Nassir Little likely out for the season

Adrian Wojnarowski: Significant injuries continue to pummel the Blazers: The left shoulder labral tear for forward Nassir Little is likely to sideline him for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little likely to miss rest of season with shoulder injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/rep… – 3:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Portland’s Nassir Little likely lost for season: es.pn/3IIEIk9 – 3:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers’ Nassir Little likely done for season sportando.basketball/en/blazers-nas… – 2:59 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Nassir Little: It’s possible to play w/ a torn shoulder (glenoid) labrum but it requires routine maintenance to address any lingering symptoms & strengthening of the surrounding muscles to assist w/ stability. – 2:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Significant injuries continue to pummel the Blazers: The left shoulder labral tear for forward Nassir Little is likely to sideline him for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. – 2:42 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Hate seeing Nassir Little (shoulder) go down. Just recorded a pod with @DrewDinkmeyer and said Nassir was one of the most improved players to not get much national love. He’s been so good at off-ball scoring, offensive rebounding for a wing, and so many facets of defenses. – 2:37 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers say an MRI on Nassir Little’s left shoulder shows he has a labral tear. No timeline for his return to action. @RipCityRadio620 – 2:35 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce—
That an MRI revealed Nassir Little has suffered a left shoulder labral tear, the team announced today.
The team also said an update on his status will be provided as available. – 2:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups does not believe the injuries to either Robert Covington or Nassir Little to be of serious or long-term concern. “Nothing major” in either case after initial concern yesterday. – 8:17 PM
