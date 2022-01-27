LeBron James questionable for tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Lakers forward LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers with a sore left knee. Meanwhile, Lakers post player Anthony Davis (left knee) is probable. Sixers swingman Danny Green (right hip) is questionable, but is expected to play. – 3:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James this season
29.1 pts
7.7 reb
6.3 ast
Most consecutive seasons averaging 25-6-6
LeBron – 18
Big O – 8
Bird – 4
In Year 19, he’s scoring more per minute than in any other season in his career. – 2:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James questionable with left knee soreness for 76ers game tonight. – 2:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tonight vs Sixers because of left knee soreness – 2:02 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers announced that LeBron James was downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia because of left knee soreness. – 2:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, team says. – 2:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update to the Lakers injury report: LeBron James is questionable to play at Philly tonight due to left knee soreness. – 1:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia with left knee soreness, the Lakers announce – 1:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
All-Star starters coming later today. I had a vote and went with: Steph, Ja, LeBron, Rudy and Nikola in the West. In the East, DeMar, Harden, Giannis, Joel and KD. – 12:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are the perfect blend of talent and chemistry. They play with a palpable bravado and irrational audacity that has them eyeing the postseason without LeBron for the first time since 1998 — and looking capable of making noise when they get there
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 2:59 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Crazy to note Miami will likely have its first 50-win season since the LeBron/Wade/Bosh era. But not many coaches I’d take over Spoelstra – 9:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Joel Embiid continues tear; LeBron steals show; James Harden tiring of time with Nets?
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 2:49 PM
