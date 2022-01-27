Myles Turner to return sooner rather than later?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Myles Turner had another scan on his foot, has made progress and he is going to begin ramping up his activity level. – 2:01 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings reportedly pursuing one of Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers looking at a painful, record-setting loss against the Hornets:
-Contextualizing giving up 158
-Records everywhere
-What went wrong?
-Any positives for Indiana?
-How much the Pacers miss Myles Turner
Tune in: https://t.co/zmFKjBReXt pic.twitter.com/MRUo13hfRL – 10:47 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against Charlotte. He’ll miss his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.
Also OUT, Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles rehab), T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren. – 1:24 PM
More on this storyline
James Boyd: Rick Carlisle: “Myles (Turner) had another scan. The news is good. Doctors are seeing what that want to see. … The hope is that he can return at some point sooner than later.” #Pacers Added that Turner will ramp up some things soon. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / January 27, 2022
Marc Stein: The Mavericks have been frequently linked to a trade pursuit of Indiana’s Myles Turner, but league sources say Dallas had already backed off on its interest even before Turner’s foot injury and with its team defense already flourishing at No. 5 overall in defensive efficiency -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 18, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be sidelined beyond the February 10 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Team says he will be re-examined in two weeks, but teams interested in trading for Turner will have to do due diligence on injury as they weigh offers. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 18, 2022