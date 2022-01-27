LeBron James out against 76ers

Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question.
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star Game:
Western:
G: Steph Curry
G: Ja
F: Draymond
F: LeBron
F: Jokic
Eastern:
G: Trae
G: Derozan
F: Embiid
F: Giannis
F: Durant
And yes: time to end fan voting – 7:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan is heading to his fifth All-Star Game. LeBron James is the West captain … again … 4-0 as a captain. KD captain of the East. – 7:13 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant is the captain from the East opposite LeBron James. – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
About that game tipping off in 30 minutes:
Vogel stays small, starting Malik Monk in LeBron’s place, leaving Anthony Davis as the man on Embiid. – 7:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James will be an All-Star captain for the fifth-straight time. – 7:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will both a starter and the team captain for the Western Conference All-Stars – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
It comes as no surprise that Lakers forward LeBron James was named the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (illness) will indeed start against the LeBron-less Lakers.
Danny Green (hip) is returning after missing the past seven games, coming off the bench. Doc Rivers said he’ll be limited to about 15 minutes. – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron as the leading all-star vote getter at 37 is so incredible. he makes greatness look easy. – 7:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Vote-getting leaders – and captains: Lebron James in the West. Durant was the leader in the third round of voting in the East with Giannis close to him – 7:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James will captain the Western Conference All-Star team. – 7:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris is starting for the 76ers tonight. He’d been questionable with a non-COVID illness. No LeBron James for the Lakers. – 7:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is starting at center against Joel Embiid. Malik Monk replaces LeBron in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/Kk9cbwXAue – 7:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James out Thursday night vs. 76ers due to knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 6:57 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trying to look on the bright side of LeBron missing the game tonight… maybe that opens the door for some THT showcase minutes when Russ is out. – 6:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James is 105 points away from overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all-time points in NBA history including playoffs.
Depending on how many games he misses, he could achieve that feat 7 games from now…
When the Lakers play the Bucks, the team that drafted Kareem. pic.twitter.com/urxDdb9fOC – 6:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lots of gold LeBron and Kobe jerseys in the crowd tonight. But shoutout to the dude with an orange Syracuse Melo jersey. That’s a good deep cut. – 6:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. 76ers on Thursday, day-to-day with knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James (left knee soreness) will miss tonight’s game against the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/WrgICWpyc9 – 6:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James is averaging 29.1 points per game, easily the most in NBA history by a player in his 19th season or later.
He could go scoreless in 10 straight games and still be averaging more points than anyone ever in Year 19 or later. – 6:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will play tonight, his second game back from his knee injury.
Prior to tonight’s game, LeBron and AD had played only 25 of the last 98 games together. – 6:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: ‘I do expect to see Dwight (Howard) in there some (at backup center) with LeBron out.’ #Sixers – 6:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Lakers forward LeBron James is out tonight vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. – 6:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question. – 6:03 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron James is out tonight, the night All-Star starters are announced and we find out if he is indeed a team captain – 6:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: LeBron James is out tonight with left knee soreness. ‘He just woke up with it.’ #Sixers – 6:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (knee) will be day-to-day moving forward. – 6:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James will miss tonight’s Lakers-76ers game due to sore left knee. James will be day to day. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James was out on the court getting some shots up ahead of tonight’s Sixers-Lakers game. James was a late add to the injury report with knee soreness. He is questionable to play. – 5:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Lakers forward LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. Meanwhile, Lakers post player Anthony Davis (left knee) is probable. Sixers swingman Danny Green (right hip) is questionable, but is expected to play. – 3:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James this season
29.1 pts
7.7 reb
6.3 ast
Most consecutive seasons averaging 25-6-6
LeBron – 18
Big O – 8
Bird – 4
In Year 19, he’s scoring more per minute than in any other season in his career. – 2:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James questionable with left knee soreness for 76ers game tonight. – 2:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tonight vs Sixers because of left knee soreness – 2:02 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers announced that LeBron James was downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia because of left knee soreness. – 2:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, team says. – 2:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update to the Lakers injury report: LeBron James is questionable to play at Philly tonight due to left knee soreness. – 1:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
All-Star starters coming later today. I had a vote and went with: Steph, Ja, LeBron, Rudy and Nikola in the West. In the East, DeMar, Harden, Giannis, Joel and KD. – 12:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are the perfect blend of talent and chemistry. They play with a palpable bravado and irrational audacity that has them eyeing the postseason without LeBron for the first time since 1998 — and looking capable of making noise when they get there
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 2:59 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Crazy to note Miami will likely have its first 50-win season since the LeBron/Wade/Bosh era. But not many coaches I’d take over Spoelstra – 9:15 PM
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia with left knee soreness, the Lakers announce -via Twitter @mcten / January 27, 2022
Ryan Ward: LeBron on if he’s dealing with more bumps and bruises playing center: “No, I don’t feel anything. … Feeling pretty good besides stepping on Jae Crowder’s foot the other day.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / December 26, 2021