby, and he still wants to play.” – 7:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Check out the #Sixers’ all-time best deadline deals, including the blockbuster 2021 swap with the #Hawks for Dikembe Mutombo (for subscribers): https://t.co/UR2PDRKtwz #76ers pic.twitter.com/yNxygOZbuy – 7:25 PM
#NBA column: Check out the #Sixers’ all-time best deadline deals, including the blockbuster 2021 swap with the #Hawks for Dikembe Mutombo (for subscribers): https://t.co/UR2PDRKtwz #76ers pic.twitter.com/yNxygOZbuy – 7:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:
WEST
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
EAST
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM
My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:
WEST
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
EAST
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
The story on Joel Embiid’s very uncontroversial selection to a fifth straight All-Star Game:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:19 PM
The story on Joel Embiid’s very uncontroversial selection to a fifth straight All-Star Game:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star game.
West: Steph, CP (kept going back and forth on either CP or Morant), LeBron, Draymond, Jokic. East: LaVine, DeRozan, Durant, Giannis, Embiid – 7:18 PM
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star game.
West: Steph, CP (kept going back and forth on either CP or Morant), LeBron, Draymond, Jokic. East: LaVine, DeRozan, Durant, Giannis, Embiid – 7:18 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star Game:
Western:
G: Steph Curry
G: Ja
F: Draymond
F: LeBron
F: Jokic
Eastern:
G: Trae
G: Derozan
F: Embiid
F: Giannis
F: Durant
And yes: time to end fan voting – 7:16 PM
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star Game:
Western:
G: Steph Curry
G: Ja
F: Draymond
F: LeBron
F: Jokic
Eastern:
G: Trae
G: Derozan
F: Embiid
F: Giannis
F: Durant
And yes: time to end fan voting – 7:16 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
Great for @Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and I to catch up with an old friend @Anthony Davis @Los Angeles Lakers before we broadcast his game vs @Philadelphia 76ers. We’d love for you to join us @ESPNRadio tonight. pic.twitter.com/03OMS5zwTF – 7:16 PM
Great for @Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and I to catch up with an old friend @Anthony Davis @Los Angeles Lakers before we broadcast his game vs @Philadelphia 76ers. We’d love for you to join us @ESPNRadio tonight. pic.twitter.com/03OMS5zwTF – 7:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Eastern Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Giannis Antetokounmpo
•DeMar DeRozan
•Kevin Durant
•Joel Embiid
•Trae Young pic.twitter.com/R4SVQs3wJY – 7:15 PM
The Eastern Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Giannis Antetokounmpo
•DeMar DeRozan
•Kevin Durant
•Joel Embiid
•Trae Young pic.twitter.com/R4SVQs3wJY – 7:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Philly Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/QXNu01pNjO – 7:15 PM
Philly Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/QXNu01pNjO – 7:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Shocker: Joel Embiid was selected as an All-Star starter, his fifth consecutive appearance. – 7:14 PM
Shocker: Joel Embiid was selected as an All-Star starter, his fifth consecutive appearance. – 7:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
And again in full disclosure, though I think the NBA releases these as well, my East All-Star vote was: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine. – 7:14 PM
And again in full disclosure, though I think the NBA releases these as well, my East All-Star vote was: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine. – 7:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young are named All-Star starters from the East along with Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. – 7:14 PM
DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young are named All-Star starters from the East along with Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. – 7:14 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan has been named an All-Star starter.
It’s his fifth selection, first as a member of the Chicago Bulls and first since the 2017-18 season.
He joins Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and Joel Embiid as East starters. – 7:14 PM
DeMar DeRozan has been named an All-Star starter.
It’s his fifth selection, first as a member of the Chicago Bulls and first since the 2017-18 season.
He joins Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and Joel Embiid as East starters. – 7:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid voted as an NBA All-Star starter for 5th consecutive season inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:14 PM
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid voted as an NBA All-Star starter for 5th consecutive season inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young.
Heat still has a chance to to be represented in the All-Star Game. Reserves, who are selected by conference coaches, are announced next Thursday. – 7:13 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young.
Heat still has a chance to to be represented in the All-Star Game. Reserves, who are selected by conference coaches, are announced next Thursday. – 7:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Captain Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:13 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star starters: Captain Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan is heading to his fifth All-Star Game. LeBron James is the West captain … again … 4-0 as a captain. KD captain of the East. – 7:13 PM
DeMar DeRozan is heading to his fifth All-Star Game. LeBron James is the West captain … again … 4-0 as a captain. KD captain of the East. – 7:13 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Eastern Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young. – 7:13 PM
Eastern Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young. – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference All-Star starters:
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star starters:
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 East All-Star starters:
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 7:13 PM
2022 East All-Star starters:
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 7:13 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
East frontcourt All-Stars: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid. – 7:12 PM
East frontcourt All-Stars: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid. – 7:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Officially official: Joel Embiid has been named an All-Star starter for the fifth time.
(ofc)
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yzckMel9sG – 7:12 PM
Officially official: Joel Embiid has been named an All-Star starter for the fifth time.
(ofc)
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yzckMel9sG – 7:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant is joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid as the East frontcourt All-Stars. – 7:12 PM
Kevin Durant is joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid as the East frontcourt All-Stars. – 7:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is an All-Star starter for the fifth consecutive season.
He now trails only Allen Iverson (7), Dolph Schayes (8), and Dr. J (all 11 years he played in Philly) for most consecutive All-Star starts in Sixers history phillyvoice.com/nba-all-star-s… – 7:12 PM
Joel Embiid is an All-Star starter for the fifth consecutive season.
He now trails only Allen Iverson (7), Dolph Schayes (8), and Dr. J (all 11 years he played in Philly) for most consecutive All-Star starts in Sixers history phillyvoice.com/nba-all-star-s… – 7:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐒 ⭐️ 𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒
that’s our EMVPIID. pic.twitter.com/EzRbfRu6bm – 7:12 PM
𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐒 ⭐️ 𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒
that’s our EMVPIID. pic.twitter.com/EzRbfRu6bm – 7:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Eastern Conference All-Star frontcourt starters: Kevin Durant (captain), Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid. – 7:11 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star frontcourt starters: Kevin Durant (captain), Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid. – 7:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant is the captain from the East opposite LeBron James. – 7:11 PM
Kevin Durant is the captain from the East opposite LeBron James. – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
About that game tipping off in 30 minutes:
Vogel stays small, starting Malik Monk in LeBron’s place, leaving Anthony Davis as the man on Embiid. – 7:06 PM
About that game tipping off in 30 minutes:
Vogel stays small, starting Malik Monk in LeBron’s place, leaving Anthony Davis as the man on Embiid. – 7:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James will be an All-Star captain for the fifth-straight time. – 7:05 PM
LeBron James will be an All-Star captain for the fifth-straight time. – 7:05 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
This week’s Starting Five for @FOXSports/ @FOX Sports News: Looking at what’s made Joel Embiid so great this season:
Words: foxsports.com/stories/nba/fi…
Video: youtube.com/watch?v=CW1qF4… – 7:05 PM
This week’s Starting Five for @FOXSports/ @FOX Sports News: Looking at what’s made Joel Embiid so great this season:
Words: foxsports.com/stories/nba/fi…
Video: youtube.com/watch?v=CW1qF4… – 7:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will both a starter and the team captain for the Western Conference All-Stars – 7:05 PM
LeBron James will both a starter and the team captain for the Western Conference All-Stars – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
18x NBA All-Star and 2022 All-Star Captain, LeBron James 👑 pic.twitter.com/6HveeyGdyM – 7:04 PM
18x NBA All-Star and 2022 All-Star Captain, LeBron James 👑 pic.twitter.com/6HveeyGdyM – 7:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
It comes as no surprise that Lakers forward LeBron James was named the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars. – 7:04 PM
It comes as no surprise that Lakers forward LeBron James was named the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (illness) will indeed start against the LeBron-less Lakers.
Danny Green (hip) is returning after missing the past seven games, coming off the bench. Doc Rivers said he’ll be limited to about 15 minutes. – 7:04 PM
Tobias Harris (illness) will indeed start against the LeBron-less Lakers.
Danny Green (hip) is returning after missing the past seven games, coming off the bench. Doc Rivers said he’ll be limited to about 15 minutes. – 7:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Tuesday, it was Jose Alvarado vs. Joel Embiid for a jump ball. Improbably, the Pelicans won it.
Alvarado said he tried a trick he once saw Nate Robinson use. The two-way guard’s craftiness is one reason he has worked his way into the rotation. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:04 PM
Tuesday, it was Jose Alvarado vs. Joel Embiid for a jump ball. Improbably, the Pelicans won it.
Alvarado said he tried a trick he once saw Nate Robinson use. The two-way guard’s craftiness is one reason he has worked his way into the rotation. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron as the leading all-star vote getter at 37 is so incredible. he makes greatness look easy. – 7:04 PM
lebron as the leading all-star vote getter at 37 is so incredible. he makes greatness look easy. – 7:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Vote-getting leaders – and captains: Lebron James in the West. Durant was the leader in the third round of voting in the East with Giannis close to him – 7:04 PM
Vote-getting leaders – and captains: Lebron James in the West. Durant was the leader in the third round of voting in the East with Giannis close to him – 7:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James will captain the Western Conference All-Star team. – 7:03 PM
LeBron James will captain the Western Conference All-Star team. – 7:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
AD at center for LAL, Monk takes LeBron’s spot and Harris will play for Philly pic.twitter.com/UdMnk4jzsi – 7:03 PM
AD at center for LAL, Monk takes LeBron’s spot and Harris will play for Philly pic.twitter.com/UdMnk4jzsi – 7:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris is starting for the 76ers tonight. He’d been questionable with a non-COVID illness. No LeBron James for the Lakers. – 7:02 PM
Tobias Harris is starting for the 76ers tonight. He’d been questionable with a non-COVID illness. No LeBron James for the Lakers. – 7:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/qAXS7YCKTg – 7:01 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/qAXS7YCKTg – 7:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is starting at center against Joel Embiid. Malik Monk replaces LeBron in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/Kk9cbwXAue – 7:01 PM
Anthony Davis is starting at center against Joel Embiid. Malik Monk replaces LeBron in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/Kk9cbwXAue – 7:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Philly: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and Davis. – 7:00 PM
Starters at Philly: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and Davis. – 7:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James out Thursday night vs. 76ers due to knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 6:57 PM
LeBron James out Thursday night vs. 76ers due to knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 6:57 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Go behind-the-scenes as AD works his way back on the court on tonight’s all-new Backstage: Lakers.
📺: @SpectrumSN
⏰: 8:00 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/dQP0EV1e6S – 6:50 PM
Go behind-the-scenes as AD works his way back on the court on tonight’s all-new Backstage: Lakers.
📺: @SpectrumSN
⏰: 8:00 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/dQP0EV1e6S – 6:50 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Came to a SPORTS bar in Philly to watch 1st half of #Sixers vs #Lakers … and I see CNBC on the TV… this feels weird lol pic.twitter.com/LT369n4zwz – 6:29 PM
Came to a SPORTS bar in Philly to watch 1st half of #Sixers vs #Lakers … and I see CNBC on the TV… this feels weird lol pic.twitter.com/LT369n4zwz – 6:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trying to look on the bright side of LeBron missing the game tonight… maybe that opens the door for some THT showcase minutes when Russ is out. – 6:25 PM
Trying to look on the bright side of LeBron missing the game tonight… maybe that opens the door for some THT showcase minutes when Russ is out. – 6:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James is 105 points away from overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all-time points in NBA history including playoffs.
Depending on how many games he misses, he could achieve that feat 7 games from now…
When the Lakers play the Bucks, the team that drafted Kareem. pic.twitter.com/urxDdb9fOC – 6:22 PM
LeBron James is 105 points away from overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all-time points in NBA history including playoffs.
Depending on how many games he misses, he could achieve that feat 7 games from now…
When the Lakers play the Bucks, the team that drafted Kareem. pic.twitter.com/urxDdb9fOC – 6:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lots of gold LeBron and Kobe jerseys in the crowd tonight. But shoutout to the dude with an orange Syracuse Melo jersey. That’s a good deep cut. – 6:22 PM
Lots of gold LeBron and Kobe jerseys in the crowd tonight. But shoutout to the dude with an orange Syracuse Melo jersey. That’s a good deep cut. – 6:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. 76ers on Thursday, day-to-day with knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:21 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. 76ers on Thursday, day-to-day with knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James (left knee soreness) will miss tonight’s game against the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/WrgICWpyc9 – 6:20 PM
LeBron James (left knee soreness) will miss tonight’s game against the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/WrgICWpyc9 – 6:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James is averaging 29.1 points per game, easily the most in NBA history by a player in his 19th season or later.
He could go scoreless in 10 straight games and still be averaging more points than anyone ever in Year 19 or later. – 6:08 PM
LeBron James is averaging 29.1 points per game, easily the most in NBA history by a player in his 19th season or later.
He could go scoreless in 10 straight games and still be averaging more points than anyone ever in Year 19 or later. – 6:08 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Joel Embiid: ‘It’s not just about the low post. … There’s a lot of perimeter aspects with him and Joker (Jokic in terms of) how they use those guys.’ #Sixers – 6:08 PM
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Joel Embiid: ‘It’s not just about the low post. … There’s a lot of perimeter aspects with him and Joker (Jokic in terms of) how they use those guys.’ #Sixers – 6:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says it’s “very challenging” to game plan for Joel Embiid. – 6:07 PM
Frank Vogel says it’s “very challenging” to game plan for Joel Embiid. – 6:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Joel Embiid: “There’s a lot of similarities between him and Joker” regarding how much time they spend on the perimeter. “There’s a lot of perimeter aspects between he and Joker” – 6:07 PM
Frank Vogel on Joel Embiid: “There’s a lot of similarities between him and Joker” regarding how much time they spend on the perimeter. “There’s a lot of perimeter aspects between he and Joker” – 6:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will play tonight, his second game back from his knee injury.
Prior to tonight’s game, LeBron and AD had played only 25 of the last 98 games together. – 6:06 PM
Anthony Davis will play tonight, his second game back from his knee injury.
Prior to tonight’s game, LeBron and AD had played only 25 of the last 98 games together. – 6:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: ‘I do expect to see Dwight (Howard) in there some (at backup center) with LeBron out.’ #Sixers – 6:06 PM
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: ‘I do expect to see Dwight (Howard) in there some (at backup center) with LeBron out.’ #Sixers – 6:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Lakers forward LeBron James is out tonight vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. – 6:04 PM
#Lakers forward LeBron James is out tonight vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. – 6:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris is going through his pregame routine. Missed shootaround with a non-COVID and we’ll know soon if he’s in or out tonight. pic.twitter.com/0pph0LPFji – 6:04 PM
Tobias Harris is going through his pregame routine. Missed shootaround with a non-COVID and we’ll know soon if he’s in or out tonight. pic.twitter.com/0pph0LPFji – 6:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says the plan for Anthony Davis for the back-to-back is that he’ll play tonight and see how he feels tomorrow. – 6:03 PM
Frank Vogel says the plan for Anthony Davis for the back-to-back is that he’ll play tonight and see how he feels tomorrow. – 6:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question. – 6:03 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question. – 6:03 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron James is out tonight, the night All-Star starters are announced and we find out if he is indeed a team captain – 6:02 PM
LeBron James is out tonight, the night All-Star starters are announced and we find out if he is indeed a team captain – 6:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: LeBron James is out tonight with left knee soreness. ‘He just woke up with it.’ #Sixers – 6:02 PM
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: LeBron James is out tonight with left knee soreness. ‘He just woke up with it.’ #Sixers – 6:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (knee) will be day-to-day moving forward. – 6:02 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (knee) will be day-to-day moving forward. – 6:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James will miss tonight’s Lakers-76ers game due to sore left knee. James will be day to day. – 6:02 PM
LeBron James will miss tonight’s Lakers-76ers game due to sore left knee. James will be day to day. – 6:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say Tobias Harris is questionable tonight against the Lakers with a non-COVID illness. He’s out for warmups right now. – 6:00 PM
Sixers say Tobias Harris is questionable tonight against the Lakers with a non-COVID illness. He’s out for warmups right now. – 6:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers health tidbits from Doc Rivers:
-Seth Curry (left ankle) probably couldn’t have played even if this was a playoff game. Will see where he’s at before next game.
-There’s been discussion about a rest night for Joel Embiid, who’s pushed back against that a few times – 5:59 PM
Sixers health tidbits from Doc Rivers:
-Seth Curry (left ankle) probably couldn’t have played even if this was a playoff game. Will see where he’s at before next game.
-There’s been discussion about a rest night for Joel Embiid, who’s pushed back against that a few times – 5:59 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing 20 games in a row with facing #Lakers tonight: ‘We’ve discussed (giving him a night off).’ Says Embiid is involved in those chats. – 5:58 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing 20 games in a row with facing #Lakers tonight: ‘We’ve discussed (giving him a night off).’ Says Embiid is involved in those chats. – 5:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance: Jose Alvarado experiences unique first meeting with Joel Embiid
Read more >> https://t.co/rHoMAj6lAk pic.twitter.com/SCPeGY04zr – 5:55 PM
Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance: Jose Alvarado experiences unique first meeting with Joel Embiid
Read more >> https://t.co/rHoMAj6lAk pic.twitter.com/SCPeGY04zr – 5:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s game. He status will be determined after going through his pregame warmups. #Sixers vs. #Lakers – 5:52 PM
Tobias Harris (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s game. He status will be determined after going through his pregame warmups. #Sixers vs. #Lakers – 5:52 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Doc Rivers says Danny Green will play tonight.
😁 – 5:51 PM
Some good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Doc Rivers says Danny Green will play tonight.
😁 – 5:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris is questionable with a non-COVID illness, Sixers say. He’ll warm up and see if he can play. Danny Green is back in the lineup tonight. – 5:51 PM
Tobias Harris is questionable with a non-COVID illness, Sixers say. He’ll warm up and see if he can play. Danny Green is back in the lineup tonight. – 5:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers: Tobias Harris is questionable tonight with a non-COVID illness. Danny Green is expected to return. – 5:51 PM
#Sixers: Tobias Harris is questionable tonight with a non-COVID illness. Danny Green is expected to return. – 5:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tobias Harris is questionable with a non-COVID illness, according to the Sixers – 5:51 PM
Tobias Harris is questionable with a non-COVID illness, according to the Sixers – 5:51 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (non-COVID illness) is now questionable for tonight. – 5:50 PM
Tobias Harris (non-COVID illness) is now questionable for tonight. – 5:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris is questionable for tonight’s game. He will go through warmups and then determine his status, Sixers say – 5:50 PM
Tobias Harris is questionable for tonight’s game. He will go through warmups and then determine his status, Sixers say – 5:50 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Back to back NBA hoops! 😍 On the go from Miami to Philadelphia & excited to be back in the analyst seat tonight! AD is back & Lakers continue on the road to take on Joel Embiid & the 76ers! On the call w/ my teammate @Sean Kelley on @ESPNRadio! 🏀🎤💪🏽 – 5:40 PM
Back to back NBA hoops! 😍 On the go from Miami to Philadelphia & excited to be back in the analyst seat tonight! AD is back & Lakers continue on the road to take on Joel Embiid & the 76ers! On the call w/ my teammate @Sean Kelley on @ESPNRadio! 🏀🎤💪🏽 – 5:40 PM
Georges Niang @GeorgesNiang20
secure3.convio.net/trfou/site/TR/… Please consider donating to the Travis Roy Foundation and Mark Bavis Leadership Fund. Two great foundations that help tons of lives. – 5:34 PM
secure3.convio.net/trfou/site/TR/… Please consider donating to the Travis Roy Foundation and Mark Bavis Leadership Fund. Two great foundations that help tons of lives. – 5:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James was out on the court getting some shots up ahead of tonight’s Sixers-Lakers game. James was a late add to the injury report with knee soreness. He is questionable to play. – 5:16 PM
LeBron James was out on the court getting some shots up ahead of tonight’s Sixers-Lakers game. James was a late add to the injury report with knee soreness. He is questionable to play. – 5:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (Jose Alvarado experienced unique first #NBA matchup with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who paid Alvarado’s fine from them both getting a technical foul; two starters returned to practice Thursday): https://t.co/ZKb4CU7K5D pic.twitter.com/fyEFrqA3Cg – 5:05 PM
#Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (Jose Alvarado experienced unique first #NBA matchup with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who paid Alvarado’s fine from them both getting a technical foul; two starters returned to practice Thursday): https://t.co/ZKb4CU7K5D pic.twitter.com/fyEFrqA3Cg – 5:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. LAL 1/28
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) out
Gordon Hayward (H&S Protocols) out
Kelly Oubre (L Ankle Sprain) questionable
#AllFly – 4:30 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. LAL 1/28
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) out
Gordon Hayward (H&S Protocols) out
Kelly Oubre (L Ankle Sprain) questionable
#AllFly – 4:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Westbrook is shooting 44% from the field on the season, but has upped it to 52% over his last 3 games.
@TermineRadio thinks the #Lakers are better off if he comes off the bench. @Eddie Johnson disagrees and says Russ deserves his 💐.
Who is right? pic.twitter.com/RuRPUTi26B – 4:20 PM
Westbrook is shooting 44% from the field on the season, but has upped it to 52% over his last 3 games.
@TermineRadio thinks the #Lakers are better off if he comes off the bench. @Eddie Johnson disagrees and says Russ deserves his 💐.
Who is right? pic.twitter.com/RuRPUTi26B – 4:20 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“I would go to Daryl Morey and say ‘pick 4 on my team, and you can have them.'”
@Sean Cunningham joined us to talk about the deadline and he gave his thoughts on Ben Simmons.
🔊: https://t.co/CX5rAuHIeh
📺: https://t.co/y4dk9oextS pic.twitter.com/mm5P1afmJ3 – 4:18 PM
“I would go to Daryl Morey and say ‘pick 4 on my team, and you can have them.'”
@Sean Cunningham joined us to talk about the deadline and he gave his thoughts on Ben Simmons.
🔊: https://t.co/CX5rAuHIeh
📺: https://t.co/y4dk9oextS pic.twitter.com/mm5P1afmJ3 – 4:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
All quiet at the WFC a little more than three hours prior to #Sixers facing the #Lakers pic.twitter.com/Jx2ybndl4g – 4:17 PM
All quiet at the WFC a little more than three hours prior to #Sixers facing the #Lakers pic.twitter.com/Jx2ybndl4g – 4:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danny Green has had a pretty frustrating season when to comes to being in and out of the lineup. He discussed the challenges as he prepares to return. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/27/six… via @SixersWire – 3:56 PM
Danny Green has had a pretty frustrating season when to comes to being in and out of the lineup. He discussed the challenges as he prepares to return. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/27/six… via @SixersWire – 3:56 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has been playing at a phenomenal level and Danny Green compared the big fella to one of his teammates: Shaquille O’Neal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/27/dan… via @SixersWire – 3:54 PM
Joel Embiid has been playing at a phenomenal level and Danny Green compared the big fella to one of his teammates: Shaquille O’Neal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/27/dan… via @SixersWire – 3:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Lakers forward LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. Meanwhile, Lakers post player Anthony Davis (left knee) is probable. Sixers swingman Danny Green (right hip) is questionable, but is expected to play. – 3:33 PM
#Lakers forward LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. Meanwhile, Lakers post player Anthony Davis (left knee) is probable. Sixers swingman Danny Green (right hip) is questionable, but is expected to play. – 3:33 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Russell Westbrook and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 3:26 PM
Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Russell Westbrook and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 3:26 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I think Pels fans would have happily crowd funded the fine for Jose Alvarado’s tech against Embiid – 3:22 PM
I think Pels fans would have happily crowd funded the fine for Jose Alvarado’s tech against Embiid – 3:22 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
On the road Top Plays coming in hot. @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/pLVWKsC7C5 – 2:48 PM
On the road Top Plays coming in hot. @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/pLVWKsC7C5 – 2:48 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James this season
29.1 pts
7.7 reb
6.3 ast
Most consecutive seasons averaging 25-6-6
LeBron – 18
Big O – 8
Bird – 4
In Year 19, he’s scoring more per minute than in any other season in his career. – 2:45 PM
LeBron James this season
29.1 pts
7.7 reb
6.3 ast
Most consecutive seasons averaging 25-6-6
LeBron – 18
Big O – 8
Bird – 4
In Year 19, he’s scoring more per minute than in any other season in his career. – 2:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
What if Kobe Bryant was 7-feet tall?
It’s no what if.
Why Joel Embiid’s footwork, fadeaways and finishing bring back shades of Mamba.
✍️ @GMcGregor21
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/jo… – 2:36 PM
What if Kobe Bryant was 7-feet tall?
It’s no what if.
Why Joel Embiid’s footwork, fadeaways and finishing bring back shades of Mamba.
✍️ @GMcGregor21
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/jo… – 2:36 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
City of Brotherly Love 📍
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 2:30 PM
City of Brotherly Love 📍
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 2:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado said he told Joel Embiid after they received technical fouls Tuesday that Alvarado couldn’t afford the fine (which is $2,000, per the great @Andrew Lopez). A grateful Alvarado said today after practice that Embiid “did a generous thing” and paid Alvarado‘a fine – 2:28 PM
Jose Alvarado said he told Joel Embiid after they received technical fouls Tuesday that Alvarado couldn’t afford the fine (which is $2,000, per the great @Andrew Lopez). A grateful Alvarado said today after practice that Embiid “did a generous thing” and paid Alvarado‘a fine – 2:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose Alvarado and Joel Embiid were jawing at each other earlier this week. It was friendly competition though. Alvarado said Embiid paid his fine for getting Ted up. – 2:23 PM
Jose Alvarado and Joel Embiid were jawing at each other earlier this week. It was friendly competition though. Alvarado said Embiid paid his fine for getting Ted up. – 2:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:23 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels guard Jose Alvarado said Joel Embiid reached out and is going to cover his fine for the double tech they each picked up in Tuesday’s game. – 2:23 PM
Pels guard Jose Alvarado said Joel Embiid reached out and is going to cover his fine for the double tech they each picked up in Tuesday’s game. – 2:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James questionable with left knee soreness for 76ers game tonight. – 2:22 PM
Lakers say LeBron James questionable with left knee soreness for 76ers game tonight. – 2:22 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers may have just shut the door on any chance of trading Russell Westbrook.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:11 PM
#Lakers may have just shut the door on any chance of trading Russell Westbrook.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tonight vs Sixers because of left knee soreness – 2:02 PM
Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tonight vs Sixers because of left knee soreness – 2:02 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers announced that LeBron James was downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia because of left knee soreness. – 2:02 PM
Lakers announced that LeBron James was downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia because of left knee soreness. – 2:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, team says. – 2:02 PM
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, team says. – 2:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points in a win over the Pistons, becoming the 21st player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.
Anthony is one of only three players in NBA history to score at least 10,000 points for two franchises. pic.twitter.com/HjV2ARYTck – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points in a win over the Pistons, becoming the 21st player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.
Anthony is one of only three players in NBA history to score at least 10,000 points for two franchises. pic.twitter.com/HjV2ARYTck – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: SW Division Trade Deadline Outlook 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/WR9oAosxBV – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: SW Division Trade Deadline Outlook 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/WR9oAosxBV – 2:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update to the Lakers injury report: LeBron James is questionable to play at Philly tonight due to left knee soreness. – 1:59 PM
Update to the Lakers injury report: LeBron James is questionable to play at Philly tonight due to left knee soreness. – 1:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia with left knee soreness, the Lakers announce – 1:58 PM
LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia with left knee soreness, the Lakers announce – 1:58 PM